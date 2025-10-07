Eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as predatory paedophile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as predatory paedophile

George Reid was caught chatting to two 'girls' that were actually undercover police.

By Ciaran Shanks
George Reid
George Reid. Image: LinkedIn

An eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as a predatory paedophile has been locked up by a sheriff.

George Reid bombarded a pair of 12-year-old “girls” with a slew of nauseating messages and images over chat networks last year.

However, it was undercover police officers behind the profiles.

Child abuse material was then found on Reid’s devices.

The 61-year-old spent decades working on vaccines related to the treatment of HIV, cancer and cystic fibrosis, with papers to which he contributed recognised across the world.

He was previously jailed in 1997 over indecent images before being fined in Germany in 2008 over an identical offence.

He had been placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

A sheriff Reid posed a “significant risk” and remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Sick messages

Prior to his arrest, Reid was earning £78,000 per year as director of biology at Tay Therapeutics Ltd – a spin-out from the University of Dundee that won £40million of funding in 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that in May 2024, Reid used ChatIW, Teleguard, Telegram and Snapchat to communicate with a person who said she was aged 12.

He told the account he worked with “computers and stuff” before the conversation became increasingly sexual.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer read out messages in court, too graphic to print.

Reid sent an indecent image of himself before saying: “I kept thinking about what’s under your panties.”

He tried to get the profile to send an image before later blocking the account, having become suspicious.

Raid after second ‘girl’ targeted

That doubt did not stop him contacting another person he thought was a child just days later, over the same platforms.

Reid said: “I don’t know any 12-year-old girls.

“I should tell you I sometimes fancy girls your age. I would understand if you thought that was yucky.

“I don’t think it’s bad at all it’s just how I am.”

More vile messages were sent by Reid before police raided his former home on Windsor Street in June 2024.

His phone and laptop were heavily encrypted but officers managed to find 41 child abuse files – 19 of which were the worst Category A type – from the sub folders of Telegram data.

Reid, still of Dundee, claimed he did not know the passwords and provided “no comment” answers during interview.

He pled guilty to four charges of engaging in sexual conversations with what he thought were children, sending an indecent image and downloading child abuse material between February and June 2024.

Remanded despite bail request

Solicitor Jim Caird asked for Reid’s bail to be continued while reports are prepared and produced Reid’s CV.

“Mr Reid completely acknowledges the abhorrent nature of his behaviour,” Mr Caird said.

“He’s been very emotional in dealing with him over the period of this.

“He’s been involved as a biochemist and worked at a very high level.

“He has worked at the forefront of various biomedical and pharmaceutical research.

“There is very little that will make up for this behaviour but he has contributed a great deal to the world community.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed him on the sex offenders register and said: “I noted your record, which is extremely concerning.

“You have an analogous conviction from 1997 and received a custodial sentence.

“You were well aware of the consequences if you indulged in this sort of behaviour.

“I consider you to be a significant risk to individuals and you will be remanded in custody.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

