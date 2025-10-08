McDonald’s trip turned violent after ‘proposition’ to Dundee woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

McDonald’s trip turned violent after ‘proposition’ to Dundee woman

Wendy McGill's victim was taken to hospital amid fears he was going to collapse.

By Ross Gardiner
Wendy McGill
Wendy McGill. Image: Facebook

A “proposition” sparked a woman helping a stranger get to McDonald’s into violently robbing him of his backpack.

Wendy McGill followed her victim on Dundee’s High Street before punching him and stealing his bag in the early hours of the morning.

A court heard she left her victim feeling like he was going to collapse after the incident earlier this spring.

The 38-year-old was brought to Forfar Sheriff Court to admit the attack and was subsequently jailed.

A court heard McGill had relocated from Hamilton to Dundee to escape the “fairly tragic” life she had had in Lanarkshire.

Small hours attack

Prosecutor Stephanie Paterson explained McGill’s victim got off a bus at Dundee bus station at 3.30am on April 17 this year.

He asked McGill where the taxi rank was as he planned to go to McDonald’s.

McGill offered to walk him to High Street and they made their way there.

However, she then forced the man down an alleyway.

He pushed past but McGill followed him onto High Street and punched him on the head and body, before making off with his backpack, which contained housekeys, headphones and other personal belongings.

Wendy McGill
McGill was found in the city centre with the man’s backpack. Image: Facebook

The man phoned police and officers traced McGill at Seagate with the backpack in her possession.

The man was taken to Ninewells after stating he thought he was going to collapse but he did not require treatment.

Things ‘went sour’

McGill, ordinarily of Dundee, was on bail from Dundee and Hamilton Sheriff Courts at the time of the offences.

She was brought from HMP Greenock to Forfar Sheriff Court where she admitted the assault and robbery.

Her solicitor Andrew Iles said: “There was nothing unpleasant initially.

“Basically it went sour as a consequence of something that was said – he made a proposition towards her.

“She’d been visiting friends, she’d been drinking, she was walking home and this incident occurred.”

Mr Iles said his client had had “fairly serious substance misuse issues”.

He said: “She began her addiction to heroin aged 14, she’s now been abstinent for approximately a year, she’s had a fairly tragic life.”

Leigh Crichton, McGill’s partner, had accepted a plea of not guilty to involvement in the robbery.

McGill, who has been jailed before, was sentenced to 20 months imprisonment by Sheriff David Hall, who noted her “terrible record”.

The sentence was backdated to April 19 when she was first remanded.

The sheriff noted McGill was making attempts to turn her life around and had left her old life and acquaintances in Hamilton behind.

