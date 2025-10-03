Stirling farmer’s death included in working from height court fatal accident inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling farmer’s death included in working from height court fatal accident inquiry

Alan Brisbane died on his farm in 2023.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Falkirk Sheriff Court
The FAI will be held at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The death of a Stirling farmer is one of six to be investigated in a bid to raise awareness of the risks of working at height.

Alan Brisbane, 60, the owner of A and K Farming in Stirling died after falling while working alone in a barn on September 15 2023.

That incident and others are the subject of a fatal accident inquiry announced on Friday, to be held at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

The others are:

  • Charles Emslie, 71, of Law Farm in Aberdeenshire, who fell through a grain store skylight in September 2024;
  • Colin Gibson, 61, a self-employed property maintenance worker, who fell through a cow shed he was repairing at Littlehill of Knaven Farm, Peterhead, in October 2020;
  • Dale Pattinson, 36, sole director of DWP Roofing and Cladding Ltd, who fell through a cattle shed skylight on Bassendean Farm in the Scottish Borders in August 2023;
  • Hugh MacPhail, 75, who owned Callachally Farm on the Isle of Mull and was repairing the roof of a sheep shed when he fell through in July 2023;
  • James Smith,74, owned Bowhouse Farm in Stewarton. He fell through a cow shed roof in August 2024.

A preliminary hearing will be held on November 19.

Inquiry hopes outlined

Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on fatalities investigations for COPFS, said:  “The deaths… occurred while in the course of their employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“Their tragic deaths are a sad reminder of the danger of working at height.

“It is my hope that this FAI will raise awareness on safe practices when working at height.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.

“The families will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”

The purpose of an FAI includes determining the cause and circumstances of death and to establish what reasonable precautions could be taken to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than apportion blame.

