Concerned sheriff orders treatment for Fife man who sent murder film to partner

A sheriff has ordered a “therapeutic” sentence after a vulnerable Fife woman’s boyfriend sent her a horrific film of a murder and later took a sexual image of her without consent.

David Young blamed addictions for his disturbing conduct throughout March this year at an address near Cupar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Young pulled up the woman’s dress and made a lewd remark before taking an image of her naked.

Young, 42, was spared a prison sentence for the crimes, which left a sheriff “deeply concerned”.

The court was told how the woman, who is bipolar and has learning disabilities, met Young through Snapchat in January.

No issues were noted until March 9, when Young sent her a video titled ‘What I Do to Motherf*****s’.

Snuff film

Fiscal depute Elaine Sym said: “The video is extremely graphic and violent and shows a man being killed and cut open with a knife.

“A minute later, he also sends a pornographic video showing a male and female having sexual intercourse, which he appears to have recorded on his phone from the television.

“The complainer had not asked and had not wished to see these videos and was extremely upset and distressed by them.”

She contacted police, who took a statement, but the woman later went to Young’s home in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire for a drinking session.

She was dancing in the living room and he filmed her after pulling up her dress.

He sent her the video two days later but she had no idea it had been recorded.

Young also shared a screenshot of her naked in the shower, again without consent.

‘High-octane’ relationship

After previously pleading guilty, Young returned for sentencing to the dock, where solicitor David Sinclair said his client had taken steps to address his addiction to alcohol and drugs.

“This was a vile video that was doing the rounds and he has perpetuated this horrific video,” Mr Sinclair said.

“I have had some very choice words with Mr Young about these videos.

“They are the sort of videos that are shared on school buses.”

The lawyer described the relationship as “high-octane” and quoted from the woman’s police statement in which she said she doubted Young would have sent the videos had he been sober.

‘Therapeutic’ sentence

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “I am deeply concerned at the mind of someone who would have gratification from watching a human being murdered.

“I am deeply concerned at the mind of someone who would then choose to share that video.

“The public interest, the interests of the complainer and dare I say, your own interests are probably better served by you being sentenced in a manner that provides you with some sort of therapeutic sentence.”

Young will be supervised for 30 months, during which he must engage with mental health and addiction services.

A 7pm-5am curfew will be in force for six months and he was made subject to a 28-month non-harassment order.

