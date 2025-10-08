Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night

Suzanne Donnachie admitted a total of six charges.

By Jamie McKenzie
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
The fires were set on High Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson

A woman torched bins outside restaurants and a bank in Kirkcaldy High Street, causing three fire service callouts in a single night.

On another occasion, Suzanne Donnachie smashed a workman’s van window with a brick after making racist comments.

She later spat on a policeman’s head and threatened to kill officers’ families.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that at around 3.50am on August 11 this year, four fire appliances were called to the street and crews extinguished a fire at a commercial bin used by New Ruby Chinese takeaway.

About 20 minutes later the fire service was alerted to two fires further down the street and two fire engines were sent. Police were notified after the second call.

At about 4.50am there was a third call and a crew went to the Bank of Scotland building and found a wheelie bin on fire.

Fire risk was deemed high due to its proximity to residential property.

CCTV was reviewed and Donnachie was seen setting fire to one of the bins while in the company of others.

The fiscal depute said all were “involved together in the setting of fires”.

Crime wave continues

The crime wave continued later the same day, the fiscal said.

At Burger Island in Burntisland‘s High Street, Donnachie was caught shouting, swearing and throwing rocks at windows, striking a doorframe and knocking over a flowerpot, causing damage.

She next came to police attention when, during the afternoon of November 4 last year, she was sitting at the side of the road in Lawrie Terrace, Leven, when two workers descended scaffolding to put tools in their van.

She approached the van and shouted to one of the workers: “I struggle in this country. Go back to your own country, Paki.”

After asking if her target spoke English, she picked up a large brick and threw it at the van, smashing a rear window.

Police arrived and took intoxicated Donnachie to Victoria Hospital to be checked.

There, she began to shout and swear at officers and “made threats to kill their family members and stated she wished they would die,” the fiscal said.

As police tried to calm her, she spat on one officer’s head.

She also made a comment to one officer, which was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Jailed

Donnachie appeared in court via videolink to prison to admit six offences – wilful fireraising, acting in a racially aggravated manner, three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assault.

Donnachie had also previously been convicted after trial of the December 26 theft from Best Wishes gift shop in Leven High Street of e-cigarettes, money, jewellery, lighters, and gift items.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Donnachie that despite substantial social work intervention in the past, she has persisted with offending.

The sheriff noted her “significant personal problems” and particular difficulties with alcohol but said the court has to “take into account the risk of harm to members of the public”.

He jailed Donnachie, 40, formerly of White Avenue, Leven, for nine months, backdated to August 12 when she was first remanded.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Whitfield Drive police
Dundee teen in court after Whitfield 'police chase' left woman seriously injured
Liam Kaney
Stirling rapist behind bars after 'torture' ordeals
Wendy McGill
McDonald's trip turned violent after 'proposition' to Dundee woman
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Rolling car and Stanley slash
George Reid
Eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as predatory paedophile
Keats Place, Dundee GV
Woman remanded after Dundee attempted murder hearing
David Lindsay
Dundee man handed over £156k of dirty cash in Slaters bag
Craig Coleman
Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal
Karen Lindsay
Dundee stalker sneaked into ex's St Andrews flat, emptied washing machine and hid in…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Bully death and taxi attack