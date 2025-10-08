Neighbour-from-hell caused havoc for months in Fife street

A neighbour-from-hell who caused havoc in a Fife street for months has been jailed.

Dawn Smith, 39, struck her neighbour’s mother on the head with a wooden pole after she complained about noise.

On another occasion, she banged on the same neighbour’s wall for 25 minutes and shouted for them to “shut that dog up” or she would “come and finish the job”.

Another time, she grabbed a male neighbour by his neck and told him she would stab him.

Smith, formerly of McGinlay Terrace, Lochore, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to eight charges.

The offending, which spans January and August this year, includes three charges each of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one each of breaching bail and failing to attend court.

‘Self-defence’ with pole

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court it was about midnight on June 28 and shouting from Smith’s home had been going on for about an hour.

A woman staying next door with her daughter went to ask Smith to keep the noise down after her grandson was woken.

The fiscal depute said this was met with “non-compliance” and as the woman tried to leave Smith picked up a wooden pole to “go after” her.

Ms Yousaf said: “At that point the complainer’s daughter came out the house holding her son and saw the accused striking the complainer on the back of the head and running back into her home.”

It caused a 2cm laceration to the back of her head and she was taken to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

When charged, Smith replied: “No, it was self-defence. She came in my house.”

Scared cat claim

The court heard that around 10.15pm on July 5, Smith repeatedly banged on the wall of the property closest to the same neighbour’s address.

She shouted: “Shut that dog up or I will come and finish the job.”

The fiscal said the banging went on for about 25 minutes and when police spoke to the accused, she said the dog “had been barking and was scaring her cat”.

On August 17 the same neighbour’s young son was woken by shouting and screaming from Smith’s property so she phoned Smith’s mother asking to speak to her daughter about the noise.

Smith started to scream “psycho b*tch, stop harassing my mum, I’m going to kill you,” the fiscal said.

Broken slab hurled at window

On July 29, Smith was sitting on steps outside her home when a friend with whom she had previously argued appeared with her dog.

The fiscal said Smith knocked a glass over, smashing it, and the dog walker asked her to clear it up.

Smith called her pal a “cow” and grabbed her by the neck, pulled her to the ground and kicked and punched her on the head and body.

On August 10 at another neighbour’s address she shouted, swore and threatened violence, struck and broke a door window pane with a broken slab, threw a slab at a living room window and broke it and struggled with a woman.

She also failed to comply with a bail condition by entering a particular address in the street.

At around 8.50am on January 11, Smith assaulted a male neighbour by grabbing his throat while shouting and screaming, “I am going to stab you”, the fiscal said.

Alcohol issues

Referring to a pre-sentencing report on Smith, defence lawyer Alexander Flett said she had “various issues” with neighbours and felt she was being “victimised” by them.

Mr Flett acknowledged another point of view would be her alcohol consumption was causing issues.

The solicitor said there was a grievance with the male neighbour because she thought he was selling drugs to her daughter but acknowledges she should not have taken matters into her own hands.

The lawyer said the offending must be seen against a background of declining mental health and increasing use of alcohol.

The lawyer said his client did wish to be considered for a non-custodial sentence and she was jailed for a total of ten-and-a-half months, backdated to August 19.

