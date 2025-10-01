Stirling work visa scam nurse jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Stirling work visa scam nurse jailed

Sunitha Kemlo was given an 18-month sentence.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Sunitha Kemlo
Sunitha Kemlo at Stirling Sheriff Court.

A Stirling nurse who ran a fake visa scam to con overseas care workers out of more than £100,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

Sunitha Kemlo used a front company to persuade people to part with thousands of pounds for certificates of sponsorship, job offers and visas which never existed.

Defence agent Alistair Ross said Kemlo’s firm originally operated legally but she had been taken advantage of by a man called John Mwanyali.

He told Stirling Sheriff Court: “She set up the company for her own reasons and she was introduced to Mr Mwanyali as a person who could help her.

“Because of her health issues it was his suggestion that she diversify the company.

“It’s her position she did that initially with good intentions.

“She became involved in something that she thought was a good thing and realised that’s not the case but continued to be involved in a way that was criminal.”

He added: “She was manipulated and continued to allow herself to be manipulated.

“She recognises she had to accept responsibility and pled guilty.”

Stirling Sheriff Court
The case was heard at Stirling Sheriff Court.

Mr Ross said Kemlo’s mental health had suffered since admitting her guilt, believing she was being followed and that people were listening into her private conversations.

Sentencing, Sheriff Euan Gosney said he “ detected no remorse” and there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

He said: “I accept you were not at the top of the hierarchy of the scheme and you were acting as a facilitator.

“You played an essential role in the running of the scheme.

“This was a sophisticated scheme from which you benefited and lasted for 16 months.”

He said he recognised the impact imprisonment would have on Kemlo’s family but said the court is responsible for dealing with those who seek to bypass the security of the UK’s borders.

Sunitha Kemlo
Sunitha Kemlo ripped off numerous people.

The court previously heard how Kemlo, of Cornton, set up Bizz Nurse Ltd in 2016 to manage her own career working in care homes.

Her solicitor said the other party, John Mwanyali had taken most of the money they raked in, with the accused receiving a “salary” of £17,780.

“Driving force” Mwanyali was described to victims of their fraud as an immigration specialist or immigration lawyer.

Kemlo then pretended her targets from outside the UK would be provided with a certificate of sponsorship, a job placement and a work visa, in exchange for a fee.

One person caught up in the scam made a 1600km round trip on three occasions to attend appointments.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told a previous hearing: “It became apparent to customers over time the documents they were provided with were forged and did not originate from the Home Office and that the job placements and visas had not in fact been arranged.

“The accused was engaged in this scheme along with John Mwanyali, who is presently in Zimbabwe.

“It’s accepted that the accused was not at the top of the hierarchy in this scheme and was acting as a facilitator.”

Victims – who included a former colleague of Kemlo – were told that she had secured them placements at facilities including a hospital in Cumbria and a care home in Glasgow.

Some made multiple payments, with one woman paying out more than £11,000.

Kemlo admitted engaging in a fraudulent scheme between August 2022 and December 2023 that netted £105,580 from nine parties.

She wept as she was led away in handcuffs.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

