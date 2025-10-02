Thursday court round-up — Dirty cash payback and beheading threat

Just under £130,000 has been formally confiscated from a Glasgow crook caught transporting dirty cash in Dundee.

Lee Gilmour was seen by police handing over a holdall stuffed with banknotes to associate Alexander Glen in the city’s west end.

Officers tailed Gilmour’s Mercedes Benz on to the A90 in Perthshire, where it was pulled over and the rucksack was recovered from the boot.

The money is understood to be linked to an underworld enterprise.

Both men admitted a charge of possessing criminal property in October 2022.

Last month, they were placed on curfews and ordered to carry out unpaid work, as a direct alternative to custody.

This week, Gilmour returned to Perth Sheriff Court for a confiscation hearing.

His lawyer, Alan Davie, confirmed he had agreed to surrender £129,920 – the amount of cash police found in the rucksack.

He has been given three months to ensure the money is repaid.

Killer driver jailed

A killer driver who blamed his victim for causing the fatal crash that claimed her life in Perthshire has been jailed for four years. Steven Allan alleged his girlfriend Rebecca Sivyer grabbed the steering wheel of his Vauxhall Corsa before the vehicle struck a fence and crashed into a tree. He was previously convicted by a jury of causing the young mother’s death by driving dangerously on the A94 Perth to Forfar road near Coupar Angus in August 2021.

Behead threat

A man from Fife threatened to behead a Stirling woman following an argument over disciplining of a child.

Michael Dickson learned the child had been smacked on the bottom by one of the woman’s friends and he sent her abusive messages over social media.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard Dickson, 28, refused to return the child to its mother on learning of the incident.

Fiscal depute Stuart Asher said: “During the course of the evening until late at night the accused contacted her on Facebook.

“This was in relation to the child reporting a friend of the complainer has smacked his bum and the accused believed the child was safer with him. Social work and police were informed.

“She tried to keep the conversation civil but the accused’s messages escalated.”

He referred to the woman’s friends as “crackheads”, adding “next time I’ll chop your f***ing head off”.

In another message he referenced gaining possession of a shotgun before repeating the threat to chop her head off.

Solicitor Kerr Sneddon, defending, said Dickson had issues with drink.

“The messages are explained but not excused by him being intoxicated and somewhat explained but not excused by the fact that a third party had smacked the child’s bum.”

He added that person had been interviewed by police but no further action taken.

Dickson, of Glenrothes, admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner in July this year.

Urging him “do your best to remain sober”, Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney placed Dickson on a supervision order for two years and he must undertake drug and alcohol counselling.

He was also banned from contacting the woman for three years.

Slashed

A late-night attack in the middle of a Dundee street saw a man slashed on the face with a knife and left needing multiple stitches. Ryan Simpson, 28, used the blade after punching his victim on Hilltown on January 5 this year. Accomplice Paul Coombs also hit him.

Paranoid knifeman

A paranoid knifeman has been ordered to complete unpaid work after injuring someone with a blade in Montrose.

Roofer Liam Stephen, of Market Street, Brechin, returned to the dock at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having earlier admitted the assault.

The 25-year-old admitted that on December 28 2022, he used a knife to strike a man’s body to his injury on High Street, Montrose.

The victim required a stitch to heal his wound.

Solicitor Sarah Russo said her client has cut back on his alcohol intake.

“Whilst Mr Stephen fully accepts he should not have been carrying a knife on his person, he himself had been a victim of knife crime.

“Due to paranoia on his part, he had been carrying the knife. He has since learned his lesson.

“On this evening, he had been consuming alcohol. There had been words in a pub.

“When Mr Stephen left the pub, his position is he was approached by a number of males and one was kicking out.

“As a reaction, he did pull the knife out his pocket. He does accept the knife did connect with him.

“His life has moved forward. He only now drinks on special occasions.”

As a direct alternative to custody, the sheriff imposed 270 hours of unpaid work to be carried out in two years and placed Stephen under supervision for a year, with a focus on anger management.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.