Perth woman who embezzled £10k from elderly father-in-law to pay back £500

A woman who embezzled nearly £10,000 while acting as power of attorney for her elderly father-in-law has been ordered to pay back just £500.

Natasha Hunter frittered away the money over a four-year period on things like takeaways and video games, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

She was caught out when family members found suspicious transactions, including payments to Just Eat, on the 79-year-old’s bank statements.

Hunter – also known as Natasha Paddick – returned to court for sentencing, having previously pled guilty to embezzling £9,750 between May 15 2018 and March 31 2022.

The 40-year-old was told she had a “moral obligation” to return the thousands she pocketed but was only ordered to pay £500 in compensation.

‘Seriously criminal’

Sheriff Ian Anderson said: “As I think you have properly understood, what you did was seriously criminal.

“Even though you may have been acting under adverse influences – and I will put it no higher than that – you have to be responsible for your own actions.”

He added: “The fact that you have learned from this and you know you can never behave like this agai, is something – but it is not a punishment.”

The sheriff told Hunter: “I cannot order to repay £9,750 because there is no way you can sensibly afford to do that in a reasonable period of time.

“You are over the threshold of a prison sentence but I am of the view that a prison sentence would achieve very little.”

Hunter was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

She will be fitted with a tag and must stay at her home between 7pm and 7am for five months.

Original charge was for higher sum

Hunter was originally charged with embezzling £30,000 but pled guilty to the reduced sum at a previous court appearance last month.

At that calling, another sheriff ordered a proof of mitigation hearing after Hunter suggested to social workers another person may have been involved in a wider fraud.

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber argued an evidential proof was not necessary.

“She accepts her actions were criminal,” she said.

“There is a portion of money that is still unaccounted for. Ms Hunter has accepted her involvement.”

Husband’s suspicions

The court heard Hunter was made power of attorney in 2018, alongside the complainer’s nephew who died suddenly the following year.

Fiscal depute Katie Stewart said: “The son noticed that while they were still in a relationship, the accused would spend money on gifts that they could not afford.

“These included computer games, mobile phones and other items.”

She said suspicions were further raised when Hunter began regularly ordering takeaways “sometimes more than twice a day”.

The man’s son never challenged his then-partner about her spending, the court heard.

The pair were both out of work at the time and Hunter handled all household finances, the fiscal depute said.

“He described that the accused would ‘flash the cash,’ but did nothing in relation to ascertaining where the money was coming from.”

Hunter, who is from Perth, was reported to police after her elderly victim began noticing he was often low on cash.

He was being chased for overdue payments from subscription companies like Sky TV.

“His other daughter-in-law, a professional bookkeeper, collated paperwork and bank statements.

“These showed multiple transactions made to the accused’s bank account.”

No one else has been prosecuted in relation to the case.

