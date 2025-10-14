Drugs charity worker from Fife caught driving with cannabis in system

A senior figure at a drugs support service charity was caught driving under the influence of cannabis on the Tay Road Bridge.

Gareth Balmer’s decision to smoke the Class B drug with his son hours earlier was branded “ridiculous” by a sheriff who fined and banned him.

The 55-year-old pled guilty to driving at the Dundee end of the bridge and South Marketgait with excess THC – the psychoactive ingredient of cannabis – in his system (5.8mics/2).

First offender Balmer, of Tayport, pled guilty to the charge on the day he was due to stand trial at Dundee Sheriff Court.

‘Very recreational’

A registered nurse, Balmer has spent more than two decades working in the harm reduction sector for Addaction, later rebranded WithYou.

He has been featured in the media raising awareness of drug-related issues in Tayside in his role as project manager for the Fife service.

Defence solicitor Alexandra Short said: “He had smoked cannabis the night before because his son was home.

“It was very recreational. It’s not something that he generally does.

“He did not feel he was impaired. He’s not thought about this and accepts this was a bad decision that he’s made.”

Ms Short said Balmer had been providing regular drug tests to his employer, all of which were negative.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith said: “Hopefully this will be a salutatory lesson.

“To have a man appearing with an unstained character, having attained the age of 55 in September, it’s a ridiculous set of affairs that you are partaking in cannabis recreationally when you are in a position of trust.”

Balmer was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £670 fine.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.