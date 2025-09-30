Perth woman who embezzled £10k from elderly father-in-law to pay back £500

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perth woman who embezzled £10k from elderly father-in-law to pay back £500

Natasha Hunter frittered away the money over a four year period on things like takeaways and video games, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
Natasha Hunter
Natasha Hunter also known as Natasha Paddick appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A woman who embezzled nearly £10,000 while acting as power of attorney for her elderly father-in-law has been ordered to pay back just £500.

Natasha Hunter frittered away the money over a four-year period on things like takeaways and video games, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

She was caught out when family members found suspicious transactions, including payments to Just Eat, on the 79-year-old’s bank statements.

Hunter – also known as Natasha Paddick – returned to court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to embezzling £9,750 between May 15 2018 and March 31 2022.

The 40-year-old was told she had a “moral obligation” to return the thousands she pocketed but was only ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

‘Seriously criminal’

Sheriff Ian Anderson said: “As I think you have properly understood, what you did was seriously criminal.

“Even though you may have been acting under adverse influences – and I will put it no higher than that – you have to be responsible for your own actions.”

He added: “The fact that you have learned from this and you know you can never behave like this agai, is something – but it is not a punishment.”

The sheriff told Hunter: “I cannot order to repay £9,750 because there is no way you can sensibly afford to do that in a reasonable period of time.

“You are over the threshold of a prison sentence but I am of the view that a prison sentence would achieve very little.”

Hunter was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

She will be fitted with a tag and must stay at her home between 7pm and 7am for five months.

Original charge was for higher sum

Hunter was originally charged with embezzling £30,000 but pled guilty to the reduced sum at a previous court appearance last month.

At that calling, another sheriff ordered a proof of mitigation hearing after Hunter suggested to social workers another person may have been involved in a wider fraud.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber argued an evidential proof was not necessary.

“She accepts her actions were criminal,” she said.

“There is a portion of money that is still unaccounted for. Ms Hunter has accepted her involvement.”

Husband’s suspicions

The court heard Hunter was made power of attorney in 2018, alongside the complainer’s nephew who died suddenly the following year.

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said: “The son noticed that while they were still in a relationship, the accused would spend money on gifts that they could not afford.

“These included computer games, mobile phones and other items.”

She said suspicions were further raised when Hunter began regularly ordering takeaways “sometimes more than twice a day”.

The man’s son never challenged his then-partner about her spending, the court heard.

The pair were both out of work at the time and Hunter handled all household finances, the fiscal depute said.

“He described that the accused would ‘flash the cash,’ but did nothing in relation to ascertaining where the money was coming from.”

Hunter, who is from Perth, was reported to police after her elderly victim began noticing he was often low on cash.

He was being chased for overdue payments from subscription companies like Sky TV.

“His other daughter-in-law, a professional bookkeeper, collated paperwork and bank statements.

“These showed multiple transactions made to the accused’s bank account.”

No one else has been prosecuted in relation to the case.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Blackness Road sign
Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to 'pay off debts'
John Trainer
Fife football fan's 'deranged' attack on police after Old Firm match
Kenan Baki
Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Facebook gossip and prison screws
Asda Milton of Craigie, Dundee
Shoplift suspect blinded police with their own spray in desperate Dundee struggle
John Boyle
Town centre left like 'war zone' after speeder caused pile-up in Kinross-shire
Police in Dundee city centre.
Teenage dealer defied city ban to bulk cocaine in Dundee
Billy Young
Armed police rescued women cowering in Dundee flat after drug-fuelled stranger burst in to…
To go with story by Alan Richardson. . Picture shows; Pawel Napierala, sexually assaulted 15-year-old then got battered by her mates. Dundee Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/09/2025
Dundee sex offender battered by 15-year-old victim's friends after High Street grope
Scott Cuthill
Remorseless Dundee predator on register for life for 'gross breach of trust'