Musician son of Bay City Rollers star left man scarred in Stirling nightclub attack

Jordan Longmuir appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court for sentencing.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Jordan Longmuir
Jordan Longmuir.

The musician son of a Bay City Rollers star has been given unpaid work for a Stirling nightclub attack that left his victim permanently scarred.

Jordan Longmuir admitted attacking the man at the city’s Fubar nightclub.

The incident left his victim with a deep cut close to his eye, which later required surgery.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the 39-year-old, the son of original Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir, is a budding musician himself.

Asked by a sheriff if Longmuir was currently making any money from his talents, solicitor Fraser McCready replied: “He says he’s not good enough yet.”

Regret over ‘quick incident’

The defence lawyer told the court: “There was no provocation.

“Sometimes in the mind of an accused person, they feel there is a background that caused the incident to take place.

“Mr Longmuir, at a fairly early stage, recognised he would be required to plead guilty.

“He had been drinking that night, as had the complainer.

“There appears to have been something happen in another pub and Mr Longmuir and the complainer attended separately at Fubar, where they both continued to drink.

Fubar, Stirling
Fubar in Stirling. Image: Google

“The complainer came to the bar and Mr Longmuir, who was heavily intoxicated, believed an incident was about to take place and lashed out.

“This was a very quick incident and he very much regrets this.”

Unpaid work order

Sheriff William Gilchrist instead opted to impose 80 hours of unpaid work and placed Longmuir on a supervision order for 12 months.

He said: “You lashed out and the consequences of your actions were serious for your victim, who now has a scar.”

Longmuir, of Stirling, admitted assaulting his victim by striking him on the head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Alan Longmuir was a founder member and bass player with the Bay City Rollers.

Alan Longmuir
Bay City Roller Alan Longmuir (right).

The Scottish pop phenomenon were known for their tartan attire and produced a string of hits in the mid-70s such as Bye Bye Baby and Shang-a-Lang.

Alan left the band in 1976 before rejoining in 1978. He also worked as a plumber.

He died in 2018 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

