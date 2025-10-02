Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee’s Hilltown

A late-night attack in the middle of a Dundee street saw a man slashed on the face with a knife and left needing multiple stitches.

Ryan Simpson, 28, used the blade after punching his victim on Hilltown on January 5 this year.

A sheriff jailed the repeat criminal for more than two-and-a-half years after he pled guilty to leaving the man severely injured.

At around 11.35pm the man was approached by Simpson, Paul Coombs and James Smith, who has since died.

They shouted and he turned to face them and was punched once to the face by Simpson.

Fiscal depute Andrew Brown told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer walked away from the group before again being punched by Paul Coombs and Ryan Simpson.

“Paul Coombs punched the complainer once to the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

“Ryan Simpson has then proceeded to strike the complainer on the body with a knife.

“The Crown accepted this was carried out by Mr Simpson and Mr Coombs was not acting in concert.”

Police informed

Coombs, 29, and Smith then began apologising to the victim and were heard to say: “If we had known it was you, we wouldn’t have done it.”

The victim was bleeding from his jawline and came upon police who were parked in their vehicle nearby.

He revealed his attackers’ names and they were identified through CCTV by the officers, who had dealt with them previously.

Mr Brown said: “The complainer had a one-inch laceration to the left hand side of his face, consistent with slashing/stabbing.

“At accident and emergency, he was found to have a 3cm incision wound to his left jaw and received four stitches to his face.”

Simpson pled guilty to punching the man and attacking him with a knife while Coombs admitted punching him on the head.

Past crimes

A notorious thief, Simpson was jailed in 2024 for raids on several Dundee restaurants having been locked-up for similar break-ins in 2022.

Coombs, also remanded in custody, has served numerous jail terms and almost struck a child during a wild police chase in Dundee in May last year.

Sentence was deferred on him until later this month to call alongside other cases.

Simpson was sentenced to 31 months in custody by Sheriff Alastair Carmichael.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.