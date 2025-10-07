Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal

Craig Coleman offended against three women,

By Jamie McKenzie
Craig Coleman
Craig Coleman.

A Fife IT worker told his three sex offence victims he had a medical condition leading to frequent physical arousal.

Craig Coleman filmed a woman performing a sex act on him in a van without her knowledge and showed the video to someone else.

He sent pictures of his erect penis to a second woman and asked a third to “bring him a towel” because he needed a cold shower to resolve his excited condition.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, the 48-year-old, of Culross, was put on the sex offenders register for five years after earlier pleading guilty to four charges spanning between January 2022 and October last year.

He committed offences of voyeurism, indecent communication, disclosing an intimate film and attempting to cause a woman to look at a sexual image.

The crimes took place at his Dunfermline workplace and elsewhere in Scotland.

Explicit messages and photos

A written narrative on the offending was lodged with the court and made available to Press but the details have never been read in open court.

The court document says Coleman told one of the women on repeated occasions he was “having an issue” and referred to the fact he had an erection.

In one instance he said he was “going to take a cold shower to resolve” it and messaged her asking to “bring him a towel.”

The woman refused and felt uncomfortable.

Coleman began messaging another woman about his apparent issues and sent her four or five photos of himself in a state of arousal on WhatsApp.

The woman either ignored the messages or instructed Coleman to stop and informed him the photos were making her uncomfortable.

Video nasty

Coleman showed the same woman a video of him having sex with an unknown female.

She told him she did not want to see the footage and it made her feel uncomfortable.

The document says that on one occasion, Coleman “recorded a sexual encounter” he had with another woman in a van without her knowledge.

He showed the video to another female and told her the woman in the footage had consented to being filmed.

The woman said she did not want to see the video but recognised who was in the footage.

The filmed woman subsequently found out about it and police were contacted.

In October last year, officers searched Coleman’s home and found the footage on a phone they seized.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said it was clear from a social work report Coleman that he is “extremely remorseful” about his behaviour and recognises the impact it would have had.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Coleman it seems he now appreciates his behaviour was “seriously wrong” and noted his extreme remorse.

The sheriff gave Coleman 160 hours of unpaid work and placed him under offender supervision for two years, with a programme requirement for him to engage in the Moving Forward 2 Change sexual offences group.

