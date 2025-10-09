Thursday court round-up — Multis biter and care worker jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Multis biter and care worker jailed

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A repeat offender stole a man’s cash after biting him at a Dundee multi.

Caroline Montieth had previously been remanded in custody over the offence at Hilltown Court on September 8.

The 38-year-old pled guilty at the city’s sheriff court to assaulting her victim to his injury.

He was bitten on the head by Montieth, of Aberdeen, and kicked on the body, before being robbed of money.

Montieth, who has previous convictions for violence, was subject to three separate bail orders at the time from Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

After pleading guilty to the charge, she was ordered to pay £300 in compensation by Sheriff Allan Findlay.

Crash tragedy

Pickup truck driver Gordon Telford admitted causing the death of 93-year-old Sheila Nicoll in a collision as she crossed the road in Broughty Ferry. She was knocked down and hit her head on a kerb in the tragic accident.

Gordon Telford
Gordon Telford admitted causing the pensioner’s death.

Care worker jailed

A care home worker who gained access to vulnerable children through his employment was jailed for 10 years for sexually assaulting a boy and a girl decades ago.

Peter Murray, 70, preyed on the girl from the age of 14 and later subjected a boy of the same age to abuse at the Colonsay Children’s Home in Perth.

Murray, formerly of Almondvale Court, Livingston, denied the offending during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of two charges of indecent assault by a jury.

Both crimes, which involved penetrative sexual abuse of the children, took place between 1976 and 1981.

The female victim spoke to detectives in England in 2022 and revealed Murray’s “terrible” and “disgusting” abuse.

She said: “He made me feel very sick.”

The woman said Murray offered her cash for sex: “He used to say to me ‘what would you do for more pocket money. You could do me favours. I could make sure you could get more pocket money’.”

Defence counsel Deirdre Flanigan told the court Murray maintains his innocence and since the time of the offending has led “a pro-social life” and held down steady employment but now suffers from medical problems.

Murray, who followed the sentencing proceedings via a televised link to prison, was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Xbox breach

A sex offender from Fife caught sending indecent messages to “children” is behind bars after being caught playing multiplayer games on his Xbox. Martin Lindores breached the conditions of a community payback order, which barred him from using chatrooms without permission.

Martin Lindores. Image: Scotland’s Child Protection Team Facebook

Pre-move driving ban

An emigrating Fifer caught high at the wheel will not drive again until he relocates to southeast Asia.

Former Edinburgh Airport baggage handler John Donald appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit drug-driving on the morning of December 30 last year.

Donald was stopped while driving home to Fieldfare View in Dunfermline after dropping his partner off at work.

Prosecutor Annie MacDonald explained that at 9.15am, police followed the 23-year-old on the A92 and onto Dunfermline Road in Crossgates, before stopping him and subjecting him to a roadside test.

He failed and was taken to Falkirk Police Station to have blood taken, which later showed he had excess Delta-9-THC (6.7mics/2), the main psychoactive ingredient of cannabis, in his system.

Defence solicitor Calum Harris explained his first offender client is moving to Thailand at the end of the year.

Mr Harris said: “He’s a regular if not habitual smoker of cannabis, he accepts that he had smoked cannabis the evening before and a reasonable quantity of it.”

Sheriff Steven Borthwick KC disqualified Donald from driving for a year and fined him £420 altogether.

Tea blagger squeeze

Prosecutors have launched a bid to claw back cash from tea fraudster Thomas Robinson under proceeds of crime legislation. The businessman was jailed for three-and-a-half years for selling fake Scottish-grown tea to luxury hotel chains and genuine UK growers. The tea, which he pretended to grow at a plantation in Perthshire, had actually been bought from overseas wholesalers.

Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson.

Order breach

A Dundee shop-raider who breached his supervised release order weeks after it was imposed has been returned to jail.

In August, Charles Conroy was sentenced to 20 months in prison, backdated, and a 10-month supervised release order after admitting targeting the Premier Store on Dundee’s Hilltown.

His breakfast-time booze raid was thwarted when he tried to evade police by scaling an escalator the wrong way.

Conroy appeared again at Forfar Sheriff Court via a videolink from HMP Perth to admit breaching the terms of his release by not telling social workers about a new address.

Sheriff David Hall revoked the order and jailed Conroy, 35, for six months.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

