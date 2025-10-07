Dundee stalker sneaked into ex’s St Andrews flat, emptied washing machine and hid in wardrobe

A Dundee stalker sneaked into her ex-partner’s flat in St Andrews twice in a matter of hours.

Karen Lindsay emptied his washing machine, then hid in his flatmate’s wardrobe before being discovered.

The 25-year-old managed to sneak back into the property while her former partner was in the shower.

He was so scared, he spent the night in the bathroom.

Lindsay appeared from the cells at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit stalking and has now been ordered to avoid any contact for the next year.

Hid in wardrobe

The court heard Lindsay and the man had been in a relationship for nine months.

They lived apart throughout and separated earlier this year.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court Lindsay’s victim arrived at his flat in St Andrews at 6pm on July 11 this year.

He said: “On returning home, he wasn’t able to get into the flat.”

The man knocked on the door and it was opened.

Mr Craib continued: “He looked around his address. His washing was out the machine.

“He found his ex-partner Ms Lindsay within his flatmate’s bedroom wardrobe.

“The accused had a key from before.

“They had a conversation. She left at about 7pm.”

Return visit

The man’s torment did not end at that point, however.

At midnight, he was in the shower and reported hearing things while he was in the bathroom.

“He was scared to go out the bathroom,” Mr Craib said.

“He slept in the bathroom but kept hearing noises and woke up.”

The next morning, police found Lindsay in a bedroom in the flat.

‘Very bizarre’

Lindsay pled guilty to a charge of stalking – engaging in a course of conduct which causes fear or alarm – on July 11 and 12 this year.

She admitted she entered her former partner’s address, hid in a cupboard to avoid detection and returned the following day, when she remained in the property after overcoming security, despite being asked not to come back.

Defence solicitor Leigh Martin said her client is now in a new relationship and “wasn’t thinking straight” at the time.

Lindsay, of Dundee, was fined £200 by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane and given a year-long non-harassment order.

The sheriff labelled her conduct “very bizarre behaviour”.

