Dundee stalker sneaked into ex’s St Andrews flat, emptied washing machine and hid in wardrobe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Dundee stalker sneaked into ex’s St Andrews flat, emptied washing machine and hid in wardrobe

Karen Lindsay, from Dundee, returned to the flat after being removed and her victim hid in his bathroom for the night.

By Ross Gardiner
Karen Lindsay
Karen Lindsay at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee stalker sneaked into her ex-partner’s flat in St Andrews twice in a matter of hours.

Karen Lindsay emptied his washing machine, then hid in his flatmate’s wardrobe before being discovered.

The 25-year-old managed to sneak back into the property while her former partner was in the shower.

He was so scared, he spent the night in the bathroom.

Lindsay appeared from the cells at Dundee Sheriff Court to admit stalking and has now been ordered to avoid any contact for the next year.

Hid in wardrobe

The court heard Lindsay and the man had been in a relationship for nine months.

They lived apart throughout and separated earlier this year.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib told the court Lindsay’s victim arrived at his flat in St Andrews at 6pm on July 11 this year.

He said: “On returning home, he wasn’t able to get into the flat.”

The man knocked on the door and it was opened.

Mr Craib continued: “He looked around his address. His washing was out the machine.

“He found his ex-partner Ms Lindsay within his flatmate’s bedroom wardrobe.

“The accused had a key from before.

“They had a conversation. She left at about 7pm.”

Return visit

The man’s torment did not end at that point, however.

At midnight, he was in the shower and reported hearing things while he was in the bathroom.

“He was scared to go out the bathroom,” Mr Craib said.

“He slept in the bathroom but kept hearing noises and woke up.”

The next morning, police found Lindsay in a bedroom in the flat.

‘Very bizarre’

Lindsay pled guilty to a charge of stalking – engaging in a course of conduct which causes fear or alarm – on July 11 and 12 this year.

She admitted she entered her former partner’s address, hid in a cupboard to avoid detection and returned the following day, when she remained in the property after overcoming security, despite being asked not to come back.

Defence solicitor Leigh Martin said her client is now in a new relationship and “wasn’t thinking straight” at the time.

Lindsay, of Dundee, was fined £200 by Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane and given a year-long non-harassment order.

The sheriff labelled her conduct “very bizarre behaviour”.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Craig Coleman
Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Bully death and taxi attack
David Elder
Dundee dad 'in serious trouble' for paedophile rant at park phone user
Kevin Watt
Perth electrician 'terrorised' ex and held her captive in his flat
Mark McLay
Fife attacker's child sex assault story rejected by jury in just 25 minutes
Keanu Jordan
Brazen Dundee dealer kept peddling cannabis after police raid
Gavin Allan
Aldi worker confronted at Broughty Ferry supermarket over sick abuse
Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cocaine, booze and Buckfast
Snapchat logo
Concerned sheriff orders treatment for Fife man who sent murder film to partner
Taxi driver Kay Rooney
Taxi driver says her Fife knifepoint ordeal is part of tide of violence against…