Tuesday court round-up — Rolling car and Stanley slash

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Daily court round-up logo.

A domestic abuser has been given a two-year non-harassment order after subjecting his partner to an attack so violent she needed an X-ray.

Rhys Muir, 26, previously admitted assaulting his former partner at his home in Arbroath on May 23 this year.

He admitted grabbing her by the hair and striking her head against a wall before punching her on the head, injuring her.

At a sentencing hearing, prosecutor Lissie Cook said: “The complainer attended at Ninewells to have X-rays due to the right side of her face being swollen.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed Muir under supervision for six months and made a strict non-harassment order.

Twice sneaked into flat

A Dundee stalker sneaked into her ex-partner’s flat in St Andrews twice in a matter of hours. Karen Lindsay emptied his washing machine, then hid in his flatmate’s wardrobe before being discovered. The 25-year-old managed to sneak back into the property while her former partner was in the shower. He was so scared, he spent the night in the bathroom.

Karen Lindsay
Karen Lindsay at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Danger teen

Police in Dundee had to take evasive action when an underage motorist let his vehicle roll backwards into their squad car.

The boy, from Dundee, pled guilty to culpable and reckless driving on December 27 last year.

Still 16 years old and too young to be publicly identified, he appeared in the city’s sheriff court dock, where prosecutor Michael Robertson detailed the incident.

Just before 1pm, police were on patrol in Dundee’s Hilltown and were drawn to a Ford Fusion being driven by a motorist who looked “very young”.

They followed but then had to leap to safety when the youngster and three others suddenly abandoned the car on a steep incline at William Barclay Square.

With the handbrake off, it rolled backwards, hitting the police vehicle and then a wall.

The teenager also admitted driving without a licence and while under the influence of cannabis.

Defence solicitor Jim Caird labelled it an “isolated, very, very foolish mistake”.

“Since this incident, he’s pulled his act together. He’s been working as a refuse sorter, he now works for a demolition company.

“My impression is that his generation are not always attracted to hard work but he is.

“His mother says he got into a bad crowd and he got involved in this.

“It was a vehicle that was shared by a group of friends who bought it together from Facebook. He was very young and naïve, he’s learned his lesson.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray fined the boy £640 and banned him from driving for eight months.

Medical condition claim

IT worker Craig Coleman, 48, from Culross, told his three sex offence victims he had a medical condition leading to frequent physical arousal. He filmed a woman performing a sex act on him in a van without her knowledge and showed the video to someone else. He sent pictures of his erect penis to a second woman and asked a third to “bring him a towel” because he needed a cold shower to resolve his excited condition.

Craig Coleman
Craig Coleman.

Stanley blade slash

A Stanley blade slasher who left a pal needing hospital treatment following a struggle in a Forfar close is under supervision.

HMP Perth inmate Michael Stewart was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court via a video link, having earlier admitted an amended charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

At an earlier court hearing, prosecutor Stephanie Paterson explained Stewart and an associate were in the common close at flats in Airlie Crescent on September 16 2024.

Stewart’s victim went to his front door after hearing a commotion.

“The accused and the complainer were known to each other and despite being on good terms, an argument ensued.

“The complainer and accused began pushing each other and the accused removed a knife from his trouser pocket. The complainer picked up an empty glass bottle.”

Both men became involved in a struggle which was captured on doorbell CCTV footage.

Stewart’s victim was taken to Ninewells, where a slash on his right arm was closed with stitches. He also had a 2cm skin flap on his head.

Stewart was arrested 13 days later and taken by police to Ninewells to have his own injuries from the fight treated.

He told officers: “I never done it, that’s not true.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown imposed a 12-month supervision order, noting Stewart had spent the equivalent of a two-year sentence on remand.

Slaters bag of cash

More than £156,000 in dirty cash, hidden in a Slaters bag, was found by police after a surveillance operation in Dundee. David Lindsay could be jailed after he pled guilty to handling and transferring the bag of criminal proceeds to another man.

David Lindsay
David Lindsay.

Drugs find

William Stewart, 41, of Dreelside was caught with opioid tablets in Anstruther and has been fined.

He stood trial at Forfar Sheriff Court, accused of possessing a knife on the public footpath near his home.

The majority of jurors found that allegation not proven but Stewart had earlier admitted possessing four Class A oxycodone tablets, recovered at the same time.

Solicitor Gino Gambale said: “He has had a difficulty with substance misuse in the past, I don’t think he’s completely clear of it.”

Sheriff David Hall noted Stewart has three previous Misuse of Drugs Act convictions and fined him £320 altogether.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

