Wednesday court round-up — Unwanted window displays

An Angus teenager who robbed a man of his backpack and then stole his private-plated Audi is under supervision.

Harry McConnachie, 19, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to be sentenced, having earlier admitted the March 29 2025 assault and robbery.

First offender McConnachie, from Tealing, was acting with another person when he assaulted the male on Wardmill Place in Arbroath.

He seized the man by the body and threw him to the ground, before punching and kicking him.

McConnachie then demanded he hand over his belongings and stole the injured man’s rucksack, which contained a neck chain, a gym membership, a t-shirt and car keys.

He then took the car as well.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown placed McConnachie under supervision for a year and said: “It’s quite a serious first offence.”

Biochemist paedophile

An eminent Dundee biochemist unmasked as a predatory paedophile has been locked up by a sheriff. George Reid bombarded a pair of “12-year-old girls” with a slew of nauseating messages and images over chat networks last year but it was undercover police officers behind the profiles. Child abuse material was then found on Reid’s devices.

Window displays

A naked pensioner who spooked neighbours with repeated sex acts at his bedroom window tried to claim he was simply drying himself off.

John McHoul’s alarming performances were seen on multiple occasions by women hanging out their washing.

The 71-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted intentionally exposing himself in a sexual manner to both victims.

The unwanted window displays at his city centre home went on for more than six months, between January 1 and June 26 this year.

Returning to the dock for sentencing, Sheriff Derek Reekie noted McHoul had tried to explain his conduct to social workers.

“The first thing I noticed from the report is that he denies the charge and claims that he was drying himself,” the sheriff said.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said he had shown him the witness statements.

“He accepts now that what they said was correct and not his recollection.”

The court previously heard how one neighbour saw McHoul at his window, indulging in a solo sex act, on “at least” five occasions.

Another woman was subjected to the exact same behaviour, fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said.

The two women got together and reported their neighbour to police.

Sheriff Reekie said: “The fact of the matter is the witnesses were quite clear about what they saw and the accused has pled guilty.

“Perhaps for reasons that are understandable, he was maybe reluctant to own up to his behaviour when speaking to social workers.”

He told McHoul: “It is always disappointing to see someone of your age before the court as a first offender, particularly for offences of this nature.

“There really is no justification for this appalling behaviour.”

McHoul was ordered to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work and will remain on the sex offenders register for five years.

‘Proposition’ led to violence

A violent offender claimed she attacked a man she had been guiding to McDonald’s in Dundee because he made a “proposition” to her. Wendy McGill met the man at the Seagate bus station and turned violent, eventually stealing his rucksack, a court heard.

Cleared over prison weapon charge

A domestic thug has been cleared of having a makeshift weapon in his cell at Perth Prison.

Aaron Nicol was jailed in September 2022 after admitting a brutal assault on his partner at their home in Brechin.

Weeks later, while he was being transferred to another jail, guards seized a weapon from underneath a pillow in his cell.

A trial at Perth Sheriff Court heard Nicol, 33, was the only occupant of the cell at the time.

A prison officer said the inmate had been refusing to comply with a transfer on October 14 2022.

He said he had been at the cell in C-block to pick up the Nicol’s belongings when he discovered the item under a pillow on the top bunk.

The officer was unable to describe the item and when shown an image of what appeared to be a piece of metal protruding from a bandaged handle, he could not say for sure if that was the same weapon.

Nicol, representing himself, told the guard: “When I was in jail I witnessed a lot of things.”

He said inmates would often hide things in each other’s rooms. The witness agreed this was a possibility.

He added Nicol’s cell had been secured at the time of the search but the door would have been open earlier in the day.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib confirmed he would not be leading any further evidence.

Sheriff Alison McKay formally found Nicol, of Brechin, not guilty.

Nightclub assault

The musician son of Bay City Rollers star Alan Longmuir has been given unpaid work for a Stirling nightclub attack that left his victim permanently scarred. Jordan Longmuir admitted attacking the man at the city’s Fubar nightclub. The incident left his victim with a deep cut close to his eye, which later required surgery.

Admonished

A Montrose man who grew a cannabis cultivation in his home has been admonished after keeping out of trouble.

Mark Kulinski, 38, previously appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court to admit producing the Class B drug.

At an earlier hearing, the court heard officers removed six plants and 51g of herbal substance from his North Esk Road home on August 17 last year.

Solicitor Nick Whelan said: “Mr Kulinski was growing for personal use.”

He explained his client, who has an Asperger Syndrome, was struggling with anxiety difficulties.

Kulinski will face no further punishment but the offence will remain on his criminal record.

