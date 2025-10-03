Ex-Navy man exposed himself to girls as they cycled home from school in Fife

A former Navy man twice exposed himself to young girls as they cycled home from school in Fife.

Pensioner Stephen Tillier was seen by pre-teen children on separate occasions, two days apart, “fiddling” or “rummaging and playing” with his penis as he sat on a park bench in Dalgety Bay.

His lawyer blamed alcoholism and the loss of his job during the pandemic and failed to persuade a sheriff there was no significant sexual element to the crime.

Tillier was placed on the sex offenders register and under offender supervision, both for two years, with a requirement to attend a specific programme to address sexual offending.

First offence

Tillier, of Dalgety Bay, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier admitting the public indecency at Longhill Park on June 11 and 13 this year.

A written narrative on the offending states on the first occasion, a group of girls were cycling home from school when Tillier, 68, was seen with his shorts rolled up and penis exposed.

One girl described him as “fiddling” his penis with his hand.

She said she was about five metres away from the offender, who did not say anything and just watched them go past.

The girls cycled behind the police station, where they discussed what they had seen.

Another of the girls later described to police seeing Tillier’s penis “peeking out” of his shorts and him “fiddling” with it and staring at them as they cycled past.

Two days later

The second incident, two days later, was in front of two mothers walking home from school with four cycling children.

One of the girls saw the top of Tillier’s penis and him holding it in his hand and described him “rummaging and playing” with it.

The girl cycled back to her mum and said: “That man showed us his private part.”

The two women walked past and one glanced over and “clearly observed that his genitals were out”.

She was aware of the man looking at her, which made her feel uncomfortable.

The group went straight to the police station but it appeared closed so they returned home and contacted police separately.

Troubled offender

Defence lawyer Amy Harley said first offender Tillier worked in the Royal Navy for 23 years before moving on to various other jobs including lecturer, apprenticeship co-ordinator and programme tutor.

The solicitor said he lost his job in the pandemic and fell into a period of social isolation, suffering alcoholism – he was drinking two bottles of wine a day at the time of the offending – and mental health difficulties.

Ms Harley said her client is getting help with his issues, the combination of which led to his conduct.

She argued the offending did not contain a significant sexual element.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon disagreed.

