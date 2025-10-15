The horrors of Fornethy House — in the words of the abused girls who suffered there

Alice was told her mother needed a break.

The family doctor recommended a little holiday after mum suffered a nervous breakdown.

He suggested sending the six-year-old to Fornethy House Residential School on the Angus and Perthshire border for a few weeks, while her mother recovered at their home in Glasgow.

Now 58, Alice recalled how she had been scared to be away on her own for the first time in her young life.

Asked if she had any good memories of Fornethy House, she replied: “No. Not at all.”

Alice was one of more than 20 witnesses who told Glasgow High Court about their time at Fornethy during the trial of Patricia Robertson, who was found guilty of 18 charges of cruel and unnatural treatment there on Wednesday.

Some gave their evidence in person behind screens, while others pre-recorded their testimonies on video.

Some said they had been excited to go off to what appeared to be a big white fairytale castle in the woods.

Others were terrified.

Records lost

Now living in the USA, Alice gave her evidence from a courthouse in Edinburgh.

She remembered the tall pine trees that lined the dirt road leading up to Fornethy.

They were so large, the tips seemed to touch and overlap.

“It was like going through a dark tunnel of pine trees,” she said.

“There was like a white castle in front of us. It looked so scary.”

Fornethy House, at Kilry, was run by Glasgow Corporation, and latterly Strathclyde Regional Council, between 1960 until it closed in 1993.

The aim was to offer convalescent care to girls aged five to 12 for up to eight weeks at a time.

During the investigation into staff member Patricia Robertson, police were unable to find any official records or logbooks from the period.

They were thought to have been lost or destroyed.

There had been letters and postcards from the time, handwritten by the children and sent to their parents at home.

But during the trial, it emerged the children had been told exactly what to write to their parents – and if they didn’t copy down what was on the blackboard, they would be punished.

The only way to form a picture of life behind closed doors at Fornethy House was from the memories of the children who went there.

Piercing eyes and ‘click-clack’ shoes

“Meal times were absolutely horrendous,” said Alice.

“The food was definitely not good and you had to finish every little thing on your plate.”

She remembered when she was the last child in the dining hall, full up and unable to finish her meal.

“I remember Miss Robertson pulling at my ponytail and pushing my head towards the food.

“I was too scared to say anything. I thought if I said I was full, she would be furious with me.

“I tried to eat it. I was so upset and terrified. I was crying but she didn’t care.”

She remembered Robertson’s “piercing eyes”.

At the trial, witnesses told of her black curly hair and muscular physique.

They were scared of the unmistakable “click-clack” of her shoes on the wooden floors.

Pulled out of a ditch by her hair

Maryann had gone to Fornethy four times in the late 1970s and early 1980s, twice with her sister and twice without.

On one of Robertson’s notoriously long walks outdoors, she fell into a ditch.

“Robertson pulled me up by my hair,” she said.

Asked by how much force, she said: “Enough to pull me out of a ditch. I was sore and crying.”

One of her welly boots was stuck in the bog and she had to do without for the rest of the hike.

“I was emotionally upset.

“When you look back, it’s probably more traumatising than you actually understand.”

Another time, while sitting in the dining hall Robertson “clashed” her and her sister’s heads together.

They were both left with lumps on their foreheads.

What had they done? “Because we were talking.”

Despite this, she has some fond memories of the place, albeit not many.

“I liked playing and listening to music,” she said. “I remember we were all singing along to Greased Lightning.”

‘I was just a little girl’

In her pre-recorded evidence, Eileen, 58, said she had been to Fornethy three times in 1972, 1976 and 1977.

“I wet the bed, possibly every night.

“I remember getting up in the middle of the night and I was crying,” she said.

“She (Robertson) came into the room, she had a torch.

“She got me by the back of my head and ran me out into the corridor.

“She made me stand there all night with my urine soaked pyjamas on.

“She told me: ‘Stand there, don’t move”.

Eileen, who was about seven at the time, stood in the corridor, facing the wall, until the morning when all the other children woke up.

“I was terrified,” she said. “I was alone and I was just a little girl.”

