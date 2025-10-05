Concerned sheriff orders treatment for Fife man who sent murder film to partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Concerned sheriff orders treatment for Fife man who sent murder film to partner

David Young sent worrying content to his then-partner, without her consent.

By Ciaran Shanks
Snapchat logo
The couple met on Snapchat and Young went on to send worrying content. Image: Shutterstock.

A sheriff has ordered a “therapeutic” sentence after a vulnerable Fife woman’s boyfriend sent her a horrific film of a murder and later took a sexual image of her without consent.

David Young blamed addictions for his disturbing conduct throughout March this year at an address near Cupar.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Young pulled up the woman’s dress and made a lewd remark before taking an image of her naked.

Young, 42, was spared a prison sentence for the crimes, which left a sheriff “deeply concerned”.

The court was told how the woman, who is bipolar and has learning disabilities, met Young through Snapchat in January.

No issues were noted until March 9, when Young sent her a video titled ‘What I Do to Motherf*****s’.

Snuff film

Fiscal depute Elaine Sym said: “The video is extremely graphic and violent and shows a man being killed and cut open with a knife.

“A minute later, he also sends a pornographic video showing a male and female having sexual intercourse, which he appears to have recorded on his phone from the television.

“The complainer had not asked and had not wished to see these videos and was extremely upset and distressed by them.”

She contacted police, who took a statement, but the woman later went to Young’s home in Larkhall, South Lanarkshire for a drinking session.

She was dancing in the living room and he filmed her after pulling up her dress.

He sent her the video two days later but she had no idea it had been recorded.

Young also shared a screenshot of her naked in the shower, again without consent.

‘High-octane’ relationship

After previously pleading guilty, Young returned for sentencing to the dock, where solicitor David Sinclair said his client had taken steps to address his addiction to alcohol and drugs.

“This was a vile video that was doing the rounds and he has perpetuated this horrific video,” Mr Sinclair said.

“I have had some very choice words with Mr Young about these videos.

“They are the sort of videos that are shared on school buses.”

The lawyer described the relationship as “high-octane” and quoted from the woman’s police statement in which she said she doubted Young would have sent the videos had he been sober.

‘Therapeutic’ sentence

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “I am deeply concerned at the mind of someone who would have gratification from watching a human being murdered.

“I am deeply concerned at the mind of someone who would then choose to share that video.

“The public interest, the interests of the complainer and dare I say, your own interests are probably better served by you being sentenced in a manner that provides you with some sort of therapeutic sentence.”

Young will be supervised for 30 months, during which he must engage with mental health and addiction services.

A 7pm-5am curfew will be in force for six months and he was made subject to a 28-month non-harassment order.

