Aldi worker confronted at Broughty Ferry supermarket over sick abuse

A paedophile Aldi worker who was confronted at a Broughty Ferry supermarket for sending filthy messages to a decoy account, also sexually assaulted a boy in Forfar.

Gavin Allan was stung by an online group for sending nauseating videos and remarks to what he thought was a young boy.

Members of an online paedophile hunter group livestreamed the creep at the Aldi on Herod Hill Brae, at Broughty Ferry.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Allan later sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy who fled from his car and called police.

Allan, 48, is now facing a “substantial” jail term after pleading guilty to three separate charges.

It was revealed a man who works with online vigilante group, The Underworld, posed as a 14-year-old boy living in Nottingham.

Prosecutor Alistair McDermid said Allan initiated contact with the Facebook account and became increasingly sexual, despite the “boy” disclosing his age.

Allan asked for pictures of his target in school uniform and said: “If you were 16 I would kiss you.”

The predator sent lewd videos and images of himself before sharing his phone number so the vile chats could continue over WhatsApp.

He made reference to travelling to meet the boy but suddenly blocked the account on October 16.

Mr McDermid said: “His details were passed to the research team at The Underworld.

“This was then passed to the Scotland’s Child Protection Team.

“They phoned the accused and confirmed he was Gavin Allan and worked at Aldi on Herod Hill Brae in Dundee.

“They confronted him and reported the matter to the police.”

The prosecutor detailed how Allan met up with a 13-year-old boy in Dundee, having first spoken to him on Facebook.

Previous messages between the pair showed the youngster said he was “17, due to turn 18”.

Allan drove them to Tesco in Forfar and kissed the child, before touching his leg.

Mr McDermid said: “He tried to kiss him again but he became uncomfortable.”

The boy ran off and called the police after he asked Allan to drive him to Whitehills Hospital in Forfar.

First offender Allan, of Dundee, is now on the sex offenders register following his guilty pleas.

Defence solicitor David Bell said: “He knows these are serious charges and the court will consider all options.

“He has accepted there are some underlying matters which require him to have some support and he has engaged with having some initial counselling sessions.”

Mr Bell said Allan, who will return to court in November for sentencing once reports have been prepared, had since suffered a stroke.

Sheriff Simon Collins KC said: “He should be well aware a significant custodial sentence will be at the forefront of the court’s mind.”

