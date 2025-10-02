Paedophile pensioner caged for ‘harrowing’ child sexual abuse in Dundee and Angus

A paedophile pensioner who preyed on young girls in Dundee and Angus has been jailed for more than three years.

Christopher Maher, 73, was convicted of the “harrowing” abuse of two children, generations apart.

He began molesting his first victim in the 1980s when she was around seven.

The sex assaults became so routine the adult survivor struggled to remember specifics when she gave evidence at trial in August.

Jurors heard he turned his attention to another girl three years ago.

Prosecutors said if he had not been stopped, Maher’s behaviour would have “escalated and developed into serious sexual abuse”.

‘Despicable and egregious’ conduct

Maher, who was forced to leave his home in Johnshaven, Aberdeenshire, after his conviction, returned to Perth Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Sheriff Alison McKay told Maher: “Your behaviour was frankly despicable and egregious and, as your counsel has rightly identified, the only option available to the court is one of custody.”

She handed Maher a 40-month prison sentence and placed him on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The pensioner has also been ordered to stay away from both victims for a decade.

However, the sheriff rejected a bid for a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Prosecutors wanted an order in place to prevent Maher from any contact with children, unless they were supervised by someone over 21.

He would also have been banned from doing, or applying for, work which was likely to involve contact with youngsters.

The sheriff rejected the move, citing a pre-sentencing report which stated Maher was at a “below average risk” of re-offending.

Concerns flagged in 1988 report

A social work report had flagged concerns about one his victims as far back as 1988, the trial heard.

It recorded the child “denied that she had been molested” but went on to note her “bubbly extroverted personality faltered considerably” when her injuries were discussed.

Jurors heard how Maher assaulted the girl at locations in Dundee between October 1982 and January 1993.

He slapped and punched her and – in what prosecutors said was “one of her most significant life events” – ran at her and grabbed her by the ponytail so hard he lifted her off her feet.

Another charge states he used “lewd, indecent and libidinous practices” towards her over a period spanning four years.

Maher began by touching her intimate parts over her clothing but his depraved actions escalated to groping and rubbing her when she was naked.

His victim described the “thrusting, twisting” motion as he inserted clothes pegs into her. When she told him it was sore, he told her she “had to be brave”.

He told her sex was part of growing up, how he “needed to teach her” and how it would be their secret.

Tried to dismiss abuse as ‘silly joke’

Maher was found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at addresses in Arbroath in 2022.

The court heard he touched her thighs and buttocks and threw bits of paper down her top.

He messaged her on social media, asking if she knew what a “birthday suit” was.

He wrote: “Like to see it. Would you do just top half?”

When the girl asked if he was joking, he replied: “No.”

When he was pulled up about the messages by another person, Maher said he was drunk and it was “just a silly, stupid joke”.

The jury found him guilty of sending written sexual communication to the child for his own sexual gratification or to cause her distress, humiliation or alarm.

High court appeal

Prosecutor Joanne Ritchie said the evidence pointed to a “pattern of sexual and violent abuse” and said the offending amounted to a “course of conduct systematically pursued over a 30-year-plus period”.

Defence counsel Amy Hunter KC argued the crimes were “incidences which occurred within pockets of time within a large period”.

She said her client continued to maintain his innocence but accepts the jury’s decision.

Ms Hunter said Maher lacked insight but this could be addressed by education.

She described an impact statement by the first victim made for “harrowing” reading.

At the close of the trial, Ms Ritchie told jurors: “The accused has a perversive attraction to children, particularly female.

“This sexual attraction of children is capable of escalating and developing into serious sexual abuse, which the Crown suggest it did in the case of the first complainer.

“All of this demonstrates a course of conduct systematically pursued by the accused to offend against children.”

Midway through the trial, Maher’s defence counsel Gillian Simpson successfully won a no case to answer submission to have charge two – which detailed the historic lewd and libidinous behaviour – withdrawn.

Unusually, the trial was paused for three days while prosecutors appealed against the decision at the High Court and won.

