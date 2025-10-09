Ex-Paratrooper given non-harassment order at Stirling court after abusive fire photo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Ex-Paratrooper given non-harassment order at Stirling court after abusive fire photo

John Britton sent the alarming picture after the couple fell out.

By Kirsty McIntosh
John Britton
John Britton.

An ex-Paratrooper made his former partner believe he was destroying her possessions by sending a photo of a fire in his Stirlingshire garden with the caption “oops… still a lot more to burn”.

John Britton began abusing the woman by phone after a technical glitch mean he did not receive a text message from her while on holiday in Paris.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard his behaviour escalated, culminating in the garden blaze.

Fiscal depute Brooklyn Shaw said: “The complainer and a friend went on a trip to Paris.

“On landing, the complainer messaged the accused to say she had arrived safely but due to a data roaming issue the message didn’t arrive.”

Britton became abusive, implying the women’s relationship was a lesbian one.

Garden blaze

Ms Shaw said that later, the complainer went to stay with her friend and began to receive more phone abuse, including: “Just to let you know I had a heart attack. So when you get back, get your stuff and f**k off. I hope you and your pal will be happy together. Not.”

The prosecutor went on: “He also sent a picture of a fire in the garden of the shared home with the message stating: ‘Oops. I said don’t come back here. I had a heart attack and you f**ked off. Everyone knows what you did. Still a lot more to burn’.

“This alarmed the complainer as she believed he was burning her property.”

Admonished

Solicitor Stephen McGuire, defending, said Britton was in the army in the early 80s and had suffered a spinal injury, before losing his right arm in a motorcycle accident in 2002.

He said he felt his partner’s friend was someone who had “undue influence” over her but admitted: “He’s made certain mistakes and recognises his behaviour was unacceptable.”

Britton, of Strathblane, admitted that between May and November last year he engaged in a course of conduct that was abusive towards the woman.

Sheriff William Gilchrist admonished the 66-year-old but handed him a 12-month non-harassment order banning him from contacting his victim.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Tea firm fraudster Thomas Robinson
Perthshire tea firm fraudster faces cash clawback
Leyton Gordon
Teen joyrider who fled from police in Perth branded 'significant risk' to public
Martin Lindores. Image: Scotland's Child Protection Team Facebook
Fife offender behind bars for chatroom ban Xbox breach
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Unwanted window displays
McGinlay Terrace, Lochore
Neighbour-from-hell caused havoc for months in Fife street
Jordan Longmuir
Musician son of Bay City Rollers star left man scarred in Stirling nightclub attack
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night
Whitfield Drive police
Dundee teen in court after Whitfield 'police chase' left woman seriously injured
Liam Kaney
Stirling rapist behind bars after 'torture' ordeals
Wendy McGill
McDonald's trip turned violent after 'proposition' to Dundee woman