Dundee teen in court after Whitfield ‘police chase’ left woman seriously injured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee teen in court after Whitfield ‘police chase’ left woman seriously injured

Kenzie Kirk, 18, was released on bail after the short court hearing.

By Ciaran Shanks
Whitfield Drive police
The scene on Whitfield Drive. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A woman was left seriously injured after a teenager led police on a high-speed chase in Dundee before crashing into two cars, prosecutors have claimed.

Roads in Whitfield were sealed off for around six hours after emergency services were deployed to the scene of a crash.

Prosecutors allege the driver of a red Kia Rio suffered serious injuries after her car was struck by a black Audi A3 at around 11.15am on Monday.

Kenzie Kirk appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court over claims of dangerous driving and attempting to escape justice.

The 18-year-old is accused of causing the woman serious injury on Whitfield Drive by driving at high speeds, ignoring a “keep left” bollard and driving on the wrong side of the road.

He allegedly failed to correctly negotiate a roundabout, before colliding with a red Vauxhall Corsa and the Kia Rio.

Further allegations state Kirk failed to stop for police, drove without L-plates, insurance, or a test certificate and failed to provide his details.

Kirk is accused of running away from police officers to evade arrest in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Emergency services at Whitfield Drive, Dundee.
Emergency services at the scene on Whitfield Drive. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The Midmill Road resident appeared from custody and made no plea in connection with the seven charges he faces on petition.

Sheriff John Rafferty committed the teen for further examination and released him on bail.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Liam Kaney
Stirling rapist behind bars after 'torture' ordeals
Wendy McGill
McDonald's trip turned violent after 'proposition' to Dundee woman
Daily court round-up logo.
Tuesday court round-up — Rolling car and Stanley slash
George Reid
Eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as predatory paedophile
Keats Place, Dundee GV
Woman remanded after Dundee attempted murder hearing
David Lindsay
Dundee man handed over £156k of dirty cash in Slaters bag
Craig Coleman
Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal
Karen Lindsay
Dundee stalker sneaked into ex's St Andrews flat, emptied washing machine and hid in…
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Bully death and taxi attack
David Elder
Dundee dad 'in serious trouble' for paedophile rant at park phone user