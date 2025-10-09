Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach

Martin Lindores was previously snared by paedophile hunters.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Martin Lindores. Image: Scotland's Child Protection Team Facebook
A sex offender from Fife caught sending indecent messages to “children” is behind bars after being caught playing multiplayer games on his Xbox.

Martin Lindores breached the conditions of a community payback order, which barred him from using chatrooms without permission.

Xbox users have the ability to chat with people all over the world while playing games collaboratively.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney said he was “not sympathetic” towards Lindores, who had the condition imposed last December after admitting two offences at Stirling Sheriff Court.

The 25-year-old was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for two years.

He was made subject to sex offender registration requirements for five years.

Martin Lindores sting video
Maetin Lindores was caught in a paedophile hunter sting. Image: Scotland’s Child Protection Team Facebook

He appeared at court again this week to admit breaching the condition and failing to do unpaid work.

His solicitor said: “He was using an Xbox for gaming and was using multiplayer (mode).

“He now plays single-player.”

She said Lindores has since deleted his TikTok, Twitch and Discord accounts.

‘I’m not sympathetic’

Sheriff O’Mahoney shot back: “I’m not sympathetic.

“He’s been in contact with what he thought were children and now we’re dragged into the situation because he’s not getting the gaming that he wants.”

Addressing Lindores, he said: “You pled guilty to serious matters – of sexual contact with people you thought were children.

“They weren’t children but they could have been.

“You were given the benefit of the doubt by the court but you breached those conditions and I’m not entirely persuaded this order should be allowed to continue.”

Lindores was remanded in custody for pre-sentencing reports to be done. He will return to court later this month.

Caught in sex chat

The court previously heard Lindores, of Kennoway, was originally caught by a paedophile hunter group as he talked online to what he thought were girls between the ages of 13 and 16.

In the vile chats he made sexualised remarks about his penis and asked them if they had seen one before.

He also talked to one of the “girls” about sex and masturbation before asking her to send him an indecent photo.

The offences took place in Whins of Milton in November 2023.

