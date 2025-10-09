Thursday court round-up — Multis biter and care worker jailed

A repeat offender stole a man’s cash after biting him at a Dundee multi.

Caroline Montieth had previously been remanded in custody over the offence at Hilltown Court on September 8.

The 38-year-old pled guilty at the city’s sheriff court to assaulting her victim to his injury.

He was bitten on the head by Montieth, of Aberdeen, and kicked on the body, before being robbed of money.

Montieth, who has previous convictions for violence, was subject to three separate bail orders at the time from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

After pleading guilty to the charge, she was ordered to pay £300 in compensation by Sheriff Allan Findlay.

Crash tragedy

Pickup truck driver Gordon Telford admitted causing the death of 93-year-old Sheila Nicoll in a collision as she crossed the road in Broughty Ferry. She was knocked down and hit her head on a kerb in the tragic accident.

Care worker jailed

A care home worker who gained access to vulnerable children through his employment was jailed for 10 years for sexually assaulting a boy and a girl decades ago.

Peter Murray, 70, preyed on the girl from the age of 14 and later subjected a boy of the same age to abuse at the Colonsay Children’s Home in Perth.

Murray, formerly of Almondvale Court, Livingston, denied the offending during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of two charges of indecent assault by a jury.

Both crimes, which involved penetrative sexual abuse of the children, took place between 1976 and 1981.

The female victim spoke to detectives in England in 2022 and revealed Murray’s “terrible” and “disgusting” abuse.

She said: “He made me feel very sick.”

The woman said Murray offered her cash for sex: “He used to say to me ‘what would you do for more pocket money. You could do me favours. I could make sure you could get more pocket money’.”

Defence counsel Deirdre Flanigan told the court Murray maintains his innocence and since the time of the offending has led “a pro-social life” and held down steady employment but now suffers from medical problems.

Murray, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a televised link to prison, was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Xbox breach

A sex offender from Fife caught sending indecent messages to “children” is behind bars after being caught playing multiplayer games on his Xbox. Martin Lindores breached the conditions of a community payback order, which barred him from using chatrooms without permission.

Pre-move driving ban

An emigrating Fifer caught high at the wheel will not drive again until he relocates to southeast Asia.

Former Edinburgh Airport baggage handler John Donald appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit drug-driving on the morning of December 30 last year.

Donald was stopped while driving home to Fieldfare View in Dunfermline after dropping his partner off at work.

Prosecutor Annie MacDonald explained that at 9.15am, police followed the 23-year-old on the A92 and onto Dunfermline Road in Crossgates, before stopping him and subjecting him to a roadside test.

He failed and was taken to Falkirk Police Station to have blood taken, which later showed he had excess Delta-9-THC (6.7mics/2), the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis, in his system.

Defence solicitor Calum Harris explained his first offender client is moving to Thailand at the end of the year.

Mr Harris said: “He’s a regular if not habitual smoker of cannabis, he accepts that he had smoked cannabis the evening before and a reasonable quantity of it.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC disqualified Donald from driving for a year and fined him £420 altogether.

Tea blagger squeeze

Prosecutors have launched a bid to claw back cash from tea fraudster Thomas Robinson under proceeds of crime legislation. The businessman was jailed for three-and-a-half years for selling fake Scottish-grown tea to luxury hotel chains and genuine UK growers. The tea, which he pretended to grow at a plantation in Perthshire, had actually been bought from overseas wholesalers.

Order breach

A Dundee shop-raider who breached his supervised release order weeks after it was imposed has been returned to jail.

In August, Charles Conroy was sentenced to 20 months in prison, backdated, and a 10-month supervised release order after admitting targeting the Premier Store on Dundee’s Hilltown.

His breakfast-time booze raid was thwarted when he tried to evade police by scaling an escalator the wrong way.

Conroy appeared again at Forfar Sheriff Court via a videolink from HMP Perth to admit breaching the terms of his release by not telling social workers about a new address.

Sheriff David Hall revoked the order and jailed Conroy, 35, for six months.

