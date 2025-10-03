Charity shop worker headbutted by Dundee career criminal freed 24 hours earlier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Charity shop worker headbutted by Dundee career criminal freed 24 hours earlier

Ronald Reilly admitted assaulting two staff of the shop, one to her injury.

By Ciaran Shanks
Ronald Reilly
Ronald Reilly.

A charity shop worker in Dundee was headbutted by a career criminal released from prison just 24 hours earlier.

Ronald Reilly knocked the woman’s glasses off during the “appalling” attack outside the PDSA shop on High Street, Lochee.

The 43-year-old had just been released from an 18-month jail term imposed in Perth for an assault and robbery.

Two women were working at the Dundee shop on April 29 when one of them, aged 29, began taking bags out to her car.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson told the city’s sheriff court: “The route she took was past the refuse area of the PDSA.

“She could see three males loitering around the bin area.

“She had concerns and asked all three to leave the area as it was private property.”

Reilly reacted furiously to the request and they became embroiled in an argument.

The woman’s 62-year-old colleague heard the “commotion”, went outside and stretched out her hand to keep Reilly away from the other woman.

Reilly pushed her hand and approached her younger colleague and said: “Go on, hit me,” after pointing to his cheek.

Mr Robertson said: “(The woman) said ‘no’ and without warning, the accused has headbutted her to the forehead.

“That’s caused her glasses to be knocked off.

“The other woman stated to the accused ‘that’s enough’ and asked them to leave.”

The PDSA charity shop in Lochee
The assault happened at the PDSA charity shop in Lochee. Image, Google

A small red mark was present on the woman’s forehead but she did not require further treatment.

Reilly, a Perth prisoner, was arrested days later and told police after being charged: “After she threatened to punch my c*** in.”

He pled guilty to assaulting the two women, one to her injury.

Solicitor Callum McCormack: “He tells me one of the witnesses in this group was urinating at a property.

“The complainer appeared and asked him to leave.

“He took umbrage to being challenged and Mr Reilly accepts it’s not acceptable behaviour.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray sentenced Reilly to 270 days in custody.

He said: “The offence was appalling; perpetrated on a female who was quite rightly telling you and those you were with to leave private property.”

Previous offending

In 2023, The Courier told how masked Reilly was spotted running wild in the aisles during an after-hours raid on a Perth supermarket.

He was confronted by staff after smashing his way into Morrisons, wearing a green bandana over his face and clutching a hammer.

The would-be thief, who had a Bag For Life carrier, was forced to flee empty-handed.

In 2021, he was jailed for being concerned in the supply of street valium at a Tesco car park in Dingwall.

He was reported to police by three schoolgirls to who he handed a tablet. The “quick-thinking” youngsters were later praised by police.

The court heard how Reilly’s life “spiralled out of control” after his father’s death in 2018.

