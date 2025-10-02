Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee’s Hilltown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee’s Hilltown

Paul Coombs and Ryan Simpson appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs. Image: Facebook

A late-night attack in the middle of a Dundee street saw a man slashed on the face with a knife and left needing multiple stitches.

Ryan Simpson, 28, used the blade after punching his victim on Hilltown on January 5 this year.

A sheriff jailed the repeat criminal for more than two-and-a-half years after he pled guilty to leaving the man severely injured.

At around 11.35pm the man was approached by Simpson, Paul Coombs and James Smith, who has since died.

They shouted and he turned to face them and was punched once to the face by Simpson.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer walked away from the group before again being punched by Paul Coombs and Ryan Simpson.

“Paul Coombs punched the complainer once to the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

“Ryan Simpson has then proceeded to strike the complainer on the body with a knife.

“The Crown accepted this was carried out by Mr Simpson and Mr Coombs was not acting in concert.”

Police informed

Coombs, 29, and Smith then began apologising to the victim and were heard to say: “If we had known it was you, we wouldn’t have done it.”

The victim was bleeding from his jawline and came upon police who were parked in their vehicle nearby.

He revealed his attackers’ names and they were identified through CCTV by the officers, who had dealt with them previously.

Mr Brown said: “The complainer had a one-inch laceration to the left hand side of his face, consistent with slashing/stabbing.

“At accident and emergency, he was found to have a 3cm incision wound to his left jaw and received four stitches to his face.”

Simpson pled guilty to punching the man and attacking him with a knife while Coombs admitted punching him on the head.

Past crimes

A notorious thief, Simpson was jailed in 2024 for raids on several Dundee restaurants having been locked-up for similar break-ins in 2022.

Coombs, also remanded in custody, has served numerous jail terms and almost struck a child during a wild police chase in Dundee in May last year.

Sentence was deferred on him until later this month to call alongside other cases.

Simpson was sentenced to 31 months in custody by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

