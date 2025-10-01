Stripper guilty of sex attack on woman at Perthshire hen party

A male stripper has been convicted of sexually assaulting a bride-to-be at her Perthshire hen party.

Stuart Kennedy, performing as a firefighter, grabbed his panicked victim’s breasts and made her drink through a penis-shaped straw during the bawdy routine in a lodge at Crieff Hydro.

The woman told Perth Sheriff Court how she felt “violated” and had to run off and throw up midway through his performance.

Kennedy, who recently lost an appeal against a similar conviction in Aberdeen, denied any wrongdoing and claimed the woman was lying.

After a two-day trial, Sheriff Paul Reid ruled Kennedy had not done enough to establish consent from his clearly highly uncomfortable victim.

He found him guilty of sexually assault by handling and shaking her breasts, and causing her to participate in sexual activity by forcing her to drink through the straw, repeatedly thrusting his hips towards her and forcing her to handle a fake penis.

Allegations he repeatedly handled her thighs and private parts were deleted from the charge.

Kennedy, 42, was placed on the sex offenders register for the second time in as many years.

The Aberdeen stripper, who sometimes goes under the stage name Sergeant Eros, will be sentenced next month.

‘A beautiful gift’

Giving evidence, Kennedy insisted he was a “consummate professional,” having performed around 4,000 shows in nearly 20 years.

“I see my work as a craft,” he said, also describing his £400-a-time services as “a beautiful gift”.

He said he accepted bookings from Dundee to the most northerly tip of the country, sometimes through a third party agency or via his own company, Alpha Male Strippers and Buff Butlers Aberdeen.

On this occasion, Kennedy – covered by £10m public liability insurance – was booked by the complainer’s sister.

He said he turned up at the hotel at 10pm on March 22 last year.

He turned on his beatbox, activated a blue light and switched on his torch before entering the lodge.

“Everyone stay calm the emergency services are here,” he bellowed as he burst in the room.

Kennedy talked the court through his routine, which included jokes about a hosepipe, talk of “hot women” and a “spate of fires” and patting down his subject for “flammable substances”.

He told his audience: “It goes without saying, this isn’t real. It’s just fun, light entertainment.”

Victim was ‘crying hysterically’

Kennedy described his victim as being “verbally feisty but physically limp”.

He said she rolled her eyes a lot and repeatedly told him: “No, thank you.”

“She was giving as good as she got,” he said.

Kennedy remained fully clothed throughout, as his victim walked out before he got to the stripping part.

He said he was wearing four garters within four layers of underwear, which resembled a fake penis.

“They are invited to touch it,” he said.

Asked if the complainer touched it, he replied: “I think she did.”

Kennedy denied her claims he touched the buttons of her blouse or pretended to touch them.

When asked if he touched her breasts, he replied: “Absolutely not.”

He said: “I’ve never touched someone’s breast. That would be commercial suicide. One bad review and it’s over.”

When the woman walked out and did not come back, Kennedy said: “I was thinking this was refund territory.”

The complainer had previously told the court she bolted to the bathroom and vomited in the toilet.

“I was crying hysterically and screaming and grabbing my hair,” she said.

Bad review

Kennedy was previously found guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting a woman during a hen party at a pub in 2022.

The court heard how he sat naked on one woman’s lap and rubbed his body against another.

He was put on the sex offenders register and later lost an appeal against the conviction.

Under cross-examination, fiscal depute Jennifer Baird suggested the publication of an appeal against a similar conviction could be regarded as a bad online review.

Kennedy suggested the case gave his business “a boost.”

He also appeared to accuse the fiscal’s office of professional misconduct by inserting “made-up” allegations into the charge.

He said he had been accused of touching the woman’s “private parts” but this allegation was deleted from the charge at the end of the Crown case.

Sheriff Reid said that Kennedy’s attitude to his previous offending was “concerning”.

Super sperm donor

Earlier this year, Kennedy was cleared of rape following a trial at the high court in Aberdeen.

In 2018, he featured in a Channel 4 documentary discussing one of his other sidelines as one of the country’s most prolific unregulated sperm donors.

In a This Morning interview he told how he had fathered 20 children through donations.

Rather than going through a clinic, Kennedy made free donations to couples who applied online.

Kennedy was previously convicted in 2009 of using a strobe light on his car dashboard to dupe other motorists into believing he was a real police officer.

