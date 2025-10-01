Leven labourer guilty of groping colleague’s genitals at retirement do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Leven labourer guilty of groping colleague’s genitals at retirement do

David Melvile touched the man's private parts when he stood up to take a photograph and said: "You enjoy that, don't you?"

By Ross Gardiner
David Melvile
David Melvile will be sentenced later.

A retirement party in Fife was ruined when a Leven labourer groped the genitals of a colleague as he stood up to take a photograph.

David Melvile stood trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and denied sexually assaulting the man.

He was one of more than 20 people attending a retiral event in Fife earlier this year.

The event, which had started with a golf day, ended with Melvile’s victim wanting “to kill him.”

When police pulled aside Melvile, 62, he gestured to officers what he had done and labelled it “a bit of fun”.

Party soured

Melvile’s victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, gave evidence from behind a screen.

He told the court: “It was a retirement party for one of the guys that worked for us. We’d been out on a golf day.

“He was sitting to my left. I had got up to take a photograph. That’s when I felt his hand on my groin, grabbing me.

“He grabbed my balls and my penis. I was reaching up, he was sitting.

“He said: ‘You enjoy that, don’t you?’… like he was enjoying it.

“He said I would enjoy it, which absolutely repulsed me.

“I told him to f*** off and said ‘What are you doing’?”

The complainer continued: “I was furious, I was going to kill him.

“I went out the pub straight away, I phoned the police and told them I’d been sexually assaulted.

“I was mad, I was disgusted.”

Police probe

The trial heard evidence from three police officers who arrived and found the distraught victim outside.

PC Jared Love said: “It was a male who was incredibly distressed.

“He was crying, speaking very fast, really difficult to calm down, almost hyperventilating.”

The officer explained he took the man home but he remained “very, very upset”.

PC Jordan Cooper said he pulled Melvile aside outside the bar.

“He started to say that he thinks he knows what this was about. I cautioned him.

“He intimated he was on a night out… and that all he did… and he proceeded to make a gesture.”

Evidence argument

After being charged, the trial was told Melvile said to police: “I did not touch his penis.

“I might have touched his arse as a bit of fun in the minute as it was a work night out. I definitely did not touch his penis.”

Melvile chose not to give evidence in his trial.

His solicitor Emily Simpson pointed to inconsistencies in the evidence about whether her client attended the golf day and where police traced his victim.

She also refuted her client had been cautioned and had made the response about touching his victim’s “arse”.

Prosecutor Matthew Knapp said of the complainer: “He wanted a relatively normal night out to celebrate a colleague’s retirement — he didn’t get that.”

Guilty verdict

Sheriff Mark Allan found Melvile, of Leven, guilty of sexually assaulting the man in the bar by seizing his genitals, over his clothing.

He placed the first offender on the sex offenders register and his bail was continued.

He will be sentenced in November when background reports have been compiled.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police dog handler car
Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life…
Stuart Kennedy
Stripper guilty of sex attack on woman at Perthshire hen party
Paul McDowell
Ex-prison officer and Iraq veteran from Dundee slammed by sheriff over child abuse images
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round up — Pregnancy tests and Ember account
Rhys Ellington
Dundee car theft gang members sentenced for Perthshire raids
Adrian Kolczak
Predator who attacked Fife Good Samaritan in her own home is sentenced
Blackness Road sign
Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to 'pay off debts'
Natasha Hunter
Perth woman who embezzled £10k from elderly father-in-law to pay back £500
John Trainer
Fife football fan's 'deranged' attack on police after Old Firm match
Kenan Baki
Rapist hairdresser from Kirkcaldy drugged and abused clubbers