Dundee teen in court after Whitfield ‘police chase’ left woman seriously injured

A woman was left seriously injured after a teenager led police on a high-speed chase in Dundee before crashing into two cars, prosecutors have claimed.

Roads in Whitfield were sealed off for around six hours after emergency services were deployed to the scene of a crash.

Prosecutors allege the driver of a red Kia Rio suffered serious injuries after her car was struck by a black Audi A3 at around 11.15am on Monday.

Kenzie Kirk appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court over claims of dangerous driving and attempting to escape justice.

The 18-year-old is accused of causing the woman serious injury on Whitfield Drive by driving at high speeds, ignoring a “keep left” bollard and driving on the wrong side of the road.

He allegedly failed to correctly negotiate a roundabout, before colliding with a red Vauxhall Corsa and the Kia Rio.

Further allegations state Kirk failed to stop for police, drove without L-plates, insurance, or a test certificate and failed to provide his details.

Kirk is accused of running away from police officers to evade arrest in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The Midmill Road resident appeared from custody and made no plea in connection with the seven charges he faces on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed the teen for further examination and released him on bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.