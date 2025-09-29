Town centre left like ‘war zone’ after speeder caused pile-up in Kinoss-shire

A drink and drug-fuelled driver left a town centre looking like a “war zone” after crashing into cars and people at 80mph.

John Boyle injured four adults and a child and smashed up seven vehicles during the wrecking spree.

A sheriff told him it was “a miracle” no-one had been killed and remanded him in custody after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Boyle, 33, had taken cocaine and staggered drunk from a pub before causing carnage in the centre of Milnathort in the early evening of November 2 2022.

Sheriff Simon Collins viewed photographs of the shocking trail of destruction and told him: “How everyone walked away from that is entirely beyond me.

“I would have thought that was a miracle.

“The photographs I have seen are like a war zone – the damage you have done.”

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told Perth Sheriff Court Boyle had two previous driving convictions, including a 12-month ban imposed in 2010.

She said the bar manager at The Muir Inn in Kinross saw Boyle and his cousin drunk at the bar at 5.30pm – around 45 minutes before he was seen speeding through Milnathort.

“He was seen travelling well in excess of the 20mph speed limit in South Street.

“The speed has since been calculated as being around 80mph.”

Jonathan Gardner was driving a VW Up when he tried to take evasive action but there was a collision and he sustained whiplash injuries and bruising.

The prosecutor said Patrick Byrne was driving ahead of Boyle when he was hit at high speed. Mr Byrne’s Mitsubishi ASX rolled onto its roof and he sustained soft tissue injuries.

Boyle then smashed head-on into David Mackenzie-Mills’ Honda Jazz – shunting it backwards at speed and causing it to smash into a parked VW Sharan.

It also ricocheted into a Vauxhall Crossland driven by Ann Gardner.

Mr Mackenzie-Mills sustained a fractured sternum, while Ms Gardner suffered a bloody nose, soft tissue injuries and shock. A nine-year-old girl had to be rushed to hospital with a fractured clavicle.

“The accused’s vehicle then collided with a bollard and chain fence, which was thrown through the rear window of witness Robertson’s Mazda 3.”

That witness was not injured.

The prosecutor went on: “Numerous members of the public assisted with the care of the drivers, including a doctor.

“They found the accused and his cousin unconscious and smelling of alcohol.”

Boyle, who sustained a broken ankle, two fractured vertebrae and soft tissue injuries, gave a roadside breath test which showed he was three times over the limit.

When he was quizzed at the scene about who had been driving his BMW – with the private registration B2OYL – Boyle said: “Yous, yous were driving.”

Ms Johnstone told the court all of the vehicles, apart from the Mazda 3, were extensively damaged and the road was completely closed for around six hours.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said water industry construction worker Boyle’s driving could be explained by drug and alcohol consumption.

He added: “Yes, it’s a miracle that took place.

“It is most fortunate the injuries to the other persons were as described, albeit unpleasant and legally in the category of severe injuries. He has not taken any cocaine since.”

