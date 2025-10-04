Fife stalker menaced Perth ex with death threats and racist texts

A jealous ex threatened to “rip apart” his former girlfriend and told her: “I want to see you in a lot of pain.”

Paul Jackson sent off a series of chilling text messages after learning of his ex-partner’s new boyfriend.

Perth Sheriff Court heard the 58-year-old, from Ballingry, made racist remarks about her new man and threatened to kill him.

Jackson pled guilty to stalking his ex by engaging in a course of abusive conduct between August 21 and September 20 this year at his home and a location in Perth.

‘Die, die, die’

Prosecutor Sarah High said the couple had been together for 21 years but the relationship came to an end earlier this year and she entered a new relationship months later.

When Jackson became aware, he messaged his ex and made concerning comments about obtaining 70 painkillers from a friend.

“She was worried that he was going to harm himself,” the fiscal depute said.

The next day, Jackson called again and apologised for the messages.

This was followed up with a series of texts, urging her to get back with him. The woman did not reply.

The prosecutor said: “On August 28, the messages became more aggressive.

“The accused started blaming the complainer for pains he was having in his chest.”

Jackson then told her he “wanted blood, not money” from her.

He said her new boyfriend was “going to die” and he was “going to f*** him up.”

Another text said: “Die, die, die.”

Ms High said the complainer did not respond.

‘That will be a beautiful day’

The following day, Jackson again apologised for the messages.

His conduct was reported to police but on August 31, there was another threatening message.

He wrote: “I hope you s*** yourself every single night when you close your eyes and here me coming ready to rip you apart.

“That day will be a beautiful f***ing day. I want to see you in a lot of pain.”

She received further threats on September 16.

“Better tell that black c*** I’m coming for him if it’s the last thing I do.”

There were another two messages containing the same racial slur, the court heard.

Police were contacted again after further texts “in a similar light” on September 20.

Fear and alarm

Solicitor Ian Loach, defending, said: “Mr Jackson accepts that his behaviour was unacceptable and quite clearly caused fear and alarm to her former partner and her new partner.”

He said his client had a limited criminal record and had been out of trouble since the 1980s.

Jackson believed his ex had been together with her new boyfriend before their relationship ended, Mr Loach said.

“This sent him into a depression spiral.”

Jackson had no interest in rekindling the relationship, the solicitor said.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Jackson: “I am extremely concerned about the nature of the behaviour you have engaged in.”

She deferred sentence for background reports.

