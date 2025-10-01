Stirling work visa scam nurse jailed

A Stirling nurse who ran a fake visa scam to con overseas care workers out of more than £100,000 has been jailed for 18 months.

Sunitha Kemlo used a front company to persuade people to part with thousands of pounds for certificates of sponsorship, job offers and visas which never existed.

Defence agent Alistair Ross said Kemlo’s firm originally operated legally but she had been taken advantage of by a man called John Mwanyali.

He told Stirling Sheriff Court: “She set up the company for her own reasons and she was introduced to Mr Mwanyali as a person who could help her.

“Because of her health issues it was his suggestion that she diversify the company.

“It’s her position she did that initially with good intentions.

“She became involved in something that she thought was a good thing and realised that’s not the case but continued to be involved in a way that was criminal.”

He added: “She was manipulated and continued to allow herself to be manipulated.

“She recognises she had to accept responsibility and pled guilty.”

Mr Ross said Kemlo’s mental health had suffered since admitting her guilt, believing she was being followed and that people were listening into her private conversations.

Sentencing, Sheriff Euan Gosney said he “ detected no remorse” and there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

He said: “I accept you were not at the top of the hierarchy of the scheme and you were acting as a facilitator.

“You played an essential role in the running of the scheme.

“This was a sophisticated scheme from which you benefited and lasted for 16 months.”

He said he recognised the impact imprisonment would have on Kemlo’s family but said the court is responsible for dealing with those who seek to bypass the security of the UK’s borders.

The court previously heard how Kemlo, of Cornton, set up Bizz Nurse Ltd in 2016 to manage her own career working in care homes.

Her solicitor said the other party, John Mwanyali had taken most of the money they raked in, with the accused receiving a “salary” of £17,780.

“Driving force” Mwanyali was described to victims of their fraud as an immigration specialist or immigration lawyer.

Kemlo then pretended her targets from outside the UK would be provided with a certificate of sponsorship, a job placement and a work visa, in exchange for a fee.

One person caught up in the scam made a 1600km round trip on three occasions to attend appointments.

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie told a previous hearing: “It became apparent to customers over time the documents they were provided with were forged and did not originate from the Home Office and that the job placements and visas had not in fact been arranged.

“The accused was engaged in this scheme along with John Mwanyali, who is presently in Zimbabwe.

“It’s accepted that the accused was not at the top of the hierarchy in this scheme and was acting as a facilitator.”

Victims – who included a former colleague of Kemlo – were told that she had secured them placements at facilities including a hospital in Cumbria and a care home in Glasgow.

Some made multiple payments, with one woman paying out more than £11,000.

Kemlo admitted engaging in a fraudulent scheme between August 2022 and December 2023 that netted £105,580 from nine parties.

She wept as she was led away in handcuffs.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.