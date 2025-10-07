Dundee man handed over £156k of dirty cash in Slaters bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Dundee man handed over £156k of dirty cash in Slaters bag

James Lindsay was being watched by undercover police during the transfer.

By Ciaran Shanks
David Lindsay
David Lindsay.

More than £156,000 in dirty cash, hidden in a Slaters bag, was found by police after a surveillance operation in Dundee.

David Lindsay could be jailed after he pled guilty to handling and transferring the bag of criminal proceeds to another man.

Officers were given permission to carry out covert surveillance on Lindsay and the other man as part of a “targeted” operation.

Lindsay, 41, was spotted leaving a close in the St Mary’s Street area at around 10.30pm on August 16 2022.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard he was carrying a large black bag towards a Vauxhall Mokka, which was registered to the son of the other man.

The bag was found to be a “large, heavy Slaters bag” according to fiscal depute Alistair McDermid.

Further surveillance took place two days later of the other man, who was driving the Mokka.

He was eventually stopped on the A9 near Forteviot, Perthshire and the bag was recovered in the footwell.

Mr McDermid said the bag contained £156,975 in notes, comprising of 17 different bundles held together by elastic bands.

The bundles ranged from £4,000 to £11,095.

Pled guilty 3 years later

Lindsay, of St Mary’s Street, was arrested in February 2023 and provided a “no comment” response to all questions.

He was snared after his DNA and fingerprints were found on the Slaters bag, an Iceland bag and an envelope.

More than three years after the offence was committed, Lindsay pled guilty to the single charge of possessing and transferring criminal property on August 16 2022.

Solicitor Jim Caird asked for Lindsay’s bail order to be continued.

“He should be well aware a significant custodial sentence is the most likely outcome in this case,” Sheriff Simon Collins KC said.

Lindsay will be sentenced next month once a social work report has been prepared.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

