Fife attacker’s child sex assault story rejected by jury in just 25 minutes

A Fife man is behind bars after a jury took just 25 minutes to convict him of the sexual assault of an 11-year-old child.

Mark McLay, 38, violated the girl on a sofa at a property in the Glenrothes area in 2023.

A trial at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard the girl drew a picture and made notes during a police and social work interview three days later to explain what happened because it was too difficult to speak about.

A video recording of the girl giving evidence, in which she was asked questions by prosecution and defence lawyers, was played to jurors.

The girl said McLay had been on a sofa next to her and began “squishing” the top of her thigh, before putting his hand under her shorts and touching her bottom and private parts.

She said he then penetrated her using his finger.

The girl said this went on for “a couple of minutes” before he leaned over and said the word “you” and left.

The girl, now a teenager, recalled the sexual assault being painful.

She told her grandmother and her mother about the assault and police were contacted.

DNA evidence

Forensic scientist Sarah Clement told the trial McLay’s DNA and amylase – a substance present in saliva – was found inside the shorts worn by the girl that night.

The court heard the girl’s grandmother gave a statement to police the day after the assault, which matched the youngster’s evidence.

The girl’s mother told the trial she was “devastated” when her upset daughter told her what had happened.

McLay, of Burntisland, had denied the offending and claimed the story was fabricated.

He said he did not know how his DNA was present but suggested the girl may have put sweet wrappers in her shorts after he had been half-opening them for her with his mouth.

The jury was unanimous in rejecting his story and found McLay guilty of sexual assault.

Past crimes

Sheriff James Williamson told McLay: “You have been convicted by a jury of a dreadful sexual assault on a child.”

The sheriff deferred sentencing until October 27 to obtain background reports and remanded him in custody.

McLay appeared from custody for the verdict, having been remanded earlier on the final day of his three-day trial for turning up late to court.

Following the verdict, prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay tendered a victim impact statement from the girl.

The court heard McLay has a criminal record but has previously only served one custodial sentence – six months in 2012 for assault to injury.

In February 2022, The Courier reported McLay was banned from keeping dogs for two years after his American pit bull-type terrier tried to bite a dog warden and a Scottish SPCA inspector. The dog was later destroyed.

