Boyfriend ‘lucky not to be facing murder charge’ after scissor attack in Perthshire

A man spared further prison time for a “repugnant” scissor assault on his partner has been told he was lucky not to be facing a murder charge.

Domestic brute David Murray throttled his girlfriend until she could not breathe and dragged a pair of scissors across her throat.

Perth Sheriff Court heard it was only good fortune the scissors were not sharp enough to break the skin.

Murray, 38, pled guilty to assaulting his girlfriend to her injury at their home in Scone on February 28 this year.

Despite being told previously jail was “inevitable,” Murray was handed a community payback order due to the amount of time spent on remand.

Little memory of attack

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “Mr Murray is under no illusion of how precarious his position is.”

He said his client had little memory of the incident due to substance misuse issues.

The court heard Murray told social workers he was “disgusted in himself”.

Mr Davie said: “The report makes reference to him lacking insight into his behaviour.

“Having spoken to him today, he is keen to develop that insight.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told Murray: “This was a serious assault that involved not only restricting your partner’s breathing, but dragging a pair of scissors across her neck, leaving a scar.

“You are lucky you are not on a murder charge because if those scissors had not turned out to be blunt you might not be where you are now.”

She added: “The only thing that is allowing me to consider anything other than a custodial sentence today is that you have already spent seven months in custody, the equivalent of a 14-month sentence.

“In those circumstances I am prepared to deal with this by way of a non-custodial disposal.”

Murray was ordered to carry out the maximum 300 hours unpaid work and placed on supervision for two years.

He must also engage with the Caledonian Programme for domestic abusers.

Murray was also ordered to stay away from his partner for five years, despite the court previously hearing the victim was not in favour of such an order.

The sheriff said: “Whether she wants one or not, there is no way I can deal with this indictment without a non-harassment order.”

Scissors left scar on woman’s throat

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson said the couple, who had been in a long-term relationship, had been arguing and Murray became angry when his girlfriend threatened to call police.

He responded by putting his full weight on her and punching her several times in the face.

“He then grabbed her by the hair and dragged her to the floor, where she landed on her back,” said Ms Paterson.

The terrified woman began shouting for help and Murray placed both hands around her neck.

The fiscal depute said: “She believed it was a few seconds that her breathing was restricted, before he released his grip.

“As soon as he did, she began shouting for help again.

“The accused then covered her face with both hands, preventing her from breathing out of her mouth or nose.”

The court heard how the woman, who has a pre-existing lung condition, began panicking.

He released her but then picked up scissors and drew them across her neck, leaving “abrasions”.

Ms Paterson told the court: “The scissors were somewhat blunt and did not penetrate the skin to any extent.”

