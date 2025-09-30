Dundee car theft gang members sentenced for Perthshire raids

Members of a car theft gang from Dundee, responsible for a wave of crime across Tayside, have been sentenced.

The gang headed out in a convoy for nights of mayhem last year, stealing vehicles from Aberdeen and other areas before returning to their Dundee base.

They stripped one campervan of parts before ditching it, set another car alight and led police on a high-speed pursuit down a pedestrian path.

Rhys Ellington, 25, from Dundee, admitted housebreaking and intent to steal at a car showroom in Woodside, near Blairgowrie.

Lee Smith, 21, of Inverness, admitted two charges of car theft and one of producing cannabis, at his former address in Dundee.

Two other members of the group – Stuart Webber, 20, of Dundee, and 41-year-old Stewart Burns, from Angus – were sentenced last month.

Car crime

Fiscal David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that Smith, along with Webber and Burns, stole a Fiat 500 from Dundee and drove it to Aberdeen, where it was dumped.

CCTV in the city’s Torry area then captured the masked gang stealing a Ford Fiesta, which they crashed and abandoned.

Police were led to search Smith’s Blackness Road address in Dundee and found four cannabis plants, worth up to £750.

Mr Rogers said: “It is noted during the interview that he spoke freely and admitted he was growing cannabis plants within his home address for personal use but denied involvement in the theft of the motor vehicles.”

Ellington admitted going to a property in Campmuir, near Coupar Angus, at around 4am on July 23 2024, where the occupant was woken by footsteps on his driveway and his front door camera alerted him to movement.

Outside, he saw “one individual, wearing dark clothing… climbing over the fence between the driveway and side garden and a second male standing on the driveway,” the court heard.

The owner shouted at the two men and they fled in a red Ford Fiesta towards Perth.

Half-an-hour later, Ellington broke into a car sales office at Woodside, not far from Burrelton.

A witness was woken by banging outside his property and saw the Fiesta parked in the lane beside his hedge.

He could hear at least two males shouting at one another before the vehicle took off at speed in the direction of Coupar Angus.

Sentencing

Burns and Ellington then stole a Fiat Ducato campervan from Crieff, and three nights later, Webber and Burns stole a Fiat from Invergowrie.

At a previous hearing, Webber admitted eight charges, Burns five, Smith three and Ellington two.

Sheriff Iain Wallace spoke to Smith saying: “These were very serious offences which you got yourself involved in.

“In sentencing you I am taking into account your young age and lack of previous convictions.”

Smith was placed under supervision for a year and was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Sheriff Wallace also placed Ellington under supervision for 12 months and imposed 144 hours of unpaid work within 10 months.

Both were direct alternatives to custody.

