Woman remanded after Dundee attempted murder hearing

Laura King is alleged to have attacked her partner with a knife in the city's Keats Place.

By Ciaran Shanks
Keats Place, Dundee GV
The allegations centre on an incident in Keats Place, Dundee. Image: Google

A woman accused of attacking her partner with a knife in an attempted murder in Dundee has been remanded in custody.

Laura King allegedly attempted to murder the man at an address in the Keats Place area of the city on Sunday October 5.

King made no plea when she appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court the following day.

It is alleged the 38-year-old assaulted the man by striking him on the head with the weapon.

Prosecutors claim he suffered severe injury and permanent disfigurement as well as having his life endangered.

King allegedly carried out the attack in an attempt to murder him.

Moments before the alleged assault, King is accused of brandishing a knife while making threats of violence.

Court papers state the alleged assault was aggravated by the abuse of a partner or ex-partner.

Following the short hearing on petition, King, of Forth Crescent, was committed for further examination before being remanded in custody by Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC.

Keats Place, Dundee GV
Keats Place. Image: Google

Police are still investigating a double death in the same street in a separate incident days before.

Emergency services were called to Keats Place on October 1.

A police spokesperson said the next day: “Around 2.30pm the bodies of a man and woman were discovered within a house on Keats Place, Dundee.

“Their deaths are being treated as unexplained pending the result of a post-mortem. Inquiries are continuing.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the activation of a carbon monoxide alarm, but were not required at the scene.

