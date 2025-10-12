Former cafe boss creep from Dundee sentenced for online crimes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Former cafe boss creep from Dundee sentenced for online crimes

Omar Sohail is on the sex offenders register and must do unpaid work.

By Ciaran Shanks
Omar Sohail
Omar Sohail was a director at Samo'r Cafe.

A disgraced former Dundee cafe boss is now subject to stringent conditions restricting his access to children after being sentenced for his crimes.

Omar Sohail was also ordered to perform unpaid work for sending a slew of sexual messages to what he believed was an underage schoolgirl.

He was actually talking to a decoy and pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court after being snared in a sting.

The 34-year-old sent repeated messages over a six-day period to a social media account called “Melissa”.

Sohail, a barista, sent an illicit image, encouraged the “child” to perform a sex act and tried to meet for illicit encounters.

The court heard how an adult from an online paedophile hunter group was behind the profile, with the messages passed on to the police.

Omar Sohail
Omar Sohail appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

According to Companies House, Sohail resigned as a director of Samo’r Cafe, based in Menzieshill, following his arrest.

Sohail, of Constitution Street, returned to the dock following the preparation of a social work report.

He had previously been made subject to the sex offenders register on an interim basis but is now on the register for the next two years.

Sheriff George Way told solicitor David Duncan he did not require to hear any mitigation, having formed a view from the social work report.

Sohail’s conduct requirements and social work supervision will also last for two years.

The sheriff ordered him to perform 150 hours of unpaid work with the community payback order imposed as an alternative to custody.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cop in court and a lot of other cases
East Wemyss car fire
Car torched in Fife village in revenge for 'cheating', police told
David Dodds
Self-described 'honest criminal' caught stealing from Perth Halfords
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — A joiner, a scaffolder and a roofer
Neil Jamieson
Sex offender told police in Fife, 'I’ve been a pervy b******d'
Luke Mackie
Former football prospect from Dundee caught drug-dealing as life 'spiralled'
John Sinclair
Fife cat owner used 7-inch blade in straying pet dispute
Nikolay Brantanov
Flasher jailed for targeting Arbroath dog walkers
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Multis biter and care worker jailed
Gordon Telford
Pickup driver admits causing death of woman, 93, in Broughty Ferry tragedy