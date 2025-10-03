Ex-Navy man exposed himself to girls as they cycled home from school in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Navy man exposed himself to girls as they cycled home from school in Fife

Stephen Tillier is now on the register after a sheriff ruled there was a significant sexual element to his crimes.

By Jamie McKenzie
A former Navy man twice exposed himself to young girls as they cycled home from school in Fife.

Pensioner Stephen Tillier was seen by pre-teen children on separate occasions, two days apart, “fiddling” or “rummaging and playing” with his penis as he sat on a park bench in Dalgety Bay.

His lawyer blamed alcoholism and the loss of his job during the pandemic and failed to persuade a sheriff there was no significant sexual element to the crime.

Tillier was placed on the sex offenders register and under offender supervision, both for two years, with a requirement to attend a specific programme to address sexual offending.

First offence

Tillier, of Dalgety Bay, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting the public indecency at Longhill Park on June 11 and 13 this year.

A written narrative on the offending states on the first occasion, a group of girls were cycling home from school when Tillier, 68, was seen with his shorts rolled up and penis exposed.

One girl described him as “fiddling” his penis with his hand.

She said she was about five metres away from the offender, who did not say anything and just watched them go past.

The girls cycled behind the police station, where they discussed what they had seen.

Another of the girls later described to police seeing Tillier’s penis “peeking out” of his shorts and him “fiddling” with it and staring at them as they cycled past.

Two days later

The second incident, two days later, was in front of two mothers walking home from school with four cycling children.

One of the girls saw the top of Tillier’s penis and him holding it in his hand and described him “rummaging and playing” with it.

The girl cycled back to her mum and said: “That man showed us his private part.”

The two women walked past and one glanced over and “clearly observed that his genitals were out”.

She was aware of the man looking at her, which made her feel uncomfortable.

The group went straight to the police station but it appeared closed so they returned home and contacted police separately.

Troubled offender

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said first offender Tillier worked in the Royal Navy for 23 years before moving on to various other jobs including lecturer, apprenticeship co-ordinator and programme tutor.

The solicitor said he lost his job in the pandemic and fell into a period of social isolation, suffering alcoholism – he was drinking two bottles of wine a day at the time of the offending – and mental health difficulties.

Ms Harley said her client is getting help with his issues, the combination of which led to his conduct.

She argued the offending did not contain a significant sexual element.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon disagreed.

