Perthshire tea firm fraudster faces cash clawback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Perthshire tea firm fraudster faces cash clawback

Thomas Robinson - known as Tam O’Braan - was jailed for a £550,000 scam that duped luxury hotels and genuine UK tea growers.

By Jamie Buchan
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson.

Prosecutors have launched a bid to claw back cash from Perthshire tea fraudster Thomas Robinson.

The businessman was jailed for three-and-a-half years for selling fake Scottish-grown tea to luxury hotel chains and genuine UK growers.

The tea, which he pretended to grow at a plantation near Aberfeldy, had actually been bought from overseas wholesalers.

Earlier this year, Robinson was found guilty of an elaborate £550,000, five-year fraud.

Now, the Crown Office is chasing the 55-year-old for the money he scammed.

Proceeds of Crime action was formally raised at a confiscation hearing in Stirling Sheriff Court.

Thomas Robinson
Thomas Robinson was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court following a trial in Falkirk.

It will investigate exactly by how much Robinson benefited from his scheme and probe the father-of-four’s finances to see how much he can afford to pay back.

Supported by government funding

Establishing Robinson’s financial record is unlikely to be straightforward.

As sole director of the Wee Tea Plantation, he defrauded 12 individual buyers out of £274,354 and hotels and businesses – including Edinburgh’s Balmoral Hotel – of £278,634 between January 1 2014 and February 24 2019.

At his sentencing, he claimed his business was supported by the Scottish Government – understood to be a reference to a £20k grant he received from the European Development Fund via Scottish Enterprise, to run tests on the “miracle” plastic sheeting he claimed was the secret to growing teas in Scottish climates.

He also convinced Scottish Edge to give him £50,000 to get his enterprise off the ground.

Thomas Robinson's tea plants
The tea plants. Image: Crown Office

The quango agreed to a £25,000 loan and £25,000 grant in 2015 after he pitched his Wee Tea Plantation business to judges.

It was later told the business had folded “due to illness.”

But he also claimed he was part of a small team of scientists who invented the now ubiquitous Bag for Life.

And he said – without evidence – he ran crop trials for then-US president Barrack Obama.

Robinson, also known as Thomas O’Brien and Tam O’Braan, further boased of a career in the army and a successful stint as a professional rugby player.

Bag of mush

Companies House records show the Wee Tea Plantation dissolved following a voluntary strike-off in October 2019 after a criminal probe was launched by Food Standards Scotland.

Robinson was also director of the Tea Growers Association from 2014 to 2017.

At his trial, he claimed all proof of his apparently illustrious career had been lost in a flood at his cottage.

Paperwork was sitting in a “bag of mush” in his basement, jurors were told.

Thomas Robinson
Robinson, who claimed to have invented the Bag for Life, at his trial.

When Robinson’s farm was investigated and no equipment could be found to support a large-scale tea growing business, he said kit had been shipped to a site in Ireland.

He blamed an IT technician for losing photographic evidence of this equipment, after he allowed his cloud storage to be turned off.

At his sentencing, Robinson – who latterly worked as a chef at Taymouth Castle – read out a “statement of regret” to reporters.

”I have had time in prison to consider the fact that I am guilty and responsible for these actions,” he said.

A further Proceeds of Crime hearing will be held in December.

Read full coverage of the trial here.

Read about more of tea blagger Robinson’s tall tales including his Army career and investing the Bag for Life, here.

Read more from those scalded in the great tea blag, such as those persuaded he had won prestigious medals and the BBC, here.

More from Courts

John Britton
Ex-Paratrooper given non-harassment order at Stirling court after abusive fire photo
Leyton Gordon
Teen joyrider who fled from police in Perth branded 'significant risk' to public
Martin Lindores. Image: Scotland's Child Protection Team Facebook
Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Unwanted window displays
McGinlay Terrace, Lochore
Neighbour-from-hell caused havoc for months in Fife street
Jordan Longmuir
Musician son of Bay City Rollers star left man scarred in Stirling nightclub attack
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night
Whitfield Drive police
Dundee teen in court after Whitfield 'police chase' left woman seriously injured
Liam Kaney
Stirling rapist behind bars after 'torture' ordeals
Wendy McGill
McDonald's trip turned violent after 'proposition' to Dundee woman