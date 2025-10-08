McDonald’s trip turned violent after ‘proposition’ to Dundee woman

A “proposition” sparked a woman helping a stranger get to McDonald’s into violently robbing him of his backpack.

Wendy McGill followed her victim on Dundee’s High Street before punching him and stealing his bag in the early hours of the morning.

A court heard she left her victim feeling like he was going to collapse after the incident earlier this spring.

The 38-year-old was brought to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the attack and was subsequently jailed.

A court heard McGill had relocated from Hamilton to Dundee to escape the “fairly tragic” life she had had in Lanarkshire.

Small hours attack

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson explained McGill’s victim got off a bus at Dundee bus station at 3.30am on April 17 this year.

He asked McGill where the taxi rank was as he planned to go to McDonald’s.

McGill offered to walk him to High Street and they made their way there.

However, she then forced the man down an alleyway.

He pushed past but McGill followed him onto High Street and punched him on the head and body, before making off with his backpack, which contained housekeys, headphones and other personal belongings.

The man phoned police and officers traced McGill at Seagate with the backpack in her possession.

The man was taken to Ninewells after stating he thought he was going to collapse but he did not require treatment.

Things ‘went sour’

McGill, ordinarily of Dundee, was on bail from Dundee and Hamilton Sheriff Courts at the time of the offences.

She was brought from HMP Greenock to Forfar Sheriff Court where she admitted the assault and robbery.

Her solicitor Andrew Iles said: “There was nothing unpleasant initially.

“Basically it went sour as a consequence of something that was said – he made a proposition towards her.

“She’d been visiting friends, she’d been drinking, she was walking home and this incident occurred.”

Mr Iles said his client had had “fairly serious substance misuse issues”.

He said: “She began her addiction to heroin aged 14, she’s now been abstinent for approximately a year, she’s had a fairly tragic life.”

Leigh Crichton, McGill’s partner, had accepted a plea of not guilty to involvement in the robbery.

McGill, who has been jailed before, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment by Sheriff David Hall, who noted her “terrible record”.

The sentence was backdated to April 19 when she was first remanded.

The sheriff noted McGill was making attempts to turn her life around and had left her old life and acquaintances in Hamilton behind.

