Former cafe boss creep from Dundee sentenced for online crimes

A disgraced former Dundee cafe boss is now subject to stringent conditions restricting his access to children after being sentenced for his crimes.

Omar Sohail was also ordered to perform unpaid work for sending a slew of sexual messages to what he believed was an underage schoolgirl.

He was actually talking to a decoy and pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court after being snared in a sting.

The 34-year-old sent repeated messages over a six-day period to a social media account called “Melissa”.

Sohail, a barista, sent an illicit image, encouraged the “child” to perform a sex act and tried to meet for illicit encounters.

The court heard how an adult from an online paedophile hunter group was behind the profile, with the messages passed on to the police.

According to Companies House, Sohail resigned as a director of Samo’r Cafe, based in Menzieshill, following his arrest.

Sohail, of Constitution Street, returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

He had previously been made subject to the sex offenders register on an interim basis but is now on the register for the next two years.

Sheriff George Way told solicitor David Duncan he did not require to hear any mitigation, having formed a view from the social work report.

Sohail’s conduct requirements and social work supervision will also last for two years.

The sheriff ordered him to perform 150 hours of unpaid work with the community payback order imposed as an alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.