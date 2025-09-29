Town centre left like ‘war zone’ after speeder caused pile-up in Kinoss-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Town centre left like ‘war zone’ after speeder caused pile-up in Kinoss-shire

John Boyle was over the drug and drink-drive limits when he hit cars at 80mph in Milnathort.

By Gordon Currie
John Boyle
John Boyle caused the pile-up n Milnathort. Image: Facebook

A drink and drug-fuelled driver left a town centre looking like a “war zone” after crashing into cars and people at 80mph.

John Boyle injured four adults and a child and smashed up seven vehicles during the wrecking spree.

A sheriff told him it was “a miracle” no-one had been killed and remanded him in custody after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Boyle, 33, had taken cocaine and staggered drunk from a pub before causing carnage in the centre of Milnathort in the early evening of November 2 2022.

Sheriff Simon Collins viewed photographs of the shocking trail of destruction and told him: “How everyone walked away from that is entirely beyond me.

“I would have thought that was a miracle.

“The photographs I have seen are like a war zone – the damage you have done.”

Car-nage

Fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told Perth Sheriff Court Boyle had two previous driving convictions, including a 12-month ban imposed in 2010.

She said the bar manager at The Muir Inn in Kinross saw Boyle and his cousin drunk at the bar at 5.30pm – around 45 minutes before he was seen speeding through Milnathort.

“He was seen travelling well in excess of the 20mph speed limit in South Street.

“The speed has since been calculated as being around 80mph.”

Milnathort crash
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash in Milnathort. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Jonathan Gardner was driving a VW Up when he tried to take evasive action but there was a collision and he sustained whiplash injuries and bruising.

The prosecutor said Patrick Byrne was driving ahead of Boyle when he was hit at high speed. Mr Byrne’s Mitsubishi ASX rolled onto its roof and he sustained soft tissue injuries.

Boyle then smashed head-on into David Mackenzie-Mills’ Honda Jazz – shunting it backwards at speed and causing it to smash into a parked VW Sharan.

It also ricocheted into a Vauxhall Crossland driven by Ann Gardner.

Mr Mackenzie-Mills sustained a fractured sternum, while Ms Gardner suffered a bloody nose, soft tissue injuries and shock. A nine-year-old girl had to be rushed to hospital with a fractured clavicle.

“The accused’s vehicle then collided with a bollard and chain fence, which was thrown through the rear window of witness Robertson’s Mazda 3.”

That witness was not injured.

Milnathort crash, vehicle on its roof
One of the vehicles ended up on its roof. Image: Crown Office
Milnathort crash, VW Up
The VW Up was hit from behind. Image: Crown Office
Milnathort crash wreckage
Mangled wreckage after the crash. Image: Crown Office

The prosecutor went on: “Numerous members of the public assisted with the care of the drivers, including a doctor.

“They found the accused and his cousin unconscious and smelling of alcohol.”

‘Miracle’

Boyle, who sustained a broken ankle, two fractured vertebrae and soft tissue injuries, gave a roadside breath test which showed he was three times over the limit.

When he was quizzed at the scene about who had been driving his BMW – with the private registration B2OYL – Boyle said: “Yous, yous were driving.”

Ms Johnstone told the court all of the vehicles, apart from the Mazda 3, were extensively damaged and the road was completely closed for around six hours.

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said water industry construction worker Boyle’s driving could be explained by drug and alcohol consumption.

He added: “Yes, it’s a miracle that took place.

“It is most fortunate the injuries to the other persons were as described, albeit unpleasant and legally in the category of severe injuries. He has not taken any cocaine since.”

