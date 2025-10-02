Judge’s hopes for Fife rape survivor as attacker is jailed

A judge passing sentence on a Fife rapist spoke directly to one of his victims moments before jailing the offender for 10 years.

Judge Lady Poole told the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, the abuse carried out by James John Dorans “should not have happened” to her.

The woman was sitting in the public benches at the High Court in Edinburgh having earlier heard how Dorans – convicted in August of rape and sexual assault – still maintains he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

The court had earlier heard how the 56-year-old preyed on the children in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy between 1995 and 2018.

Jurors heard that in one of the attacks, Dorans tried to get his victim to engage in sexual activities with an animal.

He then went to rape the child, aged 13 when the abuse began.

On Thursday, lawyers for Dorans, of Kirkcaldy, returned to court for the sentencing hearing as their client observed proceedings via video link from prison.

Before passing the 10-year jail term and a three-year post-release supervision order, Lady Poole addressed the complainer in court.

She said: “This should not have happened to you.

“I have read the victim impact statement from you and it is clear that this cannot have been easy for you.

“I hope that today will give you a measure of comfort and allow you to move on with your life.”

Weeping fiend

When the jury gave its verdict at the end of his trial, Dorans had sat in the dock with his head in his hands and said “that’s rubbish”.

He started to weep as Lady Poole ordered him to look at her.

She told him: “You took advantage of your victims, who were girls who were significantly younger than you.

“The court takes these crimes very seriously.”

She said: “You appear to have been focused on your own sexual gratification and not on the wellbeing of children who were young girls when you abused them.”

She said he will be subject to sex offender registration for the rest of his life.

During the trial, the jury heard how Dorans sexually assaulted one victim after climbing into her bed and plied another with alcohol before raping her.

Counselling was offered to jurors because the evidence heard was so horrific.

During proceedings, Dorans sat in a wheelchair in court and said he suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and Fibromyalgia.

Defence solicitor advocate Richard Soutar said his client had experienced “trauma” as a child.

