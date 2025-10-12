Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases

A weekly round-up of court cases from Stirling.

By The Crime and Courts Team
It has been a busy week at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The Courier has been on hand to cover the pick of the cases heard.

Here are some highlights…

Nightclub assault

The musician son of a Bay City Rollers star was given unpaid work for a Stirling nightclub attack that left his victim permanently scarred. Jordan Longmuir, 39, admitted the assault, which left his victim needing surgery for a deep cut close to his eye. Read the full story here.

Police worker in court

A police worker from Dunblane appeared in court accused of harassing two people, including by making false allegations of animal and child abuse.

David Knox is said to have carried out a stalking campaign against the pair between April and September this year.

The 47-year-old is said to have repeatedly intimidated the man and woman, repeatedly making offensive and threatening remarks towards them.

It is claimed he deliberately used his vehicle to block in the man’s car and made a false allegation the woman refused to serve him at a pharmacy.

He is also said to have contacted Scottish Gas Networks to claim there was a leak at their property, knowing it was false, causing engineers to investigate.

Prosecutors say Knox contacted the Scottish SPCA to report the pair were neglecting their cat, causing officers to investigate and reported them to Police Scotland for domestic abuse, child abuse and neglect.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place in Dunblane and at Dunfermline police station.

Knox made no plea and the case was continued to a case management hearing in November.

Tea blagger squeezed

Prosecutors launched a bid to claw back cash from tea fraudster Thomas Robinson under proceeds of crime legislation. The businessman was jailed for three-and-a-half years for selling fake Scottish-grown tea to luxury hotel chains and genuine UK growers. The tea, which he pretended to grow at a plantation in Perthshire, had actually been bought from overseas wholesalers. The full story is here.

Bonfire abuse

An ex-Paratrooper made his former partner believe he was destroying her possessions by sending a photo of a fire in his Stirlingshire garden with the caption “oops… still a lot more to burn”. The message was one of several instances of abuse admitted by 66-year-old John Britton. Here’s the full story.

Xbox breach

A sex offender from Fife caught sending indecent messages to “children” is behind bars after being caught playing multiplayer games on his Xbox. Martin Lindores was breaching ban put in place for crimes committed in Whins of Milton. Read about it here.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

