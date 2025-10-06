Monday court round-up — Bully death and taxi attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Bully death and taxi attack

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

Police have been ordered to arrest a Broughty Ferry man accused of neglecting his English bulldog before its death.

Ewen Paton is charged with causing the dog – named Bear – unnecessary suffering over a 12-month period.

It is alleged the 22-year-old failed to seek appropriate veterinary advice and treatment for the animal.

The dog was allegedly in an “emaciated condition” which led to his eventual death, according to Dundee Sheriff Court papers.

Paton, of Abernethy Road, was the subject of repeated attempts by the Crown to have him cited to respond to the charge against him.

At the most recent calling of the case, fiscal depute Sam Craib sought a further continuation.

This was refused by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane who granted a warrant for Paton’s arrest.

Supermarket sting

A paedophile Aldi worker who was confronted at a Broughty Ferry supermarket for sending filthy messages to a decoy account, also sexually assaulted a boy in Forfar. Gavin Allan, 48, was stung by an online group for sending nauseating videos and remarks to what he thought was a young boy. He had also sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy who fled from his car and called police.

Gavin Allan
Gavin Allan.

Bully death

An XL bully from Angus which was not registered in time has been euthanised, a court heard.

Sentencing had been deferred multiple times for 36-year-old Lee McKay to have his unexempted pet properly registered.

However McKay, of Shamrock Street in Carnoustie, was caught in a Catch-22 of not being able to get the dog neutered without paperwork and not able to get paperwork without the dog being neutered.

At an earlier court hearing, he admitted possessing the dog without adequate paperwork between August 1 and 4 last year.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond told Forfar Sheriff Court McKay had been the owner of one-and-a-half year-old female American Bully-cross Maisie.

From August 1 2024, it became an offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate or having applied for an exemption certificate.

XL Bullies are still being homed in Dundee
An XL Bully dog. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.

McKay was reported by neighbours concerned Maisie was in breach of the breed ban, although the dog was not involved in any aggression.

The 22-inch-tall animal was inspected but McKay initially denied it was an XL Bully.

His solicitor Billy Rennie labelled the bureaucracy surrounding retrospective exemptions “a bit of a minefield.”

He said: “Unfortunately the dog’s been put down. He couldn’t get an exemption certificate.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown admonished McKay.

Caught twice

Brazen drug-dealer Keanu Jordan continued to peddle cannabis from his Dundee flat despite having it raided by police. More than £33,000 worth of the Class B drug was discovered in his home over two separate searches, in May 2024 and February this year.

Keanu Jordan
Keanu Jordan. Image: Facebook

Taxi attack

A drunken Fife man who threw a glass towards a taxi driver and refused to pay a £15 fare has been slapped with a £770 bill in court.

Jaymie Wilson, 35, became aggressive towards the driver and called him a “f**got” when he arrived home in Keltyhill Avenue after being picked up at the Cross Guns pub in Cowdenbeath on October 4 last year.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner within a parked taxi.

Wilson had adopted an aggressive attitude towards the male driver and repeatedly shouted, swore, uttered homophobic remarks to him and threw a glass and its contents towards him, striking him with the contents and fragments of glass.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Wilson was drunk when picked up from the pub by the part-time driver.

During the journey, Wilson was singing and there were no issues but he became “irate for no reason” upon arrival and directed his anger towards the driver.

The fiscal said: “He threatened to assault him and repeatedly called him ‘f**got.'”

He refused to pay the fare and the visibly shaken driver returned to the office.

When charged, Wilson said: “I can not remember anything. I can only apologise.”

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said her client was “shocked” and “mortified” when he heard what happened and has been in touch with the driver to apologise and offer recompense.

Ms Morrison said Wilson has stopped drinking since the offence and has obtained an apprenticeship working full time as a labourer.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined Wilson £420 and ordered him to pay £350 in compensation.

He also ordered one year of offender supervision as part of a community payback order for Wilson to address his alcohol-related issues.

Taxi driver Kay Rooney
Kay Rooney was held at knifepoint by a serial offender. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The appearance came as The Courier highlighted the growing threat to taxi drivers in Fife and beyond.

Fife cabbie Kay Rooney called for better safety measures after being held at knifepoint by a recidivist attacker.

Rape conviction

James Callaghan, 40, from Kelty, is behind bars after being convicted of sexual assault and rape at a house in Dunfermline on October 15 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Callaghan’s victim had been drinking in the hours leading up to the assault and had fallen asleep.

While she was in no situation to consent, Callaghan raped her three times.

He was caught after another man saw his attack on the unconscious woman.

During a trial, Callaghan denied any wrongdoing but jurors found him guilty of rape.

Following conviction, prosecutor Paul Harvey told judge Paul Brown Callaghan had one previous conviction for a minor, non-analogous matter.

Defence mitigation was reserved until a sentencing date later this month.

Callaghan was remanded in custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Elder
Dundee dad 'in serious trouble' for paedophile rant at park phone user
Kevin Watt
Perth electrician 'terrorised' ex and held her captive in his flat
Mark McLay
Fife attacker's child sex assault story rejected by jury in just 25 minutes
Keanu Jordan
Brazen Dundee dealer kept peddling cannabis after police raid
Gavin Allan
Aldi worker confronted at Broughty Ferry supermarket over sick abuse
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cocaine, booze and Buckfast
Snapchat logo
Concerned sheriff orders treatment for Fife man who sent murder film to partner
Taxi driver Kay Rooney
Taxi driver says her Fife knifepoint ordeal is part of tide of violence against…
Paul Jackson
Fife stalker menaced Perth ex with death threats and racist texts
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Puss punch and vape raid