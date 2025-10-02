Boyfriend ‘lucky not to be facing murder charge’ after scissor attack in Perthshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boyfriend ‘lucky not to be facing murder charge’ after scissor attack in Perthshire

David Murray throttled his girlfriend until she couldn't breathe and dragged a pair of scissors across her throat.

By Jamie Buchan
David Murray
Domestic abuser David Murray.

A man spared further prison time for a “repugnant” scissor assault on his partner has been told he was lucky not to be facing a murder charge.

Domestic brute David Murray throttled his girlfriend until she could not breathe and dragged a pair of scissors across her throat.

Perth Sheriff Court heard it was only good fortune the scissors were not sharp enough to break the skin.

Murray, 38, pled guilty to assaulting his girlfriend to her injury at their home in Scone on February 28 this year.

Despite being told previously jail was “inevitable,” Murray was handed a community payback order due to the amount of time spent on remand.

Little memory of attack

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “Mr Murray is under no illusion of how precarious his position is.”

He said his client had little memory of the incident due to substance misuse issues.

The court heard Murray told social workers he was “disgusted in himself”.

Mr Davie said: “The report makes reference to him lacking insight into his behaviour.

“Having spoken to him today, he is keen to develop that insight.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Murray: “This was a serious assault that involved not only restricting your partner’s breathing, but dragging a pair of scissors across her neck, leaving a scar.

“You are lucky you are not on a murder charge because if those scissors had not turned out to be blunt you might not be where you are now.”

She added: “The only thing that is allowing me to consider anything other than a custodial sentence today is that you have already spent seven months in custody, the equivalent of a 14-month sentence.

“In those circumstances I am prepared to deal with this by way of a non-custodial disposal.”

Murray was ordered to carry out the maximum 300 hours unpaid work and placed on supervision for two years.

He must also engage with the Caledonian Programme for domestic abusers.

Murray was also ordered to stay away from his partner for five years, despite the court previously hearing the victim was not in favour of such an order.

The sheriff said: “Whether she wants one or not, there is no way I can deal with this indictment without a non-harassment order.”

Scissors left scar on woman’s throat

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said the couple, who had been in a long-term relationship, had been arguing and Murray became angry when his girlfriend threatened to call police.

He responded by putting his full weight on her and punching her several times in the face.

“He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the floor, where she landed on her back,” said Ms Paterson.

The terrified woman began shouting for help and Murray placed both hands around her neck.

Perth Sheriff Court.

The fiscal depute said: “She believed it was a few seconds that her breathing was restricted, before he released his grip.

“As soon as he did, she began shouting for help again.

“The accused then covered her face with both hands, preventing her from breathing out of her mouth or nose.”

The court heard how the woman, who has a pre-existing lung condition, began panicking.

He released her but then picked up scissors and drew them across her neck, leaving “abrasions”.

Ms Paterson told the court: “The scissors were somewhat blunt and did not penetrate the skin to any extent.”

