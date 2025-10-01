Leven labourer guilty of groping colleague’s genitals at retirement do

A retirement party in Fife was ruined when a Leven labourer groped the genitals of a colleague as he stood up to take a photograph.

David Melvile stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and denied sexually assaulting the man.

He was one of more than 20 people attending a retiral event in Fife earlier this year.

The event, which had started with a golf day, ended with Melvile’s victim wanting “to kill him.”

When police pulled aside Melvile, 62, he gestured to officers what he had done and labelled it “a bit of fun”.

Party soured

Melvile’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave evidence from behind a screen.

He told the court: “It was a retirement party for one of the guys that worked for us. We’d been out on a golf day.

“He was sitting to my left. I had got up to take a photograph. That’s when I felt his hand on my groin, grabbing me.

“He grabbed my balls and my penis. I was reaching up, he was sitting.

“He said: ‘You enjoy that, don’t you?’… like he was enjoying it.

“He said I would enjoy it, which absolutely repulsed me.

“I told him to f*** off and said ‘What are you doing’?”

The complainer continued: “I was furious, I was going to kill him.

“I went out the pub straight away, I phoned the police and told them I’d been sexually assaulted.

“I was mad, I was disgusted.”

Police probe

The trial heard evidence from three police officers who arrived and found the distraught victim outside.

PC Jared Love said: “It was a male who was incredibly distressed.

“He was crying, speaking very fast, really difficult to calm down, almost hyperventilating.”

The officer explained he took the man home but he remained “very, very upset”.

PC Jordan Cooper said he pulled Melvile aside outside the bar.

“He started to say that he thinks he knows what this was about. I cautioned him.

“He intimated he was on a night out… and that all he did… and he proceeded to make a gesture.”

Evidence argument

After being charged, the trial was told Melvile said to police: “I did not touch his penis.

“I might have touched his arse as a bit of fun in the minute as it was a work night out. I definitely did not touch his penis.”

Melvile chose not to give evidence in his trial.

His solicitor Emily Simpson pointed to inconsistencies in the evidence about whether her client attended the golf day and where police traced his victim.

She also refuted her client had been cautioned and had made the response about touching his victim’s “arse”.

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp said of the complainer: “He wanted a relatively normal night out to celebrate a colleague’s retirement — he didn’t get that.”

Guilty verdict

Sheriff Mark Allan found Melvile, of Leven, guilty of sexually assaulting the man in the bar by seizing his genitals, over his clothing.

He placed the first offender on the sex offenders register and his bail was continued.

He will be sentenced in November when background reports have been compiled.

