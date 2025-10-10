Former football prospect from Dundee caught drug-dealing as life ‘spiralled’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former football prospect from Dundee caught drug-dealing as life ‘spiralled’

Luke Mackie, 24, has been jailed for the latest in a series of offences.

By Ciaran Shanks
Luke Mackie
Luke Mackie.

A former football prodigy caught drug-dealing in Dundee as his life spiralled out of control has been hit with another jail term.

Violent domestic abuser Luke Mackie admitted being involved in the supply of Class A drugs from his Dundee home.

In April, the 24-year-old was imprisoned and placed on a 12-month supervised release order which was later breached.

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Mackie – once part of the Dundee FC performance school – was found with a stash of heroin, cocaine and cannabis in his Menzieshill address in July 2024.

Mackie was asleep when police raided the property with the court told how they found two phones, scales and a tick list as well as £280 in cash.

According to fiscal depute Lee Corr, the maximum potential street value of the drugs found was around £11,000.

‘Downwards spiral’

Mackie was previously branded a “coward” by Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith for arming himself at Taza, City Quay, in October 2024 while harassing restaurant staff.

He was found with a knife and a meat cleaver with the same sheriff believing Mackie had the potential to kill someone.

Another sheriff previously jailed Mackie for a violent knife incident against his ex-partner.

Mackie appeared via video link from HMP Perth to be sentenced for the drug dealing crimes.

“At a previous hearing, solicitor advocate Jane Caird said: “He was drug-dealing at a low level, effectively to fund his own habit.

“When he was 17, he was let go from a contract for professional footballing.

“His life took a downwards spiral from there.

“Certain other things happened. There was a knock-on effect.

“He started using drugs heavily, he had quite a lot of debt and still had a habit.”

Sheriff George Way said no alternatives to custody were available for Mackie.

He was sentenced to 22 months in prison.

