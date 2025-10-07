Dundee man handed over £156k of dirty cash in Slaters bag

More than £156,000 in dirty cash, hidden in a Slaters bag, was found by police after a surveillance operation in Dundee.

David Lindsay could be jailed after he pled guilty to handling and transferring the bag of criminal proceeds to another man.

Officers were given permission to carry out covert surveillance on Lindsay and the other man as part of a “targeted” operation.

Lindsay, 41, was spotted leaving a close in the St Mary’s Street area at around 10.30pm on August 16 2022.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was carrying a large black bag towards a Vauxhall Mokka, which was registered to the son of the other man.

The bag was found to be a “large, heavy Slaters bag” according to fiscal depute Alistair McDermid.

Further surveillance took place two days later of the other man, who was driving the Mokka.

He was eventually stopped on the A9 near Forteviot, Perthshire and the bag was recovered in the footwell.

Mr McDermid said the bag contained £156,975 in notes, comprising of 17 different bundles held together by elastic bands.

The bundles ranged from £4,000 to £11,095.

Pled guilty 3 years later

Lindsay, of St Mary’s Street, was arrested in February 2023 and provided a “no comment” response to all questions.

He was snared after his DNA and fingerprints were found on the Slaters bag, an Iceland bag and an envelope.

More than three years after the offence was committed, Lindsay pled guilty to the single charge of possessing and transferring criminal property on August 16 2022.

Solicitor Jim Caird asked for Lindsay’s bail order to be continued.

“He should be well aware a significant custodial sentence is the most likely outcome in this case,” Sheriff Simon Collins KC said.

Lindsay will be sentenced next month once a social work report has been prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.