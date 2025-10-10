Former football prospect from Dundee caught drug-dealing as life ‘spiralled’

A former football prodigy caught drug-dealing in Dundee as his life spiralled out of control has been hit with another jail term.

Violent domestic abuser Luke Mackie admitted being involved in the supply of Class A drugs from his Dundee home.

In April, the 24-year-old was imprisoned and placed on a 12-month supervised release order which was later breached.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Mackie – once part of the Dundee FC performance school – was found with a stash of heroin, cocaine and cannabis in his Menzieshill address in July 2024.

Mackie was asleep when police raided the property with the court told how they found two phones, scales and a tick list as well as £280 in cash.

According to fiscal depute Lee Corr, the maximum potential street value of the drugs found was around £11,000.

‘Downwards spiral’

Mackie was previously branded a “coward” by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith for arming himself at Taza, City Quay, in October 2024 while harassing restaurant staff.

He was found with a knife and a meat cleaver with the same sheriff believing Mackie had the potential to kill someone.

Another sheriff previously jailed Mackie for a violent knife incident against his ex-partner.

Mackie appeared via video link from HMP Perth to be sentenced for the drug dealing crimes.

“At a previous hearing, solicitor advocate Jane Caird said: “He was drug-dealing at a low level, effectively to fund his own habit.

“When he was 17, he was let go from a contract for professional footballing.

“His life took a downwards spiral from there.

“Certain other things happened. There was a knock-on effect.

“He started using drugs heavily, he had quite a lot of debt and still had a habit.”

Sheriff George Way said no alternatives to custody were available for Mackie.

He was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

