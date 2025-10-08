Stirling rapist behind bars after ‘torture’ ordeals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling rapist behind bars after ‘torture’ ordeals

Liam Kaney was found guilty of multiple charges and will be sentenced later.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Liam Kaney
Liam Kaney.

A Stirling man faces a lengthy jail sentence after being convicted of raping two women in the city.

The court heard from one of Liam Kaney’s victims – 18 at the time – who said she had been “mentally and physically tortured”.

She described one assault as “the worst night of my life”.

Asked why she had not reported the rapes at the time she said she was “scared”  and “didn’t want to accept she had been raped”.

Kaney was found guilty of five of the six charges placed before the jury at the High Court in Stirling.

Judge Lady Haldane noted the 23-year-old had subjected women to a “prolonged” campaign of abuse, adding “most significantly of all you have been convicted of raping them on a number of occasions”.

Brutal attacks

Kaney was convicted of assaulting one woman on various occasions in which he choked her, pulled her by the hair, bit her face and pushed his thumbs in her eyes and raped her.

He behaved in a threatening and abusive manner towards her between dates in 2018 by acting aggressively, shouting and swearing, controlling her movements and monitoring her mobile phone.

He was found not guilty of filming her topless and blindfolded without her consent.

Stirling court
Kaney was convicted at the High Court in Stirling.

A second woman was abused by Kaney between 2020 and 2022.

He controlled who she spoke to, made threats, held a pillow over her face to the danger of her life and punched and kicked her in the head and body, including when she was pregnant.

He raped her on multiple occasions after she had withdrawn consent.

The offences took place at addresses in Stirling and the wider Stirlingshire area.

Sentence was deferred for reports and Kaney was remanded in custody.

Machete attack

Kaney was jailed earlier this year for his part in a terrifying machete attack, which saw a man chased down a Stirling street.

Along with co-accused Reece McLaren, he denied carrying the weapon but a sheriff told them both it “mattered little” as they knowingly took part in the assault.

Liam Kaney
Liam Kaney at a previous court appearance.

Kaney, 22, was heard shouting ‘f***ing chop him, chop him again’ during the incident in April 2023.

Branding them “knife-wielding thugs”, Sheriff Derek Hamilton sentenced Kaney to 27 months in jail and McLaren to a total of 35 months imprisonment.

