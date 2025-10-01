St Johnstone fans cleared over Hibs street clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

St Johnstone fans cleared over Hibs street clash

Eight supporters were accused of causing a disturbance on the day of Saints' New Year Scottish Premiership game against Hibs.

By Jamie Buchan
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty against Hibs.
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty against Hibs. Image: SNS.

Prosecutors have deserted proceedings against St Johnstone fans accused of being involved in a disturbance with Hibs supporters after one of them was cleared following a trial.

Eight supporters were accused of causing a disturbance on the day of Saints’ New Year Scottish Premiership game against Hibs.

It was alleged the men, aged 18 to 32, clashed with rival fans in the city’s Long Causeway and Strathtay Road, near McDiarmid Stadium, on January 2.

In unusual scenes at Perth Sheriff Court, seven of the cases were effectively shelved immediately following a single trial against one of the accused, 23-year-old Ciaran Sinclair.

He was found not guilty of breach of the peace following evidence from two police witnesses.

After the verdict, the rest of the fans were called forward into the dock, one by one, and told their cases were deserted pro loco et tempore, meaning proceedings could be raised again at a future date.

Police response

It was alleged the men, while acting others, had conducted themselves in a disorderly manner by shouting, swearing, repeatedly uttering threats of violence and challenging others to a fight.

They all denied the allegations.

Mr Sinclair’s trial heard police had followed a group of St Johnstone supporters as they walked to the stadium for the 3pm kick-off.

They walked from the Welcome Inn pub on Rannoch Road to Strathtay Road, where they came across a much larger group of Hibernian supporters.

McDiarmid Park
The group were on their way to McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS

A police witness told the trial how some of the home fans “stopped and put face coverings on”.

He said they were “shouting, swearing and challenging the others to a fight”.

The police officer identified Mr Sinclair as being part of the group.

He then picked out the other seven accused, who were sitting in the public gallery, and said they were also there.

A second police witness described the Hibs supporters as the “main aggressors,” who ran towards the Saints fans.

From inside the group

Mr Sinclair, a mechanic, said the group he was with were in a good mood and “high spirits.”

He said he had had a soft drink at the Welcome Inn before they all set off to McDiarmid Park.

“We got onto Strathtay Road and we heard shouting from B&Q.

“Then we saw the group of supporters shouting and threatening us.”

He said he put a balaclava on because “it was cold outside”.

“The police got their batons out and told us to stay back, which we did,” he said.

Mr Sinclair said he did not know anyone else in his group who were shouting or making threats.

“I was part of the group but I wasn’t shouting and swearing,” he said.

Balaclava

Sheriff Alison McKay told Mr Sinclair: “I have been to football matches with the police and I absolutely understand they have a very difficult job to do keeping fans apart, particularly when tensions are high.

“The position here is that you have been charged with acting along with others and committing a breach of the peace.

“The evidence here that troubles me is the donning of the balaclava.

“But as your agent rightly pointed out, it is not an offence to wear a balaclava.”

Perth Sheriff Court.

The sheriff added: “Your evidence was that you were not out looking for trouble and you did not engage in trouble.

“I accept that evidence and I find you not guilty.”

After the trial, Connor Reilly, 32, Ryan Brown, 26, Cameron Lorimer, 23, Felix Neil, 18, Euan Borland, 24, Ross Laughlin, 23, and Nathan Bartlett, 31, were called into the dock and told their cases had been deserted.

The sheriff rejected pleas from solicitors to have proceedings deserted simpliciter, meaning they would be closed permanently.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Police dog handler car
Thug jailed for baton and bite attack on Fife PC who feared for life…
David Melvile
Leven labourer guilty of groping colleague's genitals at retirement do
Stuart Kennedy
Stripper guilty of sex attack on woman at Perthshire hen party
Paul McDowell
Ex-prison officer and Iraq veteran from Dundee slammed by sheriff over child abuse images
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round up — Pregnancy tests and Ember account
Rhys Ellington
Dundee car theft gang members sentenced for Perthshire raids
Adrian Kolczak
Predator who attacked Fife Good Samaritan in her own home is sentenced
Blackness Road sign
Cannabis farmer worked in Dundee drugs den to 'pay off debts'
Natasha Hunter
Perth woman who embezzled £10k from elderly father-in-law to pay back £500
John Trainer
Fife football fan's 'deranged' attack on police after Old Firm match