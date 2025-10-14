Drugs charity worker from Fife caught driving with cannabis in system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugs charity worker from Fife caught driving with cannabis in system

Gareth Balmer had more than twice the legal limit of the drug in his system when he was stopped.

By Ciaran Shanks
Gareth Balmer
Gareth Balmer appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A senior figure at a drugs support service charity was caught driving under the influence of cannabis on the Tay Road Bridge.

Gareth Balmer’s decision to smoke the Class B drug with his son hours earlier was branded “ridiculous” by a sheriff who fined and banned him.

The 55-year-old pled guilty to driving at the Dundee end of the bridge and South Marketgait with excess THC – the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis – in his system (5.8mics/2).

First offender Balmer, of Tayport, pled guilty to the charge on the day he was due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Very recreational’

A registered nurse, Balmer has spent more than two decades working in the harm reduction sector for Addaction, later rebranded WithYou.

He has been featured in the media raising awareness of drug-related issues in Tayside in his role as project manager for the Fife service.

Defence solicitor Alexandra Short said: “He had smoked cannabis the night before because his son was home.

“It was very recreational. It’s not something that he generally does.

“He did not feel he was impaired. He’s not thought about this and accepts this was a bad decision that he’s made.”

Ms Short said Balmer had been providing regular drug tests to his employer, all of which were negative.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Hopefully this will be a salutatory lesson.

“To have a man appearing with an unstained character, having attained the age of 55 in September, it’s a ridiculous set of affairs that you are partaking in cannabis recreationally when you are in a position of trust.”

Balmer was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £670 fine.

