Eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as predatory paedophile

An eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as a predatory paedophile has been locked up by a sheriff.

George Reid bombarded a pair of 12-year-old “girls” with a slew of nauseating messages and images over chat networks last year.

However, it was undercover police officers behind the profiles.

Child abuse material was then found on Reid’s devices.

The 61-year-old spent decades working on vaccines related to the treatment of HIV, cancer and cystic fibrosis, with papers to which he contributed recognised across the world.

He was previously jailed in 1997 over indecent images before being fined in Germany in 2008 over an identical offence.

He had been placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

A sheriff Reid posed a “significant risk” and remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Sick messages

Prior to his arrest, Reid was earning £78,000 per year as director of biology at Tay Therapeutics Ltd – a spin-out from the University of Dundee that won £40million of funding in 2023.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that in May 2024, Reid used ChatIW, Teleguard, Telegram and Snapchat to communicate with a person who said she was aged 12.

He told the account he worked with “computers and stuff” before the conversation became increasingly sexual.

Prosecutor Emma Farmer read out messages in court, too graphic to print.

Reid sent an indecent image of himself before saying: “I kept thinking about what’s under your panties.”

He tried to get the profile to send an image before later blocking the account, having become suspicious.

Raid after second ‘girl’ targeted

That doubt did not stop him contacting another person he thought was a child just days later, over the same platforms.

Reid said: “I don’t know any 12-year-old girls.

“I should tell you I sometimes fancy girls your age. I would understand if you thought that was yucky.

“I don’t think it’s bad at all it’s just how I am.”

More vile messages were sent by Reid before police raided his former home on Windsor Street in June 2024.

His phone and laptop were heavily encrypted but officers managed to find 41 child abuse files – 19 of which were the worst Category A type – from the sub folders of Telegram data.

Reid, still of Dundee, claimed he did not know the passwords and provided “no comment” answers during interview.

He pled guilty to four charges of engaging in sexual conversations with what he thought were children, sending an indecent image and downloading child abuse material between February and June 2024.

Remanded despite bail request

Solicitor Jim Caird asked for Reid’s bail to be continued while reports are prepared and produced Reid’s CV.

“Mr Reid completely acknowledges the abhorrent nature of his behaviour,” Mr Caird said.

“He’s been very emotional in dealing with him over the period of this.

“He’s been involved as a biochemist and worked at a very high level.

“He has worked at the forefront of various biomedical and pharmaceutical research.

“There is very little that will make up for this behaviour but he has contributed a great deal to the world community.”

Sheriff Derek Hamilton placed him on the sex offenders register and said: “I noted your record, which is extremely concerning.

“You have an analogous conviction from 1997 and received a custodial sentence.

“You were well aware of the consequences if you indulged in this sort of behaviour.

“I consider you to be a significant risk to individuals and you will be remanded in custody.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.