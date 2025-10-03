Charity shop worker headbutted by Dundee career criminal freed 24 hours earlier

A charity shop worker in Dundee was headbutted by a career criminal released from prison just 24 hours earlier.

Ronald Reilly knocked the woman’s glasses off during the “appalling” attack outside the PDSA shop on High Street, Lochee.

The 43-year-old had just been released from an 18-month jail term imposed in Perth for an assault and robbery.

Two women were working at the Dundee shop on April 29 when one of them, aged 29, began taking bags out to her car.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson told the city’s sheriff court: “The route she took was past the refuse area of the PDSA.

“She could see three males loitering around the bin area.

“She had concerns and asked all three to leave the area as it was private property.”

Reilly reacted furiously to the request and they became embroiled in an argument.

The woman’s 62-year-old colleague heard the “commotion”, went outside and stretched out her hand to keep Reilly away from the other woman.

Reilly pushed her hand and approached her younger colleague and said: “Go on, hit me,” after pointing to his cheek.

Mr Robertson said: “(The woman) said ‘no’ and without warning, the accused has headbutted her to the forehead.

“That’s caused her glasses to be knocked off.

“The other woman stated to the accused ‘that’s enough’ and asked them to leave.”

A small red mark was present on the woman’s forehead but she did not require further treatment.

Reilly, a Perth prisoner, was arrested days later and told police after being charged: “After she threatened to punch my c*** in.”

He pled guilty to assaulting the two women, one to her injury.

Solicitor Callum McCormack: “He tells me one of the witnesses in this group was urinating at a property.

“The complainer appeared and asked him to leave.

“He took umbrage to being challenged and Mr Reilly accepts it’s not acceptable behaviour.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Reilly to 270 days in custody.

He said: “The offence was appalling; perpetrated on a female who was quite rightly telling you and those you were with to leave private property.”

Previous offending

In 2023, The Courier told how masked Reilly was spotted running wild in the aisles during an after-hours raid on a Perth supermarket.

He was confronted by staff after smashing his way into Morrisons, wearing a green bandana over his face and clutching a hammer.

The would-be thief, who had a Bag For Life carrier, was forced to flee empty-handed.

In 2021, he was jailed for being concerned in the supply of street valium at a Tesco car park in Dingwall.

He was reported to police by three schoolgirls to who he handed a tablet. The “quick-thinking” youngsters were later praised by police.

The court heard how Reilly’s life “spiralled out of control” after his father’s death in 2018.

