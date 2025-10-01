St Johnstone fans cleared over Hibs street clash

Prosecutors have deserted proceedings against St Johnstone fans accused of being involved in a disturbance with Hibs supporters after one of them was cleared following a trial.

Eight supporters were accused of causing a disturbance on the day of Saints’ New Year Scottish Premiership game against Hibs.

It was alleged the men, aged 18 to 32, clashed with rival fans in the city’s Long Causeway and Strathtay Road, near McDiarmid Stadium, on January 2.

In unusual scenes at Perth Sheriff Court, seven of the cases were effectively shelved immediately following a single trial against one of the accused, 23-year-old Ciaran Sinclair.

He was found not guilty of breach of the peace following evidence from two police witnesses.

After the verdict, the rest of the fans were called forward into the dock, one by one, and told their cases were deserted pro loco et tempore, meaning proceedings could be raised again at a future date.

Police response

It was alleged the men, while acting others, had conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing, repeatedly uttering threats of violence and challenging others to a fight.

They all denied the allegations.

Mr Sinclair’s trial heard police had followed a group of St Johnstone supporters as they walked to the stadium for the 3pm kick-off.

They walked from the Welcome Inn pub on Rannoch Road to Strathtay Road, where they came across a much larger group of Hibernian supporters.

A police witness told the trial how some of the home fans “stopped and put face coverings on”.

He said they were “shouting, swearing and challenging the others to a fight”.

The police officer identified Mr Sinclair as being part of the group.

He then picked out the other seven accused, who were sitting in the public gallery, and said they were also there.

A second police witness described the Hibs supporters as the “main aggressors,” who ran towards the Saints fans.

From inside the group

Mr Sinclair, a mechanic, said the group he was with were in a good mood and “high spirits.”

He said he had had a soft drink at the Welcome Inn before they all set off to McDiarmid Park.

“We got onto Strathtay Road and we heard shouting from B&Q.

“Then we saw the group of supporters shouting and threatening us.”

He said he put a balaclava on because “it was cold outside”.

“The police got their batons out and told us to stay back, which we did,” he said.

Mr Sinclair said he did not know anyone else in his group who were shouting or making threats.

“I was part of the group but I wasn’t shouting and swearing,” he said.

Balaclava

Sheriff Alison McKay told Mr Sinclair: “I have been to football matches with the police and I absolutely understand they have a very difficult job to do keeping fans apart, particularly when tensions are high.

“The position here is that you have been charged with acting along with others and committing a breach of the peace.

“The evidence here that troubles me is the donning of the balaclava.

“But as your agent rightly pointed out, it is not an offence to wear a balaclava.”

The sheriff added: “Your evidence was that you were not out looking for trouble and you did not engage in trouble.

“I accept that evidence and I find you not guilty.”

After the trial, Connor Reilly, 32, Ryan Brown, 26, Cameron Lorimer, 23, Felix Neil, 18, Euan Borland, 24, Ross Laughlin, 23, and Nathan Bartlett, 31, were called into the dock and told their cases had been deserted.

The sheriff rejected pleas from solicitors to have proceedings deserted simpliciter, meaning they would be closed permanently.

