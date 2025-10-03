Stirling farmer’s death included in working from height court fatal accident inquiry

The death of a Stirling farmer is one of six to be investigated in a bid to raise awareness of the risks of working at height.

Alan Brisbane, 60, the owner of A and K Farming in Stirling died after falling while working alone in a barn on September 15 2023.

That incident and others are the subject of a fatal accident inquiry announced on Friday, to be held at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The others are:

Charles Emslie , 71, of Law Farm in Aberdeenshire, who fell through a grain store skylight in September 2024;

, 71, of Law Farm in Aberdeenshire, who fell through a grain store skylight in September 2024; Colin Gibson , 61, a self-employed property maintenance worker, who fell through a cow shed he was repairing at Littlehill of Knaven Farm, Peterhead, in October 2020;

, 61, a self-employed property maintenance worker, who fell through a cow shed he was repairing at Littlehill of Knaven Farm, Peterhead, in October 2020; Dale Pattinson , 36, sole director of DWP Roofing and Cladding Ltd, who fell through a cattle shed skylight on Bassendean Farm in the Scottish Borders in August 2023;

, 36, sole director of DWP Roofing and Cladding Ltd, who fell through a cattle shed skylight on Bassendean Farm in the Scottish Borders in August 2023; Hugh MacPhail , 75, who owned Callachally Farm on the Isle of Mull and was repairing the roof of a sheep shed when he fell through in July 2023;

, 75, who owned Callachally Farm on the Isle of Mull and was repairing the roof of a sheep shed when he fell through in July 2023; James Smith,74, owned Bowhouse Farm in Stewarton. He fell through a cow shed roof in August 2024.

A preliminary hearing will be held on November 19.

Inquiry hopes outlined

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said: “The deaths… occurred while in the course of their employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“Their tragic deaths are a sad reminder of the danger of working at height.

“It is my hope that this FAI will raise awareness on safe practices when working at height.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“The families will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause and circumstances of death and to establish what reasonable precautions could be taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.