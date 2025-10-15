Former Fornethy House teacher guilty of abuse at Angus school

A retired teacher has been found guilty of historical abuse of 18 girls at former residential school, Fornethy House in Angus.

Patricia Robertson tormented youngsters during her time at the school.

The girls – sent there for supposed “short-term respite” from their homes – were force fed, assaulted, humiliated and left in tears.

One survivor told jurors: “I just wanted to curl up like a wee baby. I still do not understand how an adult could be like that.”

Robertson – now aged 77 – had denied the accusations during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

She accepted having a “strong voice” when sometimes dealing with the girls but insisted she was not violent or bullied them.

The pensioner was convicted of a total of 18 charges of cruel and unnatural treatment of the youngsters.

The charges spanned between January 1969 and August 1984.

A large group of women affected by the abuse at Fornethy were in court for the verdict.

There were shouts of “yes” by people in attendance as the guilty verdicts were read out.

They also hugged and cheered as they left the court building together.

Fornethy had been run by the former Glasgow Corporation and latterly Strathclyde Regional Council.

It was said to offer “convalescent care” for girls aged between five and 12 for up to eight weeks at a time.

But the horrors of what went on there were revealed during harrowing accounts at the three-week trial.

‘Long, hard battle’

In a statement released through their solicitors Digby Brown, a group of survivors said: “As children we were promised a summer of fun at Fornethy House but all we found was fear.

“It was supposed to be a place of care but we were subjected to cruelty which continues to have a profound impact on our lives.

“Today’s verdict isn’t just about punishing those responsible for inflicting physical, mental and emotional abuse on us as children – it’s recognition we didn’t deserve to be treated that way.

“It has been a long, hard battle to get to this point and we thank everyone who has supported us but now we wish for our privacy to be respected as we process these outcomes.”

The law firm confirmed it is supporting a number of Fornethy House survivors with a separate legal claim.

During lengthy evidence sessions, one woman recalled how she was force-fed semolina, which she had been struggling to swallow.

“I remember Robertson was over at the other table and she came over to me shouting and bawling.

“She was saying: ‘You need to eat. It is good for you’.

“I was like: ‘I do not like it’. The next minute, I got my hair pulled back and the spoon was put down my throat. She just would not let go.”

She claimed she was made to stand in a corner of the room, facing away from others, in the sort of incident that could “happen to everyone”.

Asked how she felt, the witness said: “Alone, embarrassed. I just wanted to go home. What did I do wrong?”

She added: “It is sick. You just do not do that.”

Letters home were ‘dictated’ to girls

The woman alleged she was hit during a later stay at Fornethy, when she “tutted” after Robertson commented she had “missed a bit” as she scrubbed floors.

The woman said her clothing was grabbed tight and she struggled to breathe.

She was pulled back and forward “like a rag doll” and ended up on her knees.

She recalled: “I just wanted my mum” and said she got beaten for “trying to do a good job”.

The witness was made to go on a long walk despite stating she was injured and said she was spoken to “as if she was nothing”.

Another survivor described the atmosphere at Fornethy as being “scary, cold, unloved”.

She said: “You would be able to write letters (for family) but only what they dictated and you had to copy that.”

Prosecutor Eilidh Robertson put to her during pre-recorded testimony: “If we were to hear evidence from other teachers and staff that children were well looked after and happy, does that reflect your experience there?”

The woman replied: “No.” She said she was “scared” to report any incidents.

Many other girls suffered similar ordeals.

One youngster was slapped, punched and had a blackboard duster hurled at her.

Another was put over Robertson’s knee and slapped on the bare buttocks.

Sentencing deferred

Robertson, now of Essex, gave evidence during the trial.

Mark Stewart KC, defending, asked if she was violent or would “make derogatory comments and use unpleasant nicknames” against the girls.

Robertson denied the claims.

Sentence was deferred on the first offender until December at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Colbeck granted her bail meantime.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.