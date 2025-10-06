Monday court round-up — Bully death and taxi attack

Police have been ordered to arrest a Broughty Ferry man accused of neglecting his English bulldog before its death.

Ewen Paton is charged with causing the dog – named Bear – unnecessary suffering over a 12-month period.

It is alleged the 22-year-old failed to seek appropriate veterinary advice and treatment for the animal.

The dog was allegedly in an “emaciated condition” which led to his eventual death, according to Dundee Sheriff Court papers.

Paton, of Abernethy Road, was the subject of repeated attempts by the Crown to have him cited to respond to the charge against him.

At the most recent calling of the case, fiscal depute Sam Craib sought a further continuation.

This was refused by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane who granted a warrant for Paton’s arrest.

Supermarket sting

A paedophile Aldi worker who was confronted at a Broughty Ferry supermarket for sending filthy messages to a decoy account, also sexually assaulted a boy in Forfar. Gavin Allan, 48, was stung by an online group for sending nauseating videos and remarks to what he thought was a young boy. He had also sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy who fled from his car and called police.

Bully death

An XL bully from Angus which was not registered in time has been euthanised, a court heard.

Sentencing had been deferred multiple times for 36-year-old Lee McKay to have his unexempted pet properly registered.

However McKay, of Shamrock Street in Carnoustie, was caught in a Catch-22 of not being able to get the dog neutered without paperwork and not able to get paperwork without the dog being neutered.

At an earlier court hearing, he admitted possessing the dog without adequate paperwork between August 1 and 4 last year.

Prosecutor Jill Drummond told Forfar Sheriff Court McKay had been the owner of one-and-a-half year-old female American Bully-cross Maisie.

From August 1 2024, it became an offence to own an XL Bully without an exemption certificate or having applied for an exemption certificate.

McKay was reported by neighbours concerned Maisie was in breach of the breed ban, although the dog was not involved in any aggression.

The 22-inch-tall animal was inspected but McKay initially denied it was an XL Bully.

His solicitor Billy Rennie labelled the bureaucracy surrounding retrospective exemptions “a bit of a minefield.”

He said: “Unfortunately the dog’s been put down. He couldn’t get an exemption certificate.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown admonished McKay.

Caught twice

Brazen drug-dealer Keanu Jordan continued to peddle cannabis from his Dundee flat despite having it raided by police. More than £33,000 worth of the Class B drug was discovered in his home over two separate searches, in May 2024 and February this year.

Taxi attack

A drunken Fife man who threw a glass towards a taxi driver and refused to pay a £15 fare has been slapped with a £770 bill in court.

Jaymie Wilson, 35, became aggressive towards the driver and called him a “f**got” when he arrived home in Keltyhill Avenue after being picked up at the Cross Guns pub in Cowdenbeath on October 4 last year.

He appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner within a parked taxi.

Wilson had adopted an aggressive attitude towards the male driver and repeatedly shouted, swore, uttered homophobic remarks to him and threw a glass and its contents towards him, striking him with the contents and fragments of glass.

Prosecutor Azrah Yousaf told the court Wilson was drunk when picked up from the pub by the part-time driver.

During the journey, Wilson was singing and there were no issues but he became “irate for no reason” upon arrival and directed his anger towards the driver.

The fiscal said: “He threatened to assault him and repeatedly called him ‘f**got.'”

He refused to pay the fare and the visibly shaken driver returned to the office.

When charged, Wilson said: “I can not remember anything. I can only apologise.”

Defence lawyer Heather Morrison said her client was “shocked” and “mortified” when he heard what happened and has been in touch with the driver to apologise and offer recompense.

Ms Morrison said Wilson has stopped drinking since the offence and has obtained an apprenticeship working full time as a labourer.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon fined Wilson £420 and ordered him to pay £350 in compensation.

He also ordered one year of offender supervision as part of a community payback order for Wilson to address his alcohol-related issues.

The appearance came as The Courier highlighted the growing threat to taxi drivers in Fife and beyond.

Fife cabbie Kay Rooney called for better safety measures after being held at knifepoint by a recidivist attacker.

Rape conviction

James Callaghan, 40, from Kelty, is behind bars after being convicted of sexual assault and rape at a house in Dunfermline on October 15 2022.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Callaghan’s victim had been drinking in the hours leading up to the assault and had fallen asleep.

While she was in no situation to consent, Callaghan raped her three times.

He was caught after another man saw his attack on the unconscious woman.

During a trial, Callaghan denied any wrongdoing but jurors found him guilty of rape.

Following conviction, prosecutor Paul Harvey told judge Paul Brown Callaghan had one previous conviction for a minor, non-analogous matter.

Defence mitigation was reserved until a sentencing date later this month.

Callaghan was remanded in custody.

