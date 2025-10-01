Wednesday court round-up — Destiny’s Child and 999

A woman used a private phone number to play a Destiny’s Child song to a man in Broughty Ferry she was banned from contacting.

Stephanie Currie hid behind a ‘no caller ID’ when she drunkenly played the 1999 hit Say My Name.

Currie, who has multiple convictions for domestic offences, breached bail conditions by contacting the man.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the 41-year-old, of Carnoustie, was drunk and incoherent.

Fiscal depute Ewan Chalmers said: “‘Say My Name’ by Destiny’s Child had been playing which he (the complainer) thought may have something to do with the accused.”

Currie pled guilty from custody to breaching her bail conditions between September 26 and 27.

Scott Norrie, defending, said: “Alcohol, for some time, has been an issue and clearly causes her to have poor judgement. That’s exactly what’s happened here.”

Sheriff Harry Small fined her £200.

Scam nurse jailed

A Stirling nurse who ran a fake visa scam to con overseas care workers out of more than £100,000 has been jailed for 18 months. Sunitha Kemlo used a front company to persuade people to part with thousands of pounds for certificates of sponsorship, job offers and visas which never existed.

999 call caught crime

A man who admitted his role in a terrifying 45-minute assault overheard by a 999 operator has been released on time served.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the distressed victim was beaten by two women on the 12th storey of a Lochee tower block, while Ross Ramsay repeatedly shouted at her, demanding money.

During a lull in the attack, the woman managed to grab a phone and dial 999. She left the line open and hid the mobile under a bed.

The assault continued for another 44 minutes until attackers Jane Gellatly and Candice Henderson realised they were being overheard by a call handler.

Ramsay, 43, pled guilty to threatening and abusive behaviour at the flat in Adamson Court, Dundee, on September 20 last year. It was accepted he did not physically assault the woman.

A defence lawyer said Ramsay was remanded in connection to the case from September 23 last year until last month – the equivalent of a two year sentence.

He said the charge he admitted had been much reduced, adding: “I’ve seen worse libels in a JP case.”

The court heard Ramsay and Henderson were “livid” when they found drugs and money were missing from their home after their victim visited the day of the attack.

Sheriff Alison McKay said she accepted Ramsay’s conduct was different from his two co-accused but it happened within the context of the assault.

“This is a serious matter and crosses the custody threshold,” she said.

Ramsay was sentenced to 13 months imprisonment, backdated to the day he was first remanded.

Gellatly, 50, and Henderson, 41, will be sentenced separately later this month.

Stripper guilty

Male stripper Stuart Kennedy was convicted of sexually assaulting a bride-to-be at her Perthshire hen party. Performing as a firefighter, he grabbed his panicked victim’s breasts and made her drink through a penis-shaped straw during the bawdy routine in a lodge at Crieff Hydro.

Stairs fall

A rampant criminal has been sent back to prison for 27 months after being convicted of knocking a man down a set of stairs in Dundee

Kevin O’Donnell was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict of assaulting the man to his severe injury on July 24 2022.

Jurors ruled O’Donnell, of Ancrum Court, punched the man on the head at the communal landing outside Greenbank Place so he fell down a flight of stairs to the ground.

O’Donnell was subject to five separate bail orders from Dundee and Perth Sheriff Courts at the time.

The 32-year-old has served numerous sentences and was jailed for 22 months in 2024 over a ham-fisted car theft in Ardler.

In January that year, O’Donnell was given a 30-month stint for a paintball shooting spree which left a 14-year-old boy injured.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said the accused had a “propensity for violence and possessing and using weapons.”

O’Donnell has several other convictions at jury level for housebreaking, dangerous driving and violence.

Party groper

A retirement party in Fife was ruined when a Leven labourer groped the genitals of a colleague as he stood up to take a photograph. David Melvile stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and denied sexually assaulting the distraught man but was found guilty.

Repeat offender

Repeat sex offender John Coote, 27, who downloaded thousands of sick child abuse files has been jailed for 20 months.

He appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to two charges.

He downloaded indecent photographs of children between June 4 2023 and December 6 last year at a property near Newburgh.

The court heard previously police searched his then-home on April 29 this year and seized his laptop and phone, finding evidence of 2,191 illicit pictures and videos on the laptop, many at the worst category of abuse.

Coote also admitted downloading indecent images of children at an address in Kirkcaldy on February 18 this year.

In 2021, Coote avoided a jail sentence after pleading guilty to possessing indecent images of children between August 2019 and March 2020 while living in Burntisland.

He is a registered “high risk” sex offender and subject to a sexual harm prevention order imposed at a court in England in 2021.

Sheriff James Williamson jailed Coote for 20 months for the February offence and imposed a 28-month prison sentence for the earlier offence, backdated to April 30 when Coote was first remanded in relation to this case.

Coote was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

