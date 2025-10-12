Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases

It has been a busy week at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The Courier has been on hand to cover the pick of the cases heard.

Here are some highlights…

Nightclub assault

The musician son of a Bay City Rollers star was given unpaid work for a Stirling nightclub attack that left his victim permanently scarred. Jordan Longmuir, 39, admitted the assault, which left his victim needing surgery for a deep cut close to his eye. Read the full story here.

Police worker in court

A police worker from Dunblane appeared in court accused of harassing two people, including by making false allegations of animal and child abuse.

David Knox is said to have carried out a stalking campaign against the pair between April and September this year.

The 47-year-old is said to have repeatedly intimidated the man and woman, repeatedly making offensive and threatening remarks towards them.

It is claimed he deliberately used his vehicle to block in the man’s car and made a false allegation the woman refused to serve him at a pharmacy.

He is also said to have contacted Scottish Gas Networks to claim there was a leak at their property, knowing it was false, causing engineers to investigate.

Prosecutors say Knox contacted the Scottish SPCA to report the pair were neglecting their cat, causing officers to investigate and reported them to Police Scotland for domestic abuse, child abuse and neglect.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Dunblane and at Dunfermline police station.

Knox made no plea and the case was continued to a case management hearing in November.

Tea blagger squeezed

Prosecutors launched a bid to claw back cash from tea fraudster Thomas Robinson under proceeds of crime legislation. The businessman was jailed for three-and-a-half years for selling fake Scottish-grown tea to luxury hotel chains and genuine UK growers. The tea, which he pretended to grow at a plantation in Perthshire, had actually been bought from overseas wholesalers. The full story is here.

Bonfire abuse

An ex-Paratrooper made his former partner believe he was destroying her possessions by sending a photo of a fire in his Stirlingshire garden with the caption “oops… still a lot more to burn”. The message was one of several instances of abuse admitted by 66-year-old John Britton. Here’s the full story.

Xbox breach

A sex offender from Fife caught sending indecent messages to “children” is behind bars after being caught playing multiplayer games on his Xbox. Martin Lindores was breaching ban put in place for crimes committed in Whins of Milton. Read about it here.

