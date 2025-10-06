Perth electrician ‘terrorised’ ex and held her captive in his flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth electrician ‘terrorised’ ex and held her captive in his flat

Kevin Watt tricked his ex-girlfriend into coming back to his flat, before headbutting her and sinking his teeth into her face.

By Jamie Buchan
Kevin Watt
Kevin Watt at Perth Sheriff Court.

A serial domestic thug tricked his ex-partner into coming back to his flat before launching himself at her and holding her captive, a court has heard.

Kevin Watt, who once threatened to chop his girlfriend’s head off, lured her to his Perth home by pretending to be sorry for his past abuse.

Once inside the Victoria Street property, he headbutted her, sank his teeth into her face and stayed up all night to make sure she did not try to escape home to her children.

Watt, 40, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a course of abusive and violent behaviour towards his ex from June 4 to December 18 last year.

The charge includes detaining his victim against her will and making threats to kill her and a family member.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him: “Over a six-month period, you terrorised your ex-partner.

“You did this in a combination of frightening ways and caused her to sustain injury.

“Your behaviour is extremely concerning.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports to consider “post-release supervision.”

Electrician Watt, listed as prisoner at HMP Polmont, was kept in custody.

Apologised to ex before assault

Prosecutor Laurelle Johnstone said the couple had been in an on-off relationship that had lasted for about a year.

On June 3, the woman was on a night out in Perth when she bumped into Watt on South Street.

“They began talking and he apologised for his actions,” the fiscal depute said.

“She stated that he appeared genuine and she engaged in a conversation with him.”

Watt persuaded his ex to come back to his flat.

“As she walked into the living room the accused pushed her onto the couch, causing her to fall to the ground.

“When she tried to stand up, he straddled her, grabbed her by the chin and pushed her head to the floor.

“The accused then headbutted her to the forehead, causing bruising, and bit her to the left cheek.”

The woman managed to break free and asked Watt why he had attacked her.

“That’s what you get for sleeping with my pals,” he told her.

Despite her denials, he added: “You’re not getting out this door. I’m not going to sleep, because you are going nowhere.”

Held captive at his flat

Through the night, Watt stood in the room while his former partner, too scared to sleep, sat on the couch.

He snatched her mobile phone, used her face to unlock it and went through her messages.

Watt allowed her to use the toilet but refused to let her close the door.

She eventually fell asleep but woke to see Watt still in the room.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“After a significant amount of begging, the accused eventually allowed her to leave to return to her children,” said Ms Johnstone.

After that night, Watt repeatedly called.

Initially she refused to answer but later tried to appease him by agreeing to pick up when he phoned.

She went to Ninewells and had the bruising on her head and teeth marks on her left cheek checked.

“She advised doctors she had been assaulted but did not name her attacker,” the fiscal depute said.

Unwanted attention

Over the following weeks, Watt continued to phone and leave voicemails.

In one call, he apologised and said he was getting help.

In others, he was verbally abusive, calling her a “slut” and a “bitch”.

She had to video call him to prove she was alone.

When out shopping, he called to say: “If you don’t come to see me, I’m going to smash up your car.”

She decided to cut off all ties and block his number but late on November 8, Watt turned up at her door with a pack of beer while under the influence.

Spotting discarded cigarettes at her back door, he became “angry and jealous,” knowing his ex did not smoke.

He put his face against hers and called her a “fat slag”.

The woman managed to hide her mobile phone on top of her freezer and began filming him.

He refused to leave and demanded money. When she gave him cash to get him to go, he called her a “slut”.

As he left, he shouted: “Every window in this car is getting put in.”

After that, the voicemails continued.

The woman went to police after Watt threatened to kill her and her father.

She told officers she was increasingly concerned about his “escalating” behaviour.

History of text threats

In 2023, Watt was banned from contacting his ex after he admitted a course of abusive behaviour towards her over a 16-week period.

These included chilling texts in which he threatened to chop off her head, calling her “the biggest tart in Perth.”

In June, Watt was jailed for 11 months for breaching a non-harassment order (NHO) with a series of menacing voicemails, including 54 in the space of six-and-a-half hours.

The NHO runs until February next year.

Watt, who once claimed to drink 12 pints a day, will be sentenced next month.

