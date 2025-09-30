Tuesday court round up — Pregnancy tests and Ember account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tuesday court round up — Pregnancy tests and Ember account

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Pregnancy tests were pushed through a Dundee man’s door by his ex-partner as part of her three-day campaign against him.

Kayla Hegarty appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit engaging in a course of behaviour which caused the man fear or alarm between August 12 and 14 this year.

The 19-year-old pled guilty to a campaign of offending including repeatedly shouting, acting aggressively and throwing his belongings out a second floor window, damaging them.

Hegarty repeatedly sent him nominal sums of money by bank transfer with messages as their transaction references.

She repeatedly, persistently and excessively contacted him by text, social media and phone, despite being asked to cease contact.

She then targeted his family in a similar fashion, attending his home with her friends and loitering outside.

Hegarty, of Dunholm Road in Dundee, accessed the man’s Ember bus account, tracked his whereabouts and waited for him to leave the bus.

She also posted pregnancy tests through his letterbox.

First offender Hegarty will return to the dock to be sentenced in November.

Payback order

A woman who embezzled nearly £10,000 while acting as power of attorney for her elderly father-in-law has been ordered to pay back just £500. Natasha Hunter frittered away the money over a four-year period on things like takeaways and video games, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

Natasha Hunter
Natasha Hunter also known as Natasha Paddick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

Back to jail

A 45-year-old man who was violent to a woman over a six-month period in Fife has been sent back to jail.

Thomas Scrymgeour was jailed for the abuse earlier this year and put on a one-year supervised release order when he came out of prison.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video-link to prison this week to admit breaching the order.

The original domestically-aggravated offending took place at various locations in Kirkcaldy – an address in Winifred Crescent, Kirk Wynd, Boots in the High Street, and Victoria Hospital – and elsewhere between December 12 2023 and June 13 last year.

Scrymgeour had seized the woman by the clothing at her neck, grabbed her by the throat, pulled her hair, made derogatory remarks to her, pinned her to a wall, spat at her and pushed his head forcefully against hers.

He also self-harmed in her presence, threatened to kill himself, pushed her and caused her to fall against a car and sent her unwanted text messages.

Scrymgeour was jailed for 491 days in May this year, a sentence backdated to June last year, and was put on a one-year supervised release order.

Sheriff Susan Duff told Scrymgeour this week that he would be returned to prison for 309 days for the release order breach.

Betrayed helper

A predator who sexually assaulted a Good Samaritan in her Fife home after she saw him shivering in his car and invited him in to keep warm, has been handed a community sentence. Adrian Kolczak pounced when his victim fell asleep, eventually fleeing under a flurry of punches.

Adrian Kolczak
Adrian Kolczak.

At it again

A pervert approached two 16-year-olds in Perth and informed them he was on the sex offenders register.

John Pollock admitted communicating indecently with the youngsters in the city’s Foundry Lane on August 22 this year.

Perth Sheriff Court heard he repeatedly made sexual remarks, acted in an aggressive manner and stated he was on the register.

Pollock, 61, asked the teenagers about their relationship status.

He appeared at the same court almost exactly a year ago and was placed on supervision after admitting asking two 15-year-olds in Aberfeldy to perform a sex act.

Pollock, of Union Street, Perth, returned to the court in February, when he pled guilty to a breach of his sex offender notification requirements by failing to tell police about a new bank card.

Sheriff Ian Anderson deferred sentence for background reports and Pollock was released on bail.

