Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal

A Fife IT worker told his three sex offence victims he had a medical condition leading to frequent physical arousal.

Craig Coleman filmed a woman performing a sex act on him in a van without her knowledge and showed the video to someone else.

He sent pictures of his erect penis to a second woman and asked a third to “bring him a towel” because he needed a cold shower to resolve his excited condition.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, the 48-year-old, of Culross, was put on the sex offenders register for five years after earlier pleading guilty to four charges spanning between January 2022 and October last year.

He committed offences of voyeurism, indecent communication, disclosing an intimate film and attempting to cause a woman to look at a sexual image.

The crimes took place at his Dunfermline workplace and elsewhere in Scotland.

Explicit messages and photos

A written narrative on the offending was lodged with the court and made available to Press but the details have never been read in open court.

The court document says Coleman told one of the women on repeated occasions he was “having an issue” and referred to the fact he had an erection.

In one instance he said he was “going to take a cold shower to resolve” it and messaged her asking to “bring him a towel.”

The woman refused and felt uncomfortable.

Coleman began messaging another woman about his apparent issues and sent her four or five photos of himself in a state of arousal on WhatsApp.

The woman either ignored the messages or instructed Coleman to stop and informed him the photos were making her uncomfortable.

Video nasty

Coleman showed the same woman a video of him having sex with an unknown female.

She told him she did not want to see the footage and it made her feel uncomfortable.

The document says that on one occasion, Coleman “recorded a sexual encounter” he had with another woman in a van without her knowledge.

He showed the video to another female and told her the woman in the footage had consented to being filmed.

The woman said she did not want to see the video but recognised who was in the footage.

The filmed woman subsequently found out about it and police were contacted.

In October last year, officers searched Coleman’s home and found the footage on a phone they seized.

Defence lawyer Alexander Flett said it was clear from a social work report Coleman that he is “extremely remorseful” about his behaviour and recognises the impact it would have had.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Coleman it seems he now appreciates his behaviour was “seriously wrong” and noted his extreme remorse.

The sheriff gave Coleman 160 hours of unpaid work and placed him under offender supervision for two years, with a programme requirement for him to engage in the Moving Forward 2 Change sexual offences group.

