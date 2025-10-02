Judge’s hopes for Fife rape survivor as attacker is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Judge’s hopes for Fife rape survivor as attacker is jailed

James John Dorans was given a 13-year extended sentence at the high court.

By James Mulholland
James John Dorans
James John Dorans.

A judge passing sentence on a Fife rapist spoke directly to one of his victims moments before jailing the offender for 10 years.

Judge Lady Poole told the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, the abuse carried out by James John Dorans “should not have happened” to her.

The woman was sitting in the public benches at the High Court in Edinburgh having earlier heard how Dorans – convicted in August of rape and sexual assault – still maintains he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

The court had earlier heard how the 56-year-old preyed on the children in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy between 1995 and 2018.

Jurors heard that in one of the attacks, Dorans tried to get his victim to engage in sexual activities with an animal.

He then went to rape the child, aged 13 when the abuse began.

On Thursday, lawyers for Dorans, of Kirkcaldy, returned to court for the sentencing hearing as their client observed proceedings via video link from prison.

Before passing the 10-year jail term and a three-year post-release supervision order, Lady Poole addressed the complainer in court.

She said: “This should not have happened to you.

“I have read the victim impact statement from you and it is clear that this cannot have been easy for you.

“I hope that today will give you a measure of comfort and allow you to move on with your life.”

Weeping fiend

When the jury gave its verdict at the end of his trial, Dorans had sat in the dock with his head in his hands and said “that’s rubbish”.

He started to weep as Lady Poole ordered him to look at her.

She told him: “You took advantage of your victims, who were girls who were significantly younger than you.

“The court takes these crimes very seriously.”

She said: “You appear to have been focused on your own sexual gratification and not on the wellbeing of children who were young girls when you abused them.”

She said he will be subject to sex offender registration for the rest of his life.

During the trial, the jury heard how Dorans sexually assaulted one victim after climbing into her bed and plied another with alcohol before raping her.

Counselling was offered to jurors because the evidence heard was so horrific.

During proceedings, Dorans sat in a wheelchair in court and said he suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and Fibromyalgia.

Defence solicitor advocate Richard Soutar said his client had experienced “trauma” as a child.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Steven Allan
Killer driver who caused death of Perthshire mum jailed for four years
David Murray
Boyfriend 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after scissor attack in Perthshire
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee's Hilltown
Raheel Bajwa
Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Destiny's Child and 999
Dundee cityscape
Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape
Sunitha Kemlo
Stirling work visa scam nurse jailed
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty against Hibs.
St Johnstone fans cleared over Hibs street clash
Police dog handler car
Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life…
David Melvile
Leven labourer guilty of groping colleague's genitals at retirement do