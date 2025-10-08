Neighbour-from-hell caused havoc for months in Fife street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Neighbour-from-hell caused havoc for months in Fife street

Dawn Smith, 39, pled guilty to a total of eight charges and was jailed.

By Jamie McKenzie
McGinlay Terrace, Lochore
Dawn Smith caused chaos on McGinlay Terrace in Lochore on several occasions. Image: Google

A neighbour-from-hell who caused havoc in a Fife street for months has been jailed.

Dawn Smith, 39, struck her neighbour’s mother on the head with a wooden pole after she complained about noise.

On another occasion, she banged on the same neighbour’s wall for 25 minutes and shouted for them to “shut that dog up” or she would “come and finish the job”.

Another time, she grabbed a male neighbour by his neck and told him she would stab him.

Smith, formerly of McGinlay Terrace, Lochore, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court by video link to prison after earlier pleading guilty to eight charges.

The offending, which spans January and August this year, includes three charges each of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and one each of breaching bail and failing to attend court.

‘Self-defence’ with pole

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court it was about midnight on June 28 and shouting from Smith’s home had been going on for about an hour.

A woman staying next door with her daughter went to ask Smith to keep the noise down after her grandson was woken.

The fiscal depute said this was met with “non-compliance” and as the woman tried to leave Smith picked up a wooden pole to “go after” her.

Ms Yousaf said: “At that point the complainer’s daughter came out the house holding her son and saw the accused striking the complainer on the back of the head and running back into her home.”

It caused a 2cm laceration to the back of her head and she was taken to Victoria Hospital by ambulance.

When charged, Smith replied: “No, it was self-defence. She came in my house.”

Scared cat claim

The court heard that around 10.15pm on July 5, Smith repeatedly banged on the wall of the property closest to the same neighbour’s address.

She shouted: “Shut that dog up or I will come and finish the job.”

The fiscal said the banging went on for about 25 minutes and when police spoke to the accused, she said the dog “had been barking and was scaring her cat”.

On August 17 the same neighbour’s young son was woken by shouting and screaming from Smith’s property so she phoned Smith’s mother asking to speak to her daughter about the noise.

Smith started to scream “psycho b*tch, stop harassing my mum, I’m going to kill you,” the fiscal said.

Broken slab hurled at window

On July 29, Smith was sitting on steps outside her home when a friend with whom she had previously argued appeared with her dog.

The fiscal said Smith knocked a glass over, smashing it, and the dog walker asked her to clear it up.

Smith called her pal a “cow” and grabbed her by the neck, pulled her to the ground and kicked and punched her on the head and body.

On August 10 at another neighbour’s address she shouted, swore and threatened violence, struck and broke a door window pane with a broken slab, threw a slab at a living room window and broke it and struggled with a woman.

She also failed to comply with a bail condition by entering a particular address in the street.

At around 8.50am on January 11, Smith assaulted a male neighbour by grabbing his throat while shouting and screaming, “I am going to stab you”, the fiscal said.

Alcohol issues

Referring to a pre-sentencing report on Smith, defence lawyer Alexander Flett said she had “various issues” with neighbours and felt she was being “victimised” by them.

Mr Flett acknowledged another point of view would be her alcohol consumption was causing issues.

The solicitor said there was a grievance with the male neighbour because she thought he was selling drugs to her daughter but acknowledges she should not have taken matters into her own hands.

The lawyer said the offending must be seen against a background of declining mental health and increasing use of alcohol.

The lawyer said his client did wish to be considered for a non-custodial sentence and she was jailed for a total of ten-and-a-half months, backdated to August 19.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

