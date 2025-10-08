Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night

A woman torched bins outside restaurants and a bank in Kirkcaldy High Street, causing three fire service callouts in a single night.

On another occasion, Suzanne Donnachie smashed a workman’s van window with a brick after making racist comments.

She later spat on a policeman’s head and threatened to kill officers’ families.

Prosecutor Sarah Smith told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court that at around 3.50am on August 11 this year, four fire appliances were called to the street and crews extinguished a fire at a commercial bin used by New Ruby Chinese takeaway.

About 20 minutes later the fire service was alerted to two fires further down the street and two fire engines were sent. Police were notified after the second call.

At about 4.50am there was a third call and a crew went to the Bank of Scotland building and found a wheelie bin on fire.

Fire risk was deemed high due to its proximity to residential property.

CCTV was reviewed and Donnachie was seen setting fire to one of the bins while in the company of others.

The fiscal depute said all were “involved together in the setting of fires”.

Crime wave continues

The crime wave continued later the same day, the fiscal said.

At Burger Island in Burntisland‘s High Street, Donnachie was caught shouting, swearing and throwing rocks at windows, striking a doorframe and knocking over a flowerpot, causing damage.

She next came to police attention when, during the afternoon of November 4 last year, she was sitting at the side of the road in Lawrie Terrace, Leven, when two workers descended scaffolding to put tools in their van.

She approached the van and shouted to one of the workers: “I struggle in this country. Go back to your own country, Paki.”

After asking if her target spoke English, she picked up a large brick and threw it at the van, smashing a rear window.

Police arrived and took intoxicated Donnachie to Victoria Hospital to be checked.

There, she began to shout and swear at officers and “made threats to kill their family members and stated she wished they would die,” the fiscal said.

As police tried to calm her, she spat on one officer’s head.

She also made a comment to one officer, which was aggravated by prejudice relating to sexual orientation.

Jailed

Donnachie appeared in court via videolink to prison to admit six offences – wilful fireraising, acting in a racially aggravated manner, three charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assault.

Donnachie had also previously been convicted after trial of the December 26 theft from Best Wishes gift shop in Leven High Street of e-cigarettes, money, jewellery, lighters, and gift items.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick told Donnachie that despite substantial social work intervention in the past, she has persisted with offending.

The sheriff noted her “significant personal problems” and particular difficulties with alcohol but said the court has to “take into account the risk of harm to members of the public”.

He jailed Donnachie, 40, formerly of White Avenue, Leven, for nine months, backdated to August 12 when she was first remanded.

