Courts

Dundee dad ‘in serious trouble’ for paedophile rant at park phone user

David Elder approached the man using his phone in a park and knocked it from his hand.

By Ross Gardiner
David Elder
David Elder will be sentenced later at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A court heard how a raging Dundee dad launched a rant at a man in a city park because he thought he was a paedophile

Mohammed Iqbal said he was simply sitting on a bench watching YouTube videos when fuming David Elder accused him of being a sex offender.

Elder would not accept the innocent man’s protestations and knocked his phone and glasses to the ground.

A sheriff told Elder he was in “serious trouble” for his conduct, which took place in front of children.

“What must they think of you?” he asked at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Knocked phone down as man filmed

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said Elder approached his victim in the Mid-Craigie park on August 11.

“There were a number of other persons in the park.

“Mr Iqbal became aware of the accused. The accused challenged Mr Iqbal, asking what he was doing with his mobile phone.

“Mr Iqbal attempted to reassure the accused he regularly sits on this bench and nothing was untoward.

“The accused became abusive, calling him  ‘f***ing paedophile’.

“The accused then proceeded to walk away. He was shouting and swearing at Mr Iqbal.”

Mr Iqbal began filming Elder, who proceeded to knock the phone out his hand and his spectacles from his head.

He returned home and phoned the police.

Elder told officers “there was no hate element” and an aggravation was removed from the charge in court.

Serious trouble

Elder, of Arbroath Road, pled guilty to an amended charge of to threatening or abusive behaviour.

He admitted shouting, swearing, making offensive remarks, throwing Mr Iqbal’s phone on the ground and causing his glasses to fall, damaging them.

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentencing on the father-of-two until December.

He ordered background reports and continued the 37-year-old’s bail.

The sheriff said: “To behave that way in front of children is disgusting.

“What must they think of you?

“You are in serious trouble.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

