News Courts

Brazen Dundee dealer kept peddling cannabis after police raid

Keanu Jordan was targeted by police twice within a year.

By Ciaran Shanks
Keanu Jordan
Keanu Jordan. Image: Facebook

A brazen drug dealer continued to peddle cannabis from his Dundee flat despite having it raided by police.

More than £33,000 worth of the Class B drug was discovered in Keanu Jordan’s home in Douglas over two separate searches.

Jordan was undeterred by the first time police forced their way into the property in May 2024 and was once again found with a drugs haul in February this year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Jordan was detained in the bathroom of the council flat on Balmoral Place when the first warrant was executed.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid said snap bags and scales were discovered, along with £295 in cash in his wallet.

Three jars contained 140.6g of cannabis while two tubs of the drug, weighing 3.9kg, were in the living room.

The cannabis recovered had a total value of £28,114.

Second raid

Jordan had no intention of bringing his drug dealing operation to a halt.

Mr McDermid said: “Police executed a warrant on February 3 2025 and gained entry through an insecure front door.

“A systematic search was carried out. A bag with snap bags contained 116g of cannabis which could realise £1,160 if sold in gram deals.”

Keanu Jordan
Keanu Jordan. Image: Facebook

Two bags containing 320g of the drug had a maximum value of £3,200 with more than £5,100 recovered overall from the second raid.

Cash totalling more than £8,300 was also discovered.

The prosecutor said the Crown Office aims to claw back some of Jordan’s ill-gotten gains through Proceeds of Crime legislation.

‘Easier money than working for a living’

Jordan pled guilty to the two charges on indictment and solicitor Mike Short asked for his client’s bail to be maintained.

He said: “It’s not the case that he’s running away from his problems.

“He’s someone who has made a big mistake.

“He lives in an area of Dundee with a difficult upbringing. Money has to be made.

“It’s easier money than working for a living. It’s a double-edged sword.”

Sheriff Simon Collins KC continued bail “with reluctance” and deferred sentence until later this month for a report to be prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

