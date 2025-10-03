Friday court round-up — Puss punch and vape raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Friday court round-up — Puss punch and vape raid

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A civil engineer who crashed his van while nearly seven times the drink-drive limit has lost his job.

Kevin Hood, 39, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving with excess alcohol in his system (148mics/22) in a Fiat Doblo in Harriot Row, Blairgowrie, on September 13 this year.

Fiscal depute Sarah High, prosecuting, said: “At 5.45pm, the accused’s vehicle was involved in a minor collision.

“The driver of the other vehicle got out and spoke to the accused. He detected a strong smell of alcohol and noticed his speech was slurred.”

Solicitor Lyndsey Barber, defending the first offender, said: “He was working as a civil engineer but has since lost his employment.

“It’s fair to say he has been extremely anxious about what the court could do to him today.”

The court heard Hood was engaging with a local drug and alcohol counselling service.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Hood: “I am concerned about the reading that was established.

“You have previously been of good behaviour and I take into account the significant consequences you have already experienced, in that you lost your job.”

Hood, of Blairgowrie, was fined £600 and banned from driving for a year.

He was given the chance to reduce his ban by a third by taking part in a drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.

Travelled to abuse

A heritage railway enthusiast pensioner from Dundee has been jailed for 17 years for travelling to Yorkshire to sexually abuse young boys. Former firefighter Alistair Langlands, 74, would journey from Scotland to volunteer at the Keighley and Worth Valley Railway.

Alistair Langlands
Alistair Langlands. Image: West Yorkshire Police

‘Punch in the puss’

A scaffolder punched his victim’s head through an open car window as he tried to escape after an altercation in Dunfermline.

Robert Hooper, 50, became angry outside Wetherspoons after the man’s friend knocked a bottle of vodka from his hand.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to assault, at East Port on April 9 last year.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court the situation escalated after the bottle smashed and the man and a friend tried to get away in the car.

Hooper approached and was heard to say he will be “going to the cells” and punched the man in the face through an open window.

Police were contacted and Hooper was detained, cautioned and charged with assault, replying: “I did punch him in the puss.”

Defence lawyer Emily Simpson said Hooper acted in retaliation for having his bottle smashed and claims someone spat in his face.

The solicitor said Hooper, of Broomhead Drive, Dunfermline, had a “severe” drinking problem for years but has since stopped.

“Had he not been drinking he would not have reacted but he did and he does regret his actions.”

She said Hooper wants the chance to get more support and suggested he be placed on a structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon put him on a 12-week structured deferred sentence in the first instance but stressed there will still be some form of punishment imposed later, given the nature of the offence.

Two-times flasher

A former Navy man twice exposed himself to young girls as they cycled home from school in Fife. Pensioner Stephen Tillier was seen by pre-teen children on separate occasions, two days apart, “fiddling” or “rummaging and playing” with his penis as he sat on a park bench in Dalgety Bay.

Stephen Tillier
Stephen Tillier.

Vape and booze raid

A Dundee shop raider has been jailed after stealing vapes and booze during a late night break-in.

Liam Doyle, 31, was brought from prison to Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted the strike at Charleston Supermarket on Craigmount Road on March 13 this year.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said shop bosses were notified by ElectroGuard their alarms were going off at midnight.

Police and staff attended and Doyle had fled but he was quickly identified from CCTV and traced soon after.

Doyle stole a £47 bottle of Singleton whisky, a dozen 35cl bottles of Jack Daniels worth £12 each, a pair of 35cl bottles of Captain Morgan worth £10 each and three smaller £6 bottles of the rum, along with 10 £5 vapes.

Solicitor David Duncan explained his client is serving an eight-month sentence for a similar offence committed at a similar time and had been expecting to be liberated in December.

He said: “The rightful owners had their property back within an hour.

“All offending is indicative of a drug difficulty – that is the context.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray added another six months to the end of Doyle’s jail term.

Charity worker headbutted

A charity shop worker in Dundee was headbutted by a career criminal released from prison just 24 hours earlier. Ronald Reilly knocked the woman’s glasses off during the “appalling” attack outside the PDSA shop on High Street, Lochee.

Ronald Reilly
Ronald Reilly.

Prison alternative

A woman who attacked and robbed a vulnerable man in Perth city centre has narrowly avoided jail time.

Mharie McRitchie and co-accused Duane Haney set upon their victim, who has epilepsy, in St John’s Street on January 22 2022.

McRitchie robbed the man of his phone and Haney stamped on his head.

The pair were convicted of assault and robbery following trial at Perth Sheriff Court in March.

Proceedings were held up when they both absconded midway through.

In April, Haney, of Hawick, was ordered to carry out 250 hours unpaid work and placed on a four-month restriction of liberty order.

Mharie McRitchie and Duane Haney
Mharie McRitchie robbed the man of his phone and Duane Harvey stamped on him. Image: Facebook

McRitchie, 33, returned to the dock for sentencing and her solicitor Linda Clark acknowledged a pre-sentencing report is “lukewarm,” in that it wasn’t negative but not entirely positive either.

She said McRitchie spent 29 days on remand in relation to the case but had also been in custody for a significantly longer time in connection with a separate matter.

“When she was released last week, I wasn’t sure if we would see her in court today and if she was here, I didn’t know if she would be sober.

“But she is here and she is sober. These are baby steps that are being taken.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told McRitchie: “It is with great reluctance I am going to impose a community payback order.

“It does seem to me that there is an alternative to custody available.”

McRitchie, of Scone, was placed on supervision for two years.

She was ordered to stay home between 7pm and 7am each night as part of eight month restriction of liberty curfew.

McRitchie was warned the sentence is a direct alternative to prison.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

