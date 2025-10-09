Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach

A sex offender from Fife caught sending indecent messages to “children” is behind bars after being caught playing multiplayer games on his Xbox.

Martin Lindores breached the conditions of a community payback order, which barred him from using chatrooms without permission.

Xbox users have the ability to chat with people all over the world while playing games collaboratively.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said he was “not sympathetic” towards Lindores, who had the condition imposed last December after admitting two offences at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for two years.

He was made subject to sex offender registration requirements for five years.

He appeared at court again this week to admit breaching the condition and failing to do unpaid work.

His solicitor said: “He was using an Xbox for gaming and was using multiplayer (mode).

“He now plays single-player.”

She said Lindores has since deleted his TikTok, Twitch and Discord accounts.

‘I’m not sympathetic’

Sheriff O’Mahoney shot back: “I’m not sympathetic.

“He’s been in contact with what he thought were children and now we’re dragged into the situation because he’s not getting the gaming that he wants.”

Addressing Lindores, he said: “You pled guilty to serious matters – of sexual contact with people you thought were children.

“They weren’t children but they could have been.

“You were given the benefit of the doubt by the court but you breached those conditions and I’m not entirely persuaded this order should be allowed to continue.”

Lindores was remanded in custody for pre-sentencing reports to be done. He will return to court later this month.

Caught in sex chat

The court previously heard Lindores, of Kennoway, was originally caught by a paedophile hunter group as he talked online to what he thought were girls between the ages of 13 and 16.

In the vile chats he made sexualised remarks about his penis and asked them if they had seen one before.

He also talked to one of the “girls” about sex and masturbation before asking her to send him an indecent photo.

The offences took place in Whins of Milton in November 2023.

