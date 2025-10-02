Paedophile pensioner caged for ‘harrowing’ child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Paedophile pensioner caged for ‘harrowing’ child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus

Christopher Maher began molesting his first victim in the 1980s, and turned his attention to another young girl in 2022.

By Jamie Buchan
Christopher Maher was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Christopher Maher was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

A paedophile pensioner who preyed on young girls in Dundee and Angus has been jailed for more than three years.

Christopher Maher, 73, was convicted of the “harrowing” abuse of two children, generations apart.

He began molesting his first victim in the 1980s when she was around seven.

The sex assaults became so routine the adult survivor struggled to remember specifics when she gave evidence at trial in August.

Jurors heard he turned his attention to another girl three years ago.

Prosecutors said if he had not been stopped, Maher’s behaviour would have “escalated and developed into serious sexual abuse”.

‘Despicable and egregious’ conduct

Maher, who was forced to leave his home in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire, after his conviction, returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Maher: “Your behaviour was frankly despicable and egregious and, as your counsel has rightly identified, the only option available to the court is one of custody.”

Christopher Maher went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.

She handed Maher a 40-month prison sentence and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The pensioner has also been ordered to stay away from both victims for a decade.

However, the sheriff rejected a bid for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Prosecutors wanted an order in place to prevent Maher from any contact with children, unless they were supervised by someone over 21.

He would also have been banned from doing, or applying for, work which was likely to involve contact with youngsters.

The sheriff rejected the move, citing a pre-sentencing report which stated Maher was at a “below average risk” of re-offending.

Concerns flagged in 1988 report

A social work report had flagged concerns about one his victims as far back as 1988, the trial heard.

It recorded the child “denied that she had been molested” but went on to note her “bubbly extroverted personality faltered considerably” when her injuries were discussed.

Jurors heard how Maher assaulted the girl at locations in Dundee between October 1982 and January 1993.

He slapped and punched her and – in what prosecutors said was “one of her most significant life events” – ran at her and grabbed her by the ponytail so hard he lifted her off her feet.

Perth Sheriff Court

Another charge states he used “lewd, indecent and libidinous practices” towards her over a period spanning four years.

Maher began by touching her intimate parts over her clothing but his depraved actions escalated to groping and rubbing her when she was naked.

His victim described the “thrusting, twisting” motion as he inserted clothes pegs into her. When she told him it was sore, he told her she “had to be brave”.

He told her sex was part of growing up, how he “needed to teach her” and how it would be their secret.

Tried to dismiss abuse as ‘silly joke’

Maher was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at addresses in Arbroath in 2022.

The court heard he touched her thighs and buttocks and threw bits of paper down her top.

He messaged her on social media, asking if she knew what a “birthday suit” was.

He wrote: “Like to see it. Would you do just top half?”

When the girl asked if he was joking, he replied: “No.”

When he was pulled up about the messages by another person, Maher said he was drunk and it was “just a silly, stupid joke”.

The jury found him guilty of sending written sexual communication to the child for his own sexual gratification or to cause her distress, humiliation or alarm.

High court appeal

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said the evidence pointed to a “pattern of sexual and violent abuse” and said the offending amounted to a “course of conduct systematically pursued over a 30-year-plus period”.

Defence counsel Amy Hunter KC argued the crimes were “incidences which occurred within pockets of time within a large period”.

She said her client continued to maintain his innocence but accepts the jury’s decision.

Ms Hunter said Maher lacked insight but this could be addressed by education.

She described an impact statement by the first victim made for “harrowing” reading.

At the close of the trial, Ms Ritchie told jurors: “The accused has a perversive attraction to children, particularly female.

“This sexual attraction of children is capable of escalating and developing into serious sexual abuse, which the Crown suggest it did in the case of the first complainer.

“All of this demonstrates a course of conduct systematically pursued by the accused to offend against children.”

Midway through the trial, Maher’s defence counsel Gillian Simpson successfully won a no case to answer submission to have charge two – which detailed the historic lewd and libidinous behaviour – withdrawn.

Unusually, the trial was paused for three days while prosecutors appealed against the decision at the High Court and won.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dirty cash payback and beheading threat
James John Dorans
Judge's hopes for Fife rape survivor as attacker is jailed
Steven Allan
Killer driver who caused death of Perthshire mum jailed for four years
David Murray
Boyfriend 'lucky not to be facing murder charge' after scissor attack in Perthshire
Ryan Simpson and Paul Coombs
Man slashed and punched in savage attack in Dundee's Hilltown
Raheel Bajwa
Self-described paedophile from Dundee wins right to watch TV and now targets games consoles
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Destiny's Child and 999
Dundee cityscape
Former Dundee bus driver faces years in prison for child rape
Sunitha Kemlo
Stirling work visa scam nurse jailed
St Johnstone's Nicky Clark scores a penalty against Hibs.
St Johnstone fans cleared over Hibs street clash