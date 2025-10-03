Railway enthusiast from Dundee who travelled to Yorkshire to abuse children is jailed for 17 years

A heritage railway enthusiast pensioner from Dundee has been jailed for 17 years for travelling to Yorkshire to sexually abuse young boys.

Former firefighter Alistair Langlands, 74, would journey from Scotland to volunteer at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

The predator used his position there to abuse youngsters between 1988 and 1993, Bradford Crown Court heard.

A jury found Langlands guilty of a total of 11 indecent assault offences against two boys.

Recorder Alistair MacDonald KC said Langlands, of Finlarig Terrace, had not shown “a scintilla of remorse” and still maintains his innocence.

‘He had all the power and control’

Langlands became a firefighter in 1972 and attained the rank of station officer.

He had been volunteering at the heritage railway since the 1960s.

In an impact statement, one male said Langlands had “groomed” him.

“He was an adult; I was a child.

“He was someone I should have been able to trust. He had all the power and control.

“I had no self-identity. I am only now starting to feel as though I’m finding myself, all these years later. I want to take back some control.”

The Bradford-based Telegraph and Argus reported in June 2000 Langlands was jailed for six months for an identical crime.

Langlands was sentenced to a total of 17 years and four months in prison and told he would have to serve at least two-thirds of that behind bars.

The judge also imposed a life-long sexual harm prevention order and said Langlands would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Justice for victims

Detective Constable Bethan Windsor of Bradford District’s Child Safeguarding Team said: “It cannot be underestimated the sheer bravery of both these victims coming forward after so long and reporting these heinous crimes to us.

“They have managed to navigate the complexities of the criminal justice system and are now getting the justice they so rightly deserve.

“Langlands took advantage and abused these two boys when they should have been safeguarded.

“You could hear the devastating impact that this crime has had on his victims, from the victim impact statements.”

