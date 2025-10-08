Stirling rapist behind bars after ‘torture’ ordeals

A Stirling man faces a lengthy jail sentence after being convicted of raping two women in the city.

The court heard from one of Liam Kaney’s victims – 18 at the time – who said she had been “mentally and physically tortured”.

She described one assault as “the worst night of my life”.

Asked why she had not reported the rapes at the time she said she was “scared” and “didn’t want to accept she had been raped”.

Kaney was found guilty of five of the six charges placed before the jury at the High Court in Stirling.

Judge Lady Haldane noted the 23-year-old had subjected women to a “prolonged” campaign of abuse, adding “most significantly of all you have been convicted of raping them on a number of occasions”.

Brutal attacks

Kaney was convicted of assaulting one woman on various occasions in which he choked her, pulled her by the hair, bit her face and pushed his thumbs in her eyes and raped her.

He behaved in a threatening and abusive manner towards her between dates in 2018 by acting aggressively, shouting and swearing, controlling her movements and monitoring her mobile phone.

He was found not guilty of filming her topless and blindfolded without her consent.

A second woman was abused by Kaney between 2020 and 2022.

He controlled who she spoke to, made threats, held a pillow over her face to the danger of her life and punched and kicked her in the head and body, including when she was pregnant.

He raped her on multiple occasions after she had withdrawn consent.

The offences took place at addresses in Stirling and the wider Stirlingshire area.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Kaney was remanded in custody.

Machete attack

Kaney was jailed earlier this year for his part in a terrifying machete attack, which saw a man chased down a Stirling street.

Along with co-accused Reece McLaren, he denied carrying the weapon but a sheriff told them both it “mattered little” as they knowingly took part in the assault.

Kaney, 22, was heard shouting ‘f***ing chop him, chop him again’ during the incident in April 2023.

Branding them “knife-wielding thugs”, Sheriff Derek Hamilton sentenced Kaney to 27 months in jail and McLaren to a total of 35 months imprisonment.

